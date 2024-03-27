NVIDIA Networking Server-Side Documentation of Flexboot v3.7.300 & UEFI v14.33.10
BlueField External Host Priv Configuration

Warning

This section is displayed only on BlueField DPU (ARM side).

image2023-8-2_8-59-12-version-1-modificationdate-1707231647443-api-v2.png

Host Priv Flash Access

Location:

BlueFiled External Host Priv

Description:

Defines Host privilege to perform any device flash access

Configurable:

Yes - Built-in option

Persistency:

Persistent through AC cycle

Reboot required:

Yes - A reboot is needed for this change to apply

Available options:

Default, Enable, Disable

Default Value:

Default

Host Priv PCC Update

Location:

BlueFiled External Host Priv

Description:

Defines Host privilege to perform PCC algorithm updates

Configurable:

Yes - Built-in option

Persistency:

Persistent through AC cycle

Reboot required:

Yes - A reboot is needed for this change to apply

Available options:

Default, Enable, Disable

Default Value:

Default

Host Priv Firmware Update

Location:

BlueFiled External Host Priv

Description:

Defines Host privilege to perform firmware updates

Configurable:

Yes - Built-in option

Persistency:

Persistent through AC cycle

Reboot required:

Yes - A reboot is needed for this change to apply

Available options:

Default, Enable, Disable

Default Value:

Default

Host Priv NIC Reset

Location:

BlueFiled External Host Priv

Description:

Defines Host privilege to perform a NIC Reset

Configurable:

Yes - Built-in option

Persistency:

Persistent through AC cycle

Reboot required:

Yes - A reboot is needed for this change to apply

Available options:

Default, Enable, Disable

Default Value:

Default

Host Priv Rshim

Location:

BlueFiled External Host Priv

Description:

Enforce state of RSHIM PF towards an external host

Configurable:

Yes - Built-in option

Persistency:

Persistent through AC cycle

Reboot required:

Yes - A reboot is needed for this change to apply

Available options:

Default, Enable, Disable

Default Value:

Default

Host Priv NV Global

Location:

BlueFiled External Host Priv

Description:

Defines Host privilege to access global NV parameters

Configurable:

Yes - Built-in option

Persistency:

Persistent through AC cycle

Reboot required:

Yes - A reboot is needed for this change to apply

Available options:

Default, Enable, Disable

Default Value:

Default

Host Priv NV Host

Location:

BlueFiled External Host Priv

Description:

Defines Host privilege to access host NV parameters

Configurable:

Yes - Built-in option

Persistency:

Persistent through AC cycle

Reboot required:

Yes - A reboot is needed for this change to apply

Available options:

Default, Enable, Disable

Default Value:

Default

Host Priv NV Port

Location:

BlueFiled External Host Priv

Description:

Defines Host privilege to access port NV parameters

Configurable:

Yes - Built-in option

Persistency:

Persistent through AC cycle

Reboot required:

Yes - A reboot is needed for this change to apply

Available options:

Default, Enable, Disable

Default Value:

Default

Host Priv NV Int CPU

Location:

BlueFiled External Host Priv

Description:

Defines Host privilege to access Int CPU NV parameters

Configurable:

Yes - Built-in option

Persistency:

Persistent through AC cycle

Reboot required:

Yes - A reboot is needed for this change to apply

Available options:

Default, Enable, Disable

Default Value:

Default
