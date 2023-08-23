HPE & NVIDIA Networking OEM Solutions Reference Guide

NVIDIA Networking is a leading supplier of end-to-end Ethernet and InfiniBand intelligent interconnect solutions and services for servers, storage, and hyper-converged infrastructure. NVIDIA intelligent interconnect solutions increase data center efficiency by providing the highest throughput and lowest latency, delivering data faster to applications and unlocking system performance. NVIDIA offers a choice of high-performance solutions: network and multicore processors, network adapters, switches, cables, software and silicon, that accelerate application runtime and maximize business results for a wide range of markets including high-performance computing, enterprise data centers, Web 2.0, cloud, storage, network security, telecom and financial services. More information is available at: www.nvidia.com/en-us/networking

This reference guide lists available joint solutions by HPE and NVIDIA.

Product Family Product Description Based on PN NVIDIA SKU HPE SKU InfiniBand Switches NVIDIA InfiniBand NDR 64-port OSFP Power to Connector Airflow Switch MQM9790-NS2F P45691-B21 P45691-B21 NVIDIA InfiniBand NDR 64-port OSFP Managed Power to Connector Airflow Switch MQM9700-NS2F P45692-B21 P45692-B21 Mellanox InfiniBand HDR 40 port QSFP56 externally managed 1U switch with rear to front airflow MQM8790-HS2F P10774-B21 P10774-B21 Mellanox InfiniBand HDR 40 port QSFP56 internally managed 1U switch with rear to front airflow MQM8700-HS2F P06249-B21 P06249-B21 Ethernet Switches HPE SN3700M 200GbE 32QSFP56 Power to Connector Airflow Switch MSN3700-VS2F R5Z74-63001 R5Z74A HPE SN3700M 200GbE 32QSFP56 ONIE Power to Connector Airflow Switch MSN3700-VS2FO R5Z75-63001 R5Z75A HPE SN2700M 100GbE 32QSFP28 P2C Airflow Switch MSN2700-CS2F Q2F21-63001 Q2F21A HPE SN2100M 100GbE 16QSFP28 P2C Airflow Half Width Switch MSN2100-CB2F Q2F23-63001 Q2F23A HPE SN2700M 100GbE 16QSFP28 P2C Airflow Switch MSN2700-CS2F Q6M26-63001 Q6M26A HPE SN2100M 100GbE 8QSFP28 P2C Airflow Half Width Switch MSN2100-CB2F Q2F24-63001 Q2F24A HPE SN4600cM 100GbE 64QSFP28 Power to Connector Airflow Switch MSN4600-CS2F R6R24-63001 R6R24A HPE SN4600cM 100GbE 64QSFP28 ONIE Power to Connector Airflow Switch MSN4600-CS2FO R6R26-63001 R6R26A HPE StoreFabric SN2100M 100GbE 16QSFP28 ONIE Power to Connector Airflow Half Width Switch MSN2100-CB2FO R0P82-63001 R0P82A HPE StoreFabric SN2700M 100GbE 32QSFP28 ONIE Power to Connector Airflow Switch MSN2700-CS2FO R0P80-63001 R0P80A HPE SN3700cM 100GbE 32QSFP28 ONIE Connector to Power Airflow Switch MSN3700-CS2RO R3A98-63001 R3A98A HPE SN3700cM 100GbE 32QSFP28 ONIE Power to Connector Airflow Switch MSN3700-CS2FO R3A97-63001 R3A97A HPE SN2100M 100GbE 16QSFP28 ONIE Connector to Power Airflow Switch MSN2100-CB2RO R3B06-63001 R3B06A HPE SN3700cM 100GbE 32QSFP28 Power to Connector Airflow Switch MSN3700-CS2F R3B14-63001 R3B14A HPE SN2410M 25GbE 48SFP28 8QSFP28 