iSCSI First Target Parameters
iSCSI First Target Parameters menu is applicable to ConnectX®-3/ConnectX®-3 Pro adapter cards only.
In the following menu, you can set the following options:
Location:
System setup/Port main configurations/iSCSI Configuration/iSCSI First target Parameters
Description:
The boot Logical Unit Number (LUN) on the first iSCSI storage target.
Configurable:
Yes – via input
Persistency:
Persistent through AC cycle
Effects:
If the legacy boot protocol is iSCSI or iSCSI without fail-over, and Connect is enabled, this will be the boot LUN in the root path for the first target.
Value restrictions:
The minimum integer value is 0 and the maximum is 256.
Location:
|
System setup/Port main configurations/iSCSI Configuration/iSCSI First target Parameters
Description:
Enable/Disable connecting to the first iSCSI target. This will be ignored if both DHCP IP and DHCP Parameters are enabled in iSCSI general parameters.
Configurable:
Yes – built-in options
Persistency:
Persistent through AC cycle
Available options:
1 - Enabled
2 - Disabled
Location:
System setup/Port main configurations/iSCSI Configuration/iSCSI First target Parameters
Description:
The iSCSI Qualified Name (IQN) of the first target
Configurable:
Yes – via input
Persistency:
Persistent through AC cycle
Effects:
If the legacy boot protocol is iSCSI or iSCSI without fail-over, and Connect is enabled, this will be the iSCSI Qualified name in the root path for the first target.
Value restrictions:
Maximum string length is 223
Location:
System setup/Port main configurations/iSCSI Configuration/iSCSI First target Parameters
Description:
The first iSCSI storage target Challenge-Handshake Authentication Protocol (CHAP) ID.
Configurable:
Yes – via input
Persistency:
Persistent through AC cycle
Effects:
If the Connect and the CHAP Authentication are enabled – This will be the username used for the first target Challenge-Handshake Authentication Protocol.
Value restrictions:
Maximum string length is 128.
Location:
System setup/Port main configurations/iSCSI Configuration/iSCSI First target Parameters
Description:
The Challenge-Handshake Authentication Protocol secret (CHAP password) of the first iSCSI storage target.
Configurable:
Yes – via input
Persistency:
Persistent through AC cycle
Effects:
If the Connect and the CHAP Authentication are enabled – This will be the password used for the first target Challenge-Handshake Authentication Protocol.
Value restrictions:
String length should be 0 or 12 to 16
Location:
System setup/Port main configurations/iSCSI Configuration/iSCSI First target Parameters
Description:
The IP address of the first iSCSI target
Configurable:
Yes – via input
Persistency:
Persistent through AC cycle
Effects:
If the legacy boot protocol is iSCSI or iSCSI without fail-over, and Connect is enabled, this will be the IP address in the root path for the first target.
Value restrictions:
Should be in IPv4 format
Location:
System setup/Port main configurations/iSCSI Configuration/iSCSI First target Parameters
Description:
The IPv6 address of the first iSCSI target
Configurable:
Yes
Persistency:
Persistent through AC cycle
Effects:
If the legacy boot protocol is iSCSI or iSCSI without fail-over,and IPv4/IPv6 support is selected as IPv6, and Connect is enabled, this will be the IP address in the root path for the first target.
Value restrictions:
Should be in IPv6 format
Location:
System setup/Port main configurations/iSCSI Configuration/iSCSI First target Parameters
Description:
TCP Port number of first iSCSI target
Configurable:
Yes – via input
Persistency:
Persistent through AC cycle
Effects:
If the legacy boot protocol is iSCSI or iSCSI without fail-over, and Connect is enabled, this will be the TCP Port in the root path for the first target.
Value restrictions:
The minimum integer value is 1, and the maximum is 65535.