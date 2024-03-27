On This Page
Burning the Image on ConnectX® Family Devices
Expansion ROM Image
The expansion ROM images can be compiled using the FlexBoot code source available in the FlexBoot webpage on www.mellanox.com.
For further information on how to compile the code source, please refer to the pxebuild.py file inside the code source.
Firmware Burning Tools
You need to install the NVIDIA® Firmware Tools (MFT) package (version 4.1.0 or later) in order to burn the PXE ROM image.
To download MFT, see Firmware Tools under www.mellanox.com → Products → InfiniBand/VPI Drivers → Firmware Tools.
On selected platforms when burning the UEFI ROM image on a particular device, the UEFI controls other devices of the same type, if such devices do not have UEFI burned on them.
To burn the composite image, perform the following steps:
Obtain the MST device name. Run:
# mst start
The device name will be of the form: mt<dev_id>_pci{_cr0|conf0}. Depending on the OS, the device name may be superseded with a prefix.
Create and burn the composite image. Run:
flint -d <mst device name> --allow_rom_change brom <expansion ROM image path>
FlexBoot Example on Linux:
flint -d /dev/mst/mt4119_pciconf0 --allow_rom_change brom FlexBoot-
3.5.110_4119.mrom
FlexBoot Example on Windows:
flint -d mt4119_pciconf0 --allow_rom_change brom FlexBoot-
3.5.110_4119.mrom
UEFI Example on Linux:
flint -d /dev/mst/mt4119_pciconf0 --allow_rom_change brom 14_12_24_RELEASE_0x1017.efirom
UEFI Example on Windows:
flint -d mt4119_pciconf0 --allow_rom_change brom 14_12_24_RELEASE_0x1017.efirom