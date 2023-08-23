HPE & NVIDIA Networking OEM Solutions Reference Guide

On This Page
Introduction
NVIDIA Networking is a leading supplier of end-to-end Ethernet and InfiniBand intelligent interconnect solutions and services for servers, storage, and hyper-converged infrastructure. NVIDIA intelligent interconnect solutions increase data center efficiency by providing the highest throughput and lowest latency, delivering data faster to applications and unlocking system performance. NVIDIA offers a choice of high-performance solutions: network and multicore processors, network adapters, switches, cables, software and silicon, that accelerate application runtime and maximize business results for a wide range of markets including high-performance computing, enterprise data centers, Web 2.0, cloud, storage, network security, telecom and financial services. More information is available at: www.nvidia.com/en-us/networking
This reference guide lists available joint solutions by HPE and NVIDIA.
Switches and Switch Accessories
Product Family
Product Description
Based on PN
NVIDIA SKU
HPE SKU
InfiniBand Switches
NVIDIA InfiniBand NDR 64-port OSFP Power to Connector Airflow Switch
MQM9790-NS2F
P45691-B21
P45691-B21
NVIDIA InfiniBand NDR 64-port OSFP Managed Power to Connector Airflow Switch
MQM9700-NS2F
P45692-B21
P45692-B21
Mellanox InfiniBand HDR 40 port QSFP56 externally managed 1U switch with rear to front airflow
MQM8790-HS2F
P10774-B21
P10774-B21
Mellanox InfiniBand HDR 40 port QSFP56 internally managed 1U switch with rear to front airflow
MQM8700-HS2F
P06249-B21
P06249-B21
Ethernet Switches
HPE SN3700M 200GbE 32QSFP56 Power to Connector Airflow Switch
MSN3700-VS2F
R5Z74-63001
R5Z74A
HPE SN3700M 200GbE 32QSFP56 ONIE Power to Connector Airflow Switch
MSN3700-VS2FO
R5Z75-63001
R5Z75A
HPE SN2700M 100GbE 32QSFP28 P2C Airflow Switch
MSN2700-CS2F
Q2F21-63001
Q2F21A
HPE SN2100M 100GbE 16QSFP28 P2C Airflow Half Width Switch
MSN2100-CB2F
Q2F23-63001
Q2F23A
HPE SN2700M 100GbE 16QSFP28 P2C Airflow Switch
MSN2700-CS2F
Q6M26-63001
Q6M26A
HPE SN2100M 100GbE 8QSFP28 P2C Airflow Half Width Switch
MSN2100-CB2F
Q2F24-63001
Q2F24A
HPE SN4600cM 100GbE 64QSFP28 Power to Connector Airflow Switch
MSN4600-CS2F
R6R24-63001
R6R24A
HPE SN4600cM 100GbE 64QSFP28 ONIE Power to Connector Airflow Switch
MSN4600-CS2FO
R6R26-63001
R6R26A
HPE StoreFabric SN2100M 100GbE 16QSFP28 ONIE Power to Connector Airflow Half Width Switch
MSN2100-CB2FO
R0P82-63001
R0P82A
HPE StoreFabric SN2700M 100GbE 32QSFP28 ONIE Power to Connector Airflow Switch