P2C Airflow Switch MSN2410-CB2F Q2F22-63001 Q2F22A HPE SN2010M 25GbE 18SFP28 4QSFP28 P2C Half Width Switch MSN2010-CB2F Q9E63-63001 Q9E63A HPE SN2410M 25GbE 24SFP28 4QSFP28 P2C Airflow Switch MSN2410-CB2F Q6M27-63001 Q6M27A HPE StoreFabric SN2410M 25GbE 48SFP28 8QSFP28 ONIE Power to Connector Airflow Switch MSN2410-CB2FO R0P81-63001 R0P81A HPE SN2410M 25GbE 48SFP28 8QSFP28 ONIE Connector to Power Airflow Switch MSN2410-CB2RC R3B09-63001 R3B09A HPE StoreFabric SN2010M 25GbE 18SFP28 4QSFP28 Power to Connector Airflow Half Width TAA Switch MSN2010-CB2F R0P77-63001 R0P77A HPE StoreFabric SN2010M 25GbE 18SFP28 4QSFP28 Connector to Power Airflow Half Width TAA Switch MSN2010-CB2R R0P78-63001 R0P78A Switch Accessories SPS-1U systems 850W AC Power Supply w/ P2C air flow MTEF-PSF-AC-C P10613-001 P10613-001 SPS-1U systems fan module w/ P2C air flow MTEF-FANF-C P10612-001 P10612-001 HPE StoreFabric SN2100M Rack Installation Kit MTEF-KIT-D Q2F25-63001 Q2F25A

Product Family Product Description Based on PN NVIDIA SKU HPE SKU InfiniBand Adapters HPE InfiniBand NDR 1-port OSFP PCIe5 x16 MCX75310AAS-NEAT Adapter MCX75310AAS-NEAT P45645-001 P45641-B21 HPE InfiniBand NDR200 1-port OSFP PCIe5 x16 MCX75310AAS-HEAT Adapter MCX75310AAS-HEAT P45646-001 P45642-B21 InfiniBand and Ethernet Adapters HPE InfiniBand HDR/Ethernet 200Gb 1-port QSFP56 PCIe4 x16 OCP3 MCX653435A-HDAI Adapter MCX653435A-HDAI P36057-001 P31323-B21 HPE InfiniBand HDR/Ethernet 200Gb 2-port QSFP56 PCIe4 x16 OCP3 MCX653436A-HDAI Adapter MCX653436A-HDAI P36058-001 P31348-B21 HPE InfiniBand HDR/Ethernet 200Gb 1-port MCX653105A-HDAT QSFP56 x16 Adapter MCX653105A-HDAT P24247-001 P23664-B21 HPE InfiniBand HDR/Ethernet 200Gb 2-port QSFP56 PCIe4 x16 MCX653106A-HDAT Adapter MCX653106A-HDAT P36055-001 P31324-B21 HPE InfiniBand HDR/Ethernet 200Gb 1-port 940QSFP56 x16 Adapter MCX653105A-HDAT P08238-001 P06154-B21 HPE InfiniBand HDR100/Ethernet 100Gb 1-port MCX653105A-ECAT QSFP56 x16 Adapter MCX653105A-ECAT P24248-001 P23665-B21 HPE InfiniBand HDR100/Ethernet 100Gb 2-port MCX653106A-ECAT QSFP56 x16 Adapter MCX653106A-ECAT P24249-001 P23666-B21 HPE InfiniBand HDR100/Ethernet 100Gb 1-port 940QSFP56 x16 Adapter MCX653105A-ECAT P08254-001 P06250-B21 HPE InfiniBand HDR100/Ethernet 100Gb 2-port 940QSFP56 x16 Adapter MCX653106A-ECAT P08256-001 P06251-B21 Ethernet Adapters Mellanox MCX623105AS-VDAT Eth 200Gb 1p QSFP56 for HPE MCX623105AS-VDAT P10178-001 P10180-B21 Mellanox MCX623106AS-CDAT Eth 100Gb 2p QSFP56 for HPE MCX623106AS-CDAT P25962-001 P25960-B21 HPE Ethernet 100Gb 1-port 842QSFP28 Adapter MCX515A-CCAT 874251-001 874253-B21 HPE Ethernet 100Gb 1-port QSFP28 PCIe3 x16 MCX515A-CCAT Adapter MCX515A-CCAT P36056-001 P31246-B21 HPE NV60100M 100Gb 2-port Storage Offload Adapter MCX623106AC-CDAT R8M41-63001 R8M41A HPE Storage 100GbE 2-port Ethernet Host Bus Adapter MCX623436AC-CDAB P58296-001 R7C84A MLX MCX6314 10/25GbE 2p SFP28 OCP3 Adptr MCX631432AS-ADAI P42043-001 P42041-B21 MLX MCX631102 10/25GbE 2p SFP28 Adptr MCX631102AS-ADAT P42046-001 P42044-B21 HPE Ethernet 10/25Gb 2-port 641SFP28 Adapter N/A P10107-001 P10109-B21 HPE Ethernet 10/25Gb 2-port SFP28 MCX512F-ACHT Adapter NA P13186-001 P13188-B21 HPE Ethernet 10/25Gb 2-port SFP28 MCX562A-ACAI OCP3 Adapter MCX562A-ACAI P10110-001 P10112-B21 HPE Ethernet 10/25Gb 2-port 640FLR-SFP28 Adapter N/A 817747-001 817749-B21 HPE Ethernet 10/25Gb 2-port 640SFP28 Adapter N/A 817751-001 817753-B21

