NVIDIA Networking Server-Side Documentation of Flexboot v3.7.300 & UEFI v14.33.10
HII Power Configuration

[ConnectX-5 Only] In the following menu, you can set the following options:

Advanced Power Settings

Location:

Power Configuration

Description:

When set to Enabled, additional power settings parameter are configurable.

Configurable:

Yes

Available options:

1 - Enabled

2 - Disabled

Slot Power Limiter

Location:

Power Configuration

Description:

When set to disable, the device can consume more than 25W from the PCIe power rails.

Configurable:

Yes

Available options:

1 - Enabled

2 - Disabled

RT PPS ENABLED ONPOWERUP

Location:

Power Configuration

Description:

When set to TRUE the PPS_OUT will be activated on power up.

Configurable:

Yes when rt_pps_out_default_sup-ported firmware cap is set to True.

Available options:

1 - Enabled

2 - Disabled