MSN2700-CS2FO
R0P80-63001
R0P80A
HPE SN3700cM 100GbE 32QSFP28 ONIE Connector to Power Airflow Switch
MSN3700-CS2RO
R3A98-63001
R3A98A
HPE SN3700cM 100GbE 32QSFP28 ONIE Power to Connector Airflow Switch
MSN3700-CS2FO
R3A97-63001
R3A97A
HPE SN2100M 100GbE 16QSFP28 ONIE Connector to Power Airflow Switch
MSN2100-CB2RO
R3B06-63001
R3B06A
HPE SN3700cM 100GbE 32QSFP28 Power to Connector Airflow Switch
MSN3700-CS2F
R3B14-63001
R3B14A
HPE SN2410M 25GbE 48SFP28 8QSFP28 P2C Airflow Switch
MSN2410-CB2F
Q2F22-63001
Q2F22A
HPE SN2010M 25GbE 18SFP28 4QSFP28 P2C Half Width Switch
MSN2010-CB2F
Q9E63-63001
Q9E63A
HPE SN2410M 25GbE 24SFP28 4QSFP28 P2C Airflow Switch
MSN2410-CB2F
Q6M27-63001
Q6M27A
HPE StoreFabric SN2410M 25GbE 48SFP28 8QSFP28 ONIE Power to Connector Airflow Switch
MSN2410-CB2FO
R0P81-63001
R0P81A
HPE SN2410M 25GbE 48SFP28 8QSFP28 ONIE Connector to Power Airflow Switch
MSN2410-CB2RC
R3B09-63001
R3B09A
HPE StoreFabric SN2010M 25GbE 18SFP28 4QSFP28 Power to Connector Airflow Half Width TAA Switch
MSN2010-CB2F
R0P77-63001
R0P77A
HPE StoreFabric SN2010M 25GbE 18SFP28 4QSFP28 Connector to Power Airflow Half Width TAA Switch
MSN2010-CB2R
R0P78-63001
R0P78A
Switch Accessories
SPS-1U systems 850W AC Power Supply w/ P2C air flow
MTEF-PSF-AC-C
P10613-001
P10613-001
SPS-1U systems fan module w/ P2C air flow
MTEF-FANF-C
P10612-001
P10612-001
HPE StoreFabric SN2100M Rack Installation Kit
MTEF-KIT-D
Q2F25-63001
Q2F25A
Adapters
InfiniBand Adapters
HPE InfiniBand NDR 1-port OSFP PCIe5 x16 MCX75310AAS-NEAT Adapter
MCX75310AAS-NEAT
P45645-001
P45641-B21
HPE InfiniBand NDR200 1-port OSFP PCIe5 x16 MCX75310AAS-HEAT Adapter
MCX75310AAS-HEAT
P45646-001
P45642-B21
InfiniBand and
Ethernet Adapters
HPE InfiniBand HDR/Ethernet 200Gb 1-port QSFP56 PCIe4 x16 OCP3 MCX653435A-HDAI Adapter
MCX653435A-HDAI
P36057-001
P31323-B21
HPE InfiniBand HDR/Ethernet 200Gb 2-port QSFP56 PCIe4 x16 OCP3 MCX653436A-HDAI Adapter
MCX653436A-HDAI
P36058-001
P31348-B21
HPE InfiniBand HDR/Ethernet 200Gb 1-port MCX653105A-HDAT QSFP56 x16 Adapter
MCX653105A-HDAT
P24247-001
P23664-B21
HPE InfiniBand HDR/Ethernet 200Gb 2-port QSFP56 PCIe4 x16 MCX653106A-HDAT Adapter
MCX653106A-HDAT
P36055-001
P31324-B21
HPE InfiniBand HDR/Ethernet 200Gb 1-port 940QSFP56 x16 Adapter
MCX653105A-HDAT
P08238-001
P06154-B21
HPE InfiniBand HDR100/Ethernet 100Gb 1-port MCX653105A-ECAT QSFP56 x16 Adapter
MCX653105A-ECAT
P24248-001
P23665-B21
HPE InfiniBand HDR100/Ethernet 100Gb 2-port MCX653106A-ECAT QSFP56 x16 Adapter
MCX653106A-ECAT
P24249-001
P23666-B21
HPE InfiniBand HDR100/Ethernet 100Gb 1-port 940QSFP56 x16 Adapter
MCX653105A-ECAT
P08254-001
P06250-B21