Product Family Product Description Based on PN NVIDIA SKU HPE SKU Ethernet Cables HPE 200GbE QSFP56/2xQSFP56 2m DAC MCP7H50-V002R26 R8M57-63001 R8M57A HPE 200GbE QSFP56/2xQSFP56 2.5m DAC MCP7H50-V02AR26 R8M58-63001 R8M58A HP QSFP/SFP+ Adaptor MAM1Q00A-QSA 655874-B21 655874-B21 HPE 200Gb QSFP56/QSFP56 0.5m DAC MCP1650-V00AE30 R5Z76-63001 R5Z76A HPE 200Gb QSFP56/QSFP56 1m DAC MCP1650-V001E30 R5Z77-63001 R5Z77A HPE 200Gb QSFP56/QSFP56 2m DAC MCP1650-V002E26 R5Z78-63001 R5Z78A HPE 200Gb QSFP56/QSFP56 2.5m DAC MCP1650-V02AE26 R5Z79-63001 R5Z79A HPE 200Gb QSFP56/QSFP56 5m AOC MFS1S00-V005E R5Z80-63001 R5Z80A HPE 200Gb QSFP56/QSFP56 10m AOC MFS1S00-V010E R5Z81-63001 R5Z81A HPE 200Gb QSFP56/QSFP56 15m AOC MFS1S00-V015E R5Z82-63001 R5Z82A HPE 200Gb QSFP56/4x50/25G SFP56 2.5m DAC MCP7H70-V02AR26 R6F27-63001 R6F27A HPE BLc QSFP+ to SFP+ Adapter N/A 720195-002 720193-B21 HPE BLc QSFP+ to SFP+ Adapter N/A 720193-B21 720193-B21 HPE QSFP28 to SFP28 Adapter MAM1Q00A-QSA28 845970-B21 845970-B21 HPE QSFP28 to SFP28 Adapter N/A 845969-001 845970-B21 HDR Cables HPE 0.5 meter InfiniBand HDR 200Gbps QSFP56 Copper Cable MCP1650-H00AE30 P08216-001 P06149-B21 HPE 1 meter InfiniBand HDR 200Gbps QSFP56 Copper Cable MCP1650-H001E30 P08218-001 P06149-B22 HPE 1.5 meter InfiniBand HDR 200Gbps QSFP56 Copper Cable MCP1650-H01AE30 P08220-001 P06149-B23 HPE 2 meter InfiniBand HDR 200Gbps QSFP56 Copper Cable MCP1650-H002E26 P08222-001 P06149-B24 HPE InfiniBand HDR 200Gb to HDR100 2x100Gb QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56 3m Active Optical Splitter Cable MFS1S50-H003V P35349-001 P26659-B21 HPE InfiniBand HDR 200Gb to HDR100 2x100Gb QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56 5m Active Optical Splitter Cable MFS1S50-H005V P35350-001 P26659-B22 HPE InfiniBand HDR 200Gb to HDR100 2x100Gb QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56 10m Active Optical Splitter Cable MFS1S50-H010V P35351-001 P26659-B23 HPE InfiniBand HDR 200Gb to HDR100 2x100Gb QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56 15m Active Optical Splitter Cable MFS1S50-H015V P35352-001 P26659-B24 HPE InfiniBand HDR 200Gb to HDR100 2x100Gb QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56 20m Active Optical Splitter Cable MFS1S50-H020V P35353-001 P26659-B25 HPE InfiniBand HDR 200Gb to HDR100 2x100Gb QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56 30m Active Optical Splitter Cable MFS1S50-H030V P35354-001 P26659-B26 HPE 15 meter InfiniBand HDR QSFP56 Active Optical Cable MFS1S00-H015E P08232-001 P06153-B24 HPE 10 meter InfiniBand HDR QSFP56 Active Optical Cable MFS1S00-H010E P08230-001 P06153-B23 HPE 30 meter