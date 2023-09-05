Bug Fixes History
Internal Ref.
Description
1149467
Description: Chain-loading "ipxe.pxe" and "undionly.kpxe" over InfiniBand is currently not supported when using DHCP client identification based on InfiniBand 32-bit Prefix+GUID (as with FlexBoot).
Keywords: FlexBoot, chainload, InfiniBand, undionly.kpxe, ipxe.pxe
Discovered in Version: 3.5.305
Fixed in Version: 3.7.102
1755286
Description: Fixed an issue where the Flexboot driver set SDR link speed for devices operating on Multi-Host mode or when the keep_link_up was enabled.
Keywords: SDR, Multi-Host, Single-Host, port speed
Discovered in Version: 3.5.305
Fixed in Version: 3.6.901
3044598
Description: Added support for PXE legacy interrupt for ConnectX-7 adapter cards.
Keywords: Chain-loading, boot, ConnectX-7
Discovered in Version: 3.6.204
Fixed in Release: 3.6.804
1725147
Description: In devices that operate in Socket-Direct mode, the physical MAC of the auxiliary partitions is displayed as zeros instead of the actual MAC when the card is configured as InfiniBand.
Keywords: Physical MAC, Boot menu, Socket-Direct
Discovered in Version: 3.5.701
Fixed in Release: 3.6.204
843377/849223
Description: The physical MAC assigned via the boot menu is displayed as zeroes instead of the set MAC when ConnectX-4 VPI adapter card is configured as InfiniBand.
Keywords: Physical MAC, Boot menu
Discovered in Version: 3.5.901
Fixed in Release: 3.6.102
1447149
Description: FlexBoot menu Link Speed configuration will be "NA" in case speed is configured to 50GBase-KR4
Keywords: FlexBoot menu, Link Speed; 50GBase-KR4
Discovered in Version: 3.5.504
Fixed in Release: 3.5.803
1072419
Description: The FlexBoot DHCP loops indefinitely when it continuously gets NACK on the DHCP requests On some setups, it might also cause an RSOD after a a continues looping.
Keywords: Bootloader grub2, WDS, RSOD
Discovered in Release: 3.5.305
Fixed in Release: 3.5.504
1157875
Description: Pressing any of the arrow keys during boot might cause the boot process to be aborted.
Keywords: Abort boot, arrows, FlexBoot
Discovered in Release: 3.5.305
Fixed in Release: 3.5.403
1113560
Description: Fixed an issue that prevented the first iSCSI target parameters to be reset to their default values.
Keywords: iSCSI target
Discovered in Release: 3.5.110
Fixed in Release: 3.5.305
-
Description: FlexBoot supports only 2K MTU.
Keywords: Networking
Discovered in Release: 3.4.903
Fixed in Release: 3.5.210
843209
Description: Fixed and issue which cause the link not to raise in the second port which is set as IB when the first port is ETH in PXE.
Keywords: Link up, Ports
Discovered in Release: 3.4.903
Fixed in Release: 3.5.109
847950
Description: Fixed wrong default value of Boot-To-Target in FlexBoot configuration.
Keywords: Boot-To-Target, FlexBoot configuration
Discovered in Release: 3.4.719
Fixed in Release: 3.4.903
691148
Description: When connecting a pre-configured port with VLAN to an IB fabric, the port runs as Ethernet port with the VLAN tag.
Keywords: VLAN, Port Management
Discovered in Release: 3.4.719
Fixed in Release: 3.4.903
792432
Description: Booting PXE using Grub2.X over HP G9/G8 servers results in system hang.
Keywords: PXE boot, Grub2.X, HP G9/G8
Discovered in Release: 3.4.719
Fixed in Release: 3.4.903
690792
Description: If the PMM fails to allocate memory, the system hangs since FlexBoot cannot load from the expansion ROM.
Keywords: PMM, expansion ROM
Discovered in Release: 3.4.719
Fixed in Release: 3.4.812
697291
Description: In ConnectX-4, the PXE boot time measurement over TFTP Ethernet is 1:30 min for image size of 1GB, TFTP InfiniBand is 1:20 min, and iSCSI boot time measure- ment is 8 seconds for image size of 25 MB.
Keywords: PXE Boot
Discovered in Release: 3.4.719
Fixed in Release: 3.4.812
689068
Description: In hybrid BIOSes, if the BIOS loads legacy driver without closing the UEFI driver, the legacy driver fails to load.
Keywords: BIOS, legacy mode
Discovered in Release: 3.4.719
Fixed in Release: 3.4.812
634794
Description: Enabled 'boot_pci_busdevfn' initialization when booting from UNDI loader.
Keywords: UNDI loader
Discovered in Release: 3.4.650
Fixed in Release: 3.4.719
-
Description: Removed the instruction that enabled write-protected section modifications after POST.
Keywords: PXE Boot
Discovered in Release: 3.4.650
Fixed in Release: 3.4.719