HPE InfiniBand HDR100/Ethernet 100Gb 2-port 940QSFP56 x16 Adapter
MCX653106A-ECAT
P08256-001
P06251-B21
Ethernet Adapters
Mellanox MCX623105AS-VDAT Eth 200Gb 1p QSFP56 for HPE
MCX623105AS-VDAT
P10178-001
P10180-B21
Mellanox MCX623106AS-CDAT Eth 100Gb 2p QSFP56 for HPE
MCX623106AS-CDAT
P25962-001
P25960-B21
HPE Ethernet 100Gb 1-port 842QSFP28 Adapter
MCX515A-CCAT
874251-001
874253-B21
HPE Ethernet 100Gb 1-port QSFP28 PCIe3 x16 MCX515A-CCAT Adapter
MCX515A-CCAT
P36056-001
P31246-B21
HPE NV60100M 100Gb 2-port Storage Offload Adapter
MCX623106AC-CDAT
R8M41-63001
R8M41A
HPE Storage 100GbE 2-port Ethernet Host Bus Adapter
MCX623436AC-CDAB
P58296-001
R7C84A
MLX MCX6314 10/25GbE 2p SFP28 OCP3 Adptr
MCX631432AS-ADAI
P42043-001
P42041-B21
MLX MCX631102 10/25GbE 2p SFP28 Adptr
MCX631102AS-ADAT
P42046-001
P42044-B21
HPE Ethernet 10/25Gb 2-port 641SFP28 Adapter
N/A
P10107-001
P10109-B21
HPE Ethernet 10/25Gb 2-port SFP28 MCX512F-ACHT Adapter
NA
P13186-001
P13188-B21
HPE Ethernet 10/25Gb 2-port SFP28 MCX562A-ACAI OCP3 Adapter
MCX562A-ACAI
P10110-001
P10112-B21
HPE Ethernet 10/25Gb 2-port 640FLR-SFP28 Adapter
N/A
817747-001
817749-B21
HPE Ethernet 10/25Gb 2-port 640SFP28 Adapter
N/A
817751-001
817753-B21
Interconnect Products
Ethernet Cables
HPE 200GbE QSFP56/2xQSFP56 2m DAC
MCP7H50-V002R26
R8M57-63001
R8M57A
HPE 200GbE QSFP56/2xQSFP56 2.5m DAC
MCP7H50-V02AR26
R8M58-63001
R8M58A
HP QSFP/SFP+ Adaptor
MAM1Q00A-QSA
655874-B21
655874-B21
HPE 200Gb QSFP56/QSFP56 0.5m DAC
MCP1650-V00AE30
R5Z76-63001
R5Z76A
HPE 200Gb QSFP56/QSFP56 1m DAC
MCP1650-V001E30
R5Z77-63001
R5Z77A
HPE 200Gb QSFP56/QSFP56 2m DAC
MCP1650-V002E26
R5Z78-63001
R5Z78A
HPE 200Gb QSFP56/QSFP56 2.5m DAC
MCP1650-V02AE26
R5Z79-63001
R5Z79A
HPE 200Gb QSFP56/QSFP56 5m AOC
MFS1S00-V005E
R5Z80-63001
R5Z80A
HPE 200Gb QSFP56/QSFP56 10m AOC
MFS1S00-V010E
R5Z81-63001
R5Z81A
HPE 200Gb QSFP56/QSFP56 15m AOC
MFS1S00-V015E
R5Z82-63001
R5Z82A
HPE 200Gb QSFP56/4x50/25G SFP56 2.5m DAC
MCP7H70-V02AR26
R6F27-63001
R6F27A
HPE BLc QSFP+ to SFP+ Adapter
N/A
720195-002
720193-B21
HPE BLc QSFP+ to SFP+ Adapter
N/A
720193-B21
720193-B21
HPE QSFP28 to SFP28 Adapter
MAM1Q00A-QSA28
845970-B21
845970-B21
HPE QSFP28 to SFP28 Adapter
N/A
845969-001
845970-B21
HDR Cables
HPE 0.5 meter InfiniBand HDR 200Gbps QSFP56 Copper Cable
MCP1650-H00AE30
P08216-001
P06149-B21
HPE 1 meter InfiniBand HDR 200Gbps QSFP56 Copper Cable
MCP1650-H001E30
P08218-001
P06149-B22
HPE 1.5 meter InfiniBand HDR 200Gbps QSFP56 Copper Cable
MCP1650-H01AE30
P08220-001
P06149-B23
HPE 2 meter InfiniBand HDR 200Gbps QSFP56 Copper Cable
MCP1650-H002E26
P08222-001
P06149-B24