InfiniBand HDR QSFP56 Active Optical Cable MFS1S00-H030E P08236-001 P06153-B26 HPE 20 meter InfiniBand HDR QSFP56 Active Optical Cable MFS1S00-H020E P08234-001 P06153-B25 HPE 3 meter InfiniBand HDR QSFP56 Active Optical Cable MFS1S00-H003E P08226-001 P06153-B21 HPE 5 meter InfiniBand HDR QSFP56 Active Optical Cable MFS1S00-H005E P08228-001 P06153-B22 HPE 2 meter InfiniBand HDR 200Gbps QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56 Split Copper Cable MCP7H50-H002R26 P08246-001 P06248-B23 HPE 1 meter InfiniBand HDR 200Gbps QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56 Split Copper Cable MCP7H50-H001R30 P08242-001 P06248-B21 HPE 1.5 meter InfiniBand HDR 200Gbps QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56 Split Copper Cable MCP7H50-H01AR30 P08244-001 P06248-B22 NDR Cables HPE InfiniBand NDR/Ethernet 400G QSFP112 MPO12 850nm Multi-mode 50m APC Transceiver MMA1Z00-NS400 P65325-001 P65334-B21 HPE InfiniBand NDR OSFP to 2xOSFP 4m Splitter Active Copper Cable MCA7J60-N004 P50388-001 P50396-B21 HPE InfiniBand NDR OSFP to 2xOSFP 5m Splitter Active Copper Cable MCA7J60-N005 P50389-001 P50396-B22 HPE InfiniBand NDR200 OSFP to 4xOSFP 2m Splitter Direct Attach Copper Cable MCP7Y50-N002 P55155-001 P45698-B24 HPE InfiniBand NDR200 OSFP to 4xOSFP 2.5m Splitter Direct Attach Copper Cable MCP7Y50-N02A P55156-001 P45698-B25 HPE InfiniBand NDR200 OSFP to 4xOSFP 3m Splitter Direct Attach Copper Cable MCP7Y50-N003 P55157-001 P45698-B26 HPE InfiniBand NDR200 OSFP to 4xOSFP 1m Splitter Direct Attach Copper Cable MCP7Y50-N001 P45677-001 P45698-B22 HPE InfiniBand NDR200 OSFP to 4xOSFP 1.5m Splitter Direct Attach Copper Cable MCP7Y50-N01A P45678-001 P45698-B23 HPE InfiniBand NDR OSFP to 2xOSFP 2m Splitter Direct Attach Copper Cable MCP7Y00-N002 P55152-001 P45697-B24 HPE InfiniBand NDR OSFP to 2xOSFP 2.5m Splitter Direct Attach Copper Cable MCP7Y00-N02A P55153-001 P45697-B25 HPE InfiniBand NDR OSFP to 2xOSFP 3m Splitter Direct Attach Copper Cable MCP7Y00-N003 P55154-001 P45697-B26 HPE InfiniBand NDR OSFP to 2xOSFP 1m Splitter Direct Attach Copper Cable MCP7Y00-N001 P45674-001 P45697-B22 HPE InfiniBand NDR OSFP to 2xOSFP 1.5m Splitter Direct Attach Copper Cable MCP7Y00-N01A P45675-001 P45697-B23 HPE InfiniBand NDR OSFP to OSFP 3m Switch-Switch Active Copper Cable MCA4J80-N003 P55183-001 P55189-B21 HPE InfiniBand NDR OSFP to OSFP 4m Switch-Switch Active Copper Cable MCA4J80-N004 P55184-001 P55189-B22 HPE InfiniBand NDR OSFP to OSFP 5m Switch-Switch Active Copper Cable MCA4J80-N005 P55185-001 P55189-B23 HPE InfiniBand NDR OSFP to OSFP 2m Switch-Switch Direct Attach Copper Cable MCP4Y10-N002 P55151-001 P45696-B24 HPE InfiniBand NDR OSFP to OSFP 1m Switch-Switch Direct Attach Copper Cable MCP4Y10-N001 P55149-001 P45696-B22 HPE InfiniBand NDR OSFP to OSFP 0.5m Direct Attach Copper Cable MCP4Y10-N00A P45672-001 P45696-B21 HPE PASSIVE COPPER CABLE, IB TWIN PORT NDR, UP TO 800GB/S, OSFP, 1.5M MCP4Y10-N01A P55150-001 P45696-B23 HPE InfiniBand NDR 1x400Gb OSFP Multi-mode 50m HCA-side