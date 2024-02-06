Bug Fixes History - FlexBoot

1149467 Description: Chain-loading "ipxe.pxe" and "undionly.kpxe" over InfiniBand is currently not supported when using DHCP client identification based on InfiniBand 32-bit Prefix+GUID (as with FlexBoot).

Keywords: FlexBoot, chainload, InfiniBand, undionly.kpxe, ipxe.pxe

Discovered in Version: 3.5.305

Fixed in Version: 3.7.102

1755286 Description: Fixed an issue where the Flexboot driver set SDR link speed for devices operating on Multi-Host mode or when the keep_link_up was enabled.

Keywords: SDR, Multi-Host, Single-Host, port speed

Discovered in Version: 3.5.305

Fixed in Version: 3.6.901

3044598 Description: Added support for PXE legacy interrupt for ConnectX-7 adapter cards.

Keywords: Chain-loading, boot, ConnectX-7

Discovered in Version: 3.6.204

Fixed in Release: 3.6.804

1725147 Description: In devices that operate in Socket-Direct mode, the physical MAC of the auxiliary partitions is displayed as zeros instead of the actual MAC when the card is configured as InfiniBand.

Keywords: Physical MAC, Boot menu, Socket-Direct

Discovered in Version: 3.5.701

Fixed in Release: 3.6.204

843377/849223 Description: The physical MAC assigned via the boot menu is displayed as zeroes instead of the set MAC when ConnectX-4 VPI adapter card is configured as InfiniBand.

Keywords: Physical MAC, Boot menu

Discovered in Version: 3.5.901

Fixed in Release: 3.6.102

1447149 Description: FlexBoot menu Link Speed configuration will be "NA" in case speed is configured to 50GBase-KR4

Keywords: FlexBoot menu, Link Speed; 50GBase-KR4

Discovered in Version: 3.5.504

Fixed in Release: 3.5.803

1072419 Description: The FlexBoot DHCP loops indefinitely when it continuously gets NACK on the DHCP requests On some setups, it might also cause an RSOD after a a continues looping.

Keywords: Bootloader grub2, WDS, RSOD

Discovered in Release: 3.5.305

Fixed in Release: 3.5.504

1157875 Description: Pressing any of the arrow keys during boot might cause the boot process to be aborted.

Keywords: Abort boot, arrows, FlexBoot

Discovered in Release: 3.5.305

Fixed in Release: 3.5.403

1113560 Description: Fixed an issue that prevented the first iSCSI target parameters to be reset to their default values.

Keywords: iSCSI target

Discovered in Release: 3.5.110

Fixed in Release: 3.5.305

- Description: FlexBoot supports only 2K MTU.

Keywords: Networking

Discovered in Release: 3.4.903

Fixed in Release: 3.5.210

843209 Description: Fixed and issue which cause the link not to raise in the second port which is set as IB when the first port is ETH in PXE.

Keywords: Link up, Ports

Discovered in Release: 3.4.903

Fixed in Release: 3.5.109

847950 Description: Fixed wrong default value of Boot-To-Target in FlexBoot configuration.

Keywords: Boot-To-Target, FlexBoot configuration

Discovered in Release: 3.4.719

Fixed in Release: 3.4.903

691148 Description: When connecting a pre-configured port with VLAN to an IB fabric, the port runs as Ethernet port with the VLAN tag.

Keywords: VLAN, Port Management

Discovered in Release: 3.4.719

Fixed in Release: 3.4.903

792432 Description: Booting PXE using Grub2.X over HP G9/G8 servers results in system hang.

Keywords: PXE boot, Grub2.X, HP G9/G8

Discovered in Release: 3.4.719

Fixed in Release: 3.4.903

690792 Description: If the PMM fails to allocate memory, the system hangs since FlexBoot cannot load from the expansion ROM.

Keywords: PMM, expansion ROM

Discovered in Release: 3.4.719

Fixed in Release: 3.4.812

697291 Description: In ConnectX-4, the PXE boot time measurement over TFTP Ethernet is 1:30 min for image size of 1GB, TFTP InfiniBand is 1:20 min, and iSCSI boot time measure- ment is 8 seconds for image size of 25 MB.

Keywords: PXE Boot

Discovered in Release: 3.4.719

Fixed in Release: 3.4.812

689068 Description: In hybrid BIOSes, if the BIOS loads legacy driver without closing the UEFI driver, the legacy driver fails to load.

Keywords: BIOS, legacy mode

Discovered in Release: 3.4.719

Fixed in Release: 3.4.812

634794 Description: Enabled 'boot_pci_busdevfn' initialization when booting from UNDI loader.

Keywords: UNDI loader

Discovered in Release: 3.4.650

Fixed in Release: 3.4.719

- Description: Removed the instruction that enabled write-protected section modifications after POST.

Keywords: PXE Boot

Discovered in Release: 3.4.650