HPE InfiniBand HDR 200Gb to HDR100 2x100Gb QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56 3m Active Optical Splitter Cable
MFS1S50-H003V
P35349-001
P26659-B21
HPE InfiniBand HDR 200Gb to HDR100 2x100Gb QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56 5m Active Optical Splitter Cable
MFS1S50-H005V
P35350-001
P26659-B22
HPE InfiniBand HDR 200Gb to HDR100 2x100Gb QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56 10m Active Optical Splitter Cable
MFS1S50-H010V
P35351-001
P26659-B23
HPE InfiniBand HDR 200Gb to HDR100 2x100Gb QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56 15m Active Optical Splitter Cable
MFS1S50-H015V
P35352-001
P26659-B24
HPE InfiniBand HDR 200Gb to HDR100 2x100Gb QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56 20m Active Optical Splitter Cable
MFS1S50-H020V
P35353-001
P26659-B25
HPE InfiniBand HDR 200Gb to HDR100 2x100Gb QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56 30m Active Optical Splitter Cable
MFS1S50-H030V
P35354-001
P26659-B26
HPE 15 meter InfiniBand HDR QSFP56 Active Optical Cable
MFS1S00-H015E
P08232-001
P06153-B24
HPE 10 meter InfiniBand HDR QSFP56 Active Optical Cable
MFS1S00-H010E
P08230-001
P06153-B23
HPE 30 meter InfiniBand HDR QSFP56 Active Optical Cable
MFS1S00-H030E
P08236-001
P06153-B26
HPE 20 meter InfiniBand HDR QSFP56 Active Optical Cable
MFS1S00-H020E
P08234-001
P06153-B25
HPE 3 meter InfiniBand HDR QSFP56 Active Optical Cable
MFS1S00-H003E
P08226-001
P06153-B21
HPE 5 meter InfiniBand HDR QSFP56 Active Optical Cable
MFS1S00-H005E
P08228-001
P06153-B22
HPE 2 meter InfiniBand HDR 200Gbps QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56 Split Copper Cable
MCP7H50-H002R26
P08246-001
P06248-B23
HPE 1 meter InfiniBand HDR 200Gbps QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56 Split Copper Cable
MCP7H50-H001R30
P08242-001
P06248-B21
HPE 1.5 meter InfiniBand HDR 200Gbps QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56 Split Copper Cable
MCP7H50-H01AR30
P08244-001
P06248-B22
NDR Cables
HPE InfiniBand NDR/Ethernet 400G QSFP112 MPO12 850nm Multi-mode 50m APC Transceiver
MMA1Z00-NS400
P65325-001
P65334-B21
HPE InfiniBand NDR OSFP to 2xOSFP 4m Splitter Active Copper Cable
MCA7J60-N004
P50388-001
P50396-B21
HPE InfiniBand NDR OSFP to 2xOSFP 5m Splitter Active Copper Cable
MCA7J60-N005
P50389-001
P50396-B22
HPE InfiniBand NDR200 OSFP to 4xOSFP 2m Splitter Direct Attach Copper Cable
MCP7Y50-N002
P55155-001
P45698-B24
HPE InfiniBand NDR200 OSFP to 4xOSFP 2.5m Splitter Direct Attach Copper Cable
MCP7Y50-N02A
P55156-001
P45698-B25
HPE InfiniBand NDR200 OSFP to 4xOSFP 3m Splitter Direct Attach Copper Cable
MCP7Y50-N003
P55157-001
P45698-B26
