Case I: InfiniBand Ports

When a FlexBoot client boots, it sends the DHCP server various information including its DHCP client identifier. This identifier is used to distinguish between the various DHCP sessions. The value of the client identifier is composed of a prefix — ff:00:00:00:00:00:02:00:00:02:c9:00 — and an 8-byte port GUID (all separated by colons and represented in hexadecimal digits).

Start mst.

host1# mst start

host1# mst status The following MFT commands assume that the MFT package has been installed on the client machine.Obtain the Port GUID using the device name. The device name will be of the form: /dev/mst/ mt<dev_id>_pci{_cr0|conf0}.

flint -d <MST_DEVICE_NAME> q

Assuming FlexBoot is connected via Port 1, then the Port GUID is 00:02:c9:03:00:00:10:39

An alternative method for obtaining the port GUID involves booting the client machine via Flex- Boot. This requires having a Subnet Manager running on one of the machines in the InfiniBand subnet. The 8 bytes can be captured from the boot session as shown in the figure below.







The following is an excerpt of an /etc/dhcpd.conf example file showing the format of a client machine representation for the DHCP server:

Copy Copied! host host1 { next-server 11.4 . 3.7 ; filename "pxelinux.0" ; fixed-address 11.4 . 3.130 ; option dhcp-client-identifier = ff: 00 : 00 : 00 : 00 : 00 : 02 : 00 : 00 : 02 :c9: 00 : 00 : 02 :c9: 03 : 00 :0c: 78 : 11 ; }

If the "DHCP Client-Id HW Type IB" is enabled (see Ethernet NIC Configuration), place the following in the /eth/dhcp.conf file:

Copy Copied! host host1 { next-server 11.4 . 3.7 ; filename "pxelinux.0" ; fixed-address 11.4 . 3.130 ; option dhcp-client-identifier = 20 : 00 : 02 :c9: 03 : 00 :0c: 78 : 11 ; }