Transceiver MMA4Z00-NS400 P49386-001 P49764-B21 HPE InfiniBand NDR 8 Fiber MPO to 8 Fiber MPO Single-mode 3m Cable MFP7E30-N003 P45699-001 P45731-B21 HPE InfiniBand NDR 8 Fiber MPO to 8 Fiber MPO Single-mode 5m Cable MFP7E30-N005 P45700-001 P45731-B22 HPE InfiniBand NDR 8 Fiber MPO to 8 Fiber MPO Single-mode 10m Cable MFP7E30-N010 P45701-001 P45731-B23 HPE InfiniBand NDR 8 Fiber MPO to 8 Fiber MPO Single-mode 15m Cable MFP7E30-N015 P45702-001 P45731-B24 HPE InfiniBand NDR 8 Fiber MPO to 8 Fiber MPO Single-mode 20m Cable MFP7E30-N020 P45703-001 P45731-B25 HPE InfiniBand NDR 8 Fiber MPO to 8 Fiber MPO Single-mode 30m Cable MFP7E30-N030 P45704-001 P45731-B26 HPE InfiniBand NDR 8 Fiber MPO to 8 Fiber MPO Multi-mode 3m Cable MFP7E10-N003 P49387-001 P49765-B21 HPE InfiniBand NDR 8 Fiber MPO to 8 Fiber MPO Multi-mode 5m Cable MFP7E10-N005 P49388-001 P49765-B22 HPE InfiniBand NDR 8 Fiber MPO to 8 Fiber MPO Multi-mode 10m Cable MFP7E10-N010 P49389-001 P49765-B23 HPE InfiniBand NDR 8 Fiber MPO to 8 Fiber MPO Multi-mode 15m Cable MFP7E10-N015 P49390-001 P49765-B24 HPE InfiniBand NDR 8 Fiber MPO to 8 Fiber MPO Multi-mode 20m Cable MFP7E10-N020 P49391-001 P49765-B25 HPE InfiniBand NDR 8 Fiber MPO to 8 Fiber MPO Multi-mode 30m Cable MFP7E10-N030 P49392-001 P49765-B26 HPE InfiniBand NDR 2x400Gb OSFP Single-mode 100m Transceiver MMS4X00-NL P45669-001 P45693-B21 HPE InfiniBand NDR 2x400Gb OSFP Multi-mode 50m Switch-side Transceiver MMA4Z00-NS P49384-001 P49762-B21 HPE InfiniBand NDR200 8 Fiber MPO to 2x4 Fiber MPO Multi-mode 3m Splitter Cable MFP7E20-N003 P49393-001 P49766-B21 HPE InfiniBand NDR200 8 Fiber MPO to 2x4 Fiber MPO Multi-mode 5m Splitter Cable MFP7E20-N005 P49394-001 P49766-B22 HPE InfiniBand NDR200 8 Fiber MPO to 2x4 Fiber MPO Multi-mode 10m Splitter Cable MFP7E20-N010 P49395-001 P49766-B23 HPE InfiniBand NDR200 8 Fiber MPO to 2x4 Fiber MPO Multi-mode 15m Splitter Cable MFP7E20-N015 P49396-001 P49766-B24 HPE InfiniBand NDR200 8 Fiber MPO to 2x4 Fiber MPO Multi-mode 20m Splitter Cable MFP7E20-N020 P49397-001 P49766-B25 HPE InfiniBand NDR200 8 Fiber MPO to 2x4 Fiber MPO Multi-mode 30m Splitter Cable MFP7E20-N030 P49398-001 P49766-B26 HPE InfiniBand HDR OSFP to 2xQSFP56 10m Splitter Active Optical Cable MFA7U10-H010 P45711-001 P45733-B21 HPE InfiniBand HDR OSFP to 2xQSFP56 30m Splitter Active Optical Cable MFA7U10-H030 P45712-001 P45733-B22 HPE InfiniBand NDR200 OSFP to 4xOSFP 4m Splitter Active Copper Cable MCA7J70-N004 P50390-001 P50397-B21 HPE InfiniBand NDR200 OSFP to 4xOSFP 5m Splitter Active Copper Cable MCA7J70-N005 P50391-001 P50397-B22

Product Description NVIDIA SKU HPE SKU M-Series Port Count Upgrade HPE SN2100M 100GbE 8-port Upgrade E-LTU S0N95AAE S0N95AAE HPE SN2700M 100GbE 16-port Upgrade E-LTU S0N96AAE S0N96AAE HPE SN2410M 25GbE 24-port Upgrade E-LTU S0N97AAE S0N97AAE HPE SN2410bM 10GbE 24-port Upgrade E-LTU S0N98AAE S0N98AAE UFM Software NVIDIA UFM Ent 1yr Sub E-LTU S1D73AAE S1D73AAE NVIDIA UFM Ent 3yr Sub E-LTU S1D74AAE S1D74AAE NVIDIA UFM Ent 5yr Sub E-LTU S1D75AAE S1D75AAE

