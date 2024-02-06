HII VMware Configuration
In the following menu, you can set the following options:
This section is displayed only when the attribute "VMware Distributed Services Engine (DPU)" is Enabled.
Location:
VMware Configuration
Description:
Controls exposing a management networking PF connected directly to the BMC.
Configurable:
Yes – built-in options
Persistency:
Persistent through AC cycle
Reboot required:
Yes – reboot is needed for this change to apply
Available options:
Default Value:
Device Default
Location:
VMware Configuration
Description:
Specifies the type of virtualization used by the controller on all ports.
Only valid for adapters that support SR-IOV virtualization mode.
Configurable:
Yes – built-in options
Persistency:
Persistent through AC cycle
Reboot required:
Yes – reboot is needed in order for this change to be applied
Available options:
Default Value:
Enabled
Location:
VMware Configuration
Description:
The number of Virtual Functions advertised and usable by the driver.
Only valid for adapters that support SR-IOV virtualization mode.
Configurable:
Yes – via input – If virtualization mode is SR-IOV
Persistency:
Persistent through AC cycle
Reboot required:
Yes – reboot is needed in order for this change to be applied
Value restrictions:
Minimum integer value is 0.
Maximum integer value is the value supported by the firmware installed.
Default Value:
64
Location:
VMware Configuration
Description:
The number of UPT interfaces the NIC supports (limited by number of maximum VFs).
Configurable:
Yes – via input – If virtualization mode is SR-IOV
Persistency:
Persistent through AC cycle
Reboot required:
Yes – reboot is needed in order for this change to be applied
Value restrictions:
Minimum integer value is 0.
Maximum integer value is the value supported by the firmware installed.
Default Value:
64
Location:
VMware Configuration
Description:
Selects whether the NIC internal LLDP client is enabled or not.
Configurable:
Yes – via input – If virtualization mode is SR-IOV
Persistency:
Persistent through AC cycle
Reboot required:
Yes – reboot is needed in order for this change to be applied
Available options:
Default Value:
64
Location:
VMware Configuration
Description:
Defines the way resources are allocated for LAG.
Configurable:
Yes – via input – If virtualization mode is SR-IOV
Persistency:
Persistent through AC cycle
Reboot required:
Yes – reboot is needed in order for this change to be applied
Available options:
Default Value:
64