NVIDIA Networking Server-Side Documentation of Flexboot v3.7.300 & UEFI v14.33.10
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking Server-Side Documentation of Flexboot v3.7.300 & UEFI v14.33.10  Compatible Products

On This Page

Compatible Products

Adapter Card

Bundled Firmware Version

BlueField®-3

32.40.1000

BlueField®-2

24.40.1000

ConnectX-7

28.40.1000

ConnectX-6 Lx

26.40.1000

ConnectX-6 Dx

22.40.1000

ConnectX-6

20.40.1000

The following are the supported legacy HCAs and firmware versions:

HCAs

Firmware Version

FlexBoot Version

UEFI Version

NVIDIA ConnectX-5 / NVIDIA ConnectX-5 Ex

16.35.3006

3.6.901

14.29.14

NVIDIA BlueField

18.33.1048

3.6.502

14.26.17

ConnectX-4 Lx

14.32.1010

14.25.17

ConnectX-4

12.28.2006

3.6.102

14.22.14

ConnectX-3/ConnectX-3 Pro

2.42.5000

3.4.752

N/A

FlexBoot Operating Systems

Warning

All the Operating Systems below expect for RedHat 7.3 are supported in Ethernet protocol only. RedHat 7.3 is supported in both InfiniBand and Ethernet protocol.

OSes

Version

ETH

IB

RHEL

8.5/6

+

+

RHEL OEL

7.6

+

RHEL

7.9

+

+

RHEL

7.7

+

+

RHEL_ALT

8.4

+

+

RHEL_ALT

8.6

+

+

SLES

12.4/5

+

SLES

15.2/3

+

Centos

7.6

+

Windows Server

2019

+

+

Windows Server

2016

+

+

Windows Server

2022

+

+

UEFI Package Contents

UEFI packages contain UEFI rom files per device type.

Supported Tools (MFT)

Tools

Version

MFT

4.27.0
© Copyright 2023, NVIDIA. Last updated on Mar 27, 2024
content here