HPE InfiniBand NDR200 OSFP to 4xOSFP 1m Splitter Direct Attach Copper Cable
MCP7Y50-N001
P45677-001
P45698-B22
HPE InfiniBand NDR200 OSFP to 4xOSFP 1.5m Splitter Direct Attach Copper Cable
MCP7Y50-N01A
P45678-001
P45698-B23
HPE InfiniBand NDR OSFP to 2xOSFP 2m Splitter Direct Attach Copper Cable
MCP7Y00-N002
P55152-001
P45697-B24
HPE InfiniBand NDR OSFP to 2xOSFP 2.5m Splitter Direct Attach Copper Cable
MCP7Y00-N02A
P55153-001
P45697-B25
HPE InfiniBand NDR OSFP to 2xOSFP 3m Splitter Direct Attach Copper Cable
MCP7Y00-N003
P55154-001
P45697-B26
HPE InfiniBand NDR OSFP to 2xOSFP 1m Splitter Direct Attach Copper Cable
MCP7Y00-N001
P45674-001
P45697-B22
HPE InfiniBand NDR OSFP to 2xOSFP 1.5m Splitter Direct Attach Copper Cable
MCP7Y00-N01A
P45675-001
P45697-B23
HPE InfiniBand NDR OSFP to OSFP 3m Switch-Switch Active Copper Cable
MCA4J80-N003
P55183-001
P55189-B21
HPE InfiniBand NDR OSFP to OSFP 4m Switch-Switch Active Copper Cable
MCA4J80-N004
P55184-001
P55189-B22
HPE InfiniBand NDR OSFP to OSFP 5m Switch-Switch Active Copper Cable
MCA4J80-N005
P55185-001
P55189-B23
HPE InfiniBand NDR OSFP to OSFP 2m Switch-Switch Direct Attach Copper Cable
MCP4Y10-N002
P55151-001
P45696-B24
HPE InfiniBand NDR OSFP to OSFP 1m Switch-Switch Direct Attach Copper Cable
MCP4Y10-N001
P55149-001
P45696-B22
HPE InfiniBand NDR OSFP to OSFP 0.5m Direct Attach Copper Cable
MCP4Y10-N00A
P45672-001
P45696-B21
HPE PASSIVE COPPER CABLE, IB TWIN PORT NDR, UP TO 800GB/S, OSFP, 1.5M
MCP4Y10-N01A
P55150-001
P45696-B23
HPE InfiniBand NDR 1x400Gb OSFP Multi-mode 50m HCA-side Transceiver
MMA4Z00-NS400
P49386-001
P49764-B21
HPE InfiniBand NDR 8 Fiber MPO to 8 Fiber MPO Single-mode 3m Cable
MFP7E30-N003
P45699-001
P45731-B21
HPE InfiniBand NDR 8 Fiber MPO to 8 Fiber MPO Single-mode 5m Cable
MFP7E30-N005
P45700-001
P45731-B22
HPE InfiniBand NDR 8 Fiber MPO to 8 Fiber MPO Single-mode 10m Cable
MFP7E30-N010
P45701-001
P45731-B23
HPE InfiniBand NDR 8 Fiber MPO to 8 Fiber MPO Single-mode 15m Cable
MFP7E30-N015
P45702-001
P45731-B24
HPE InfiniBand NDR 8 Fiber MPO to 8 Fiber MPO Single-mode 20m Cable
MFP7E30-N020
P45703-001
P45731-B25
HPE InfiniBand NDR 8 Fiber MPO to 8 Fiber MPO Single-mode 30m Cable
MFP7E30-N030
P45704-001
P45731-B26
HPE InfiniBand NDR 8 Fiber MPO to 8 Fiber MPO Multi-mode 3m Cable
MFP7E10-N003
P49387-001
P49765-B21
HPE InfiniBand NDR 8 Fiber MPO to 8 Fiber MPO Multi-mode 5m Cable
MFP7E10-N005
P49388-001
P49765-B22
HPE InfiniBand NDR 8 Fiber MPO to 8 Fiber MPO Multi-mode 10m Cable
MFP7E10-N010
P49389-001
P49765-B23
HPE InfiniBand NDR 8 Fiber MPO to 8 Fiber MPO Multi-mode 15m Cable
MFP7E10-N015
P49390-001
P49765-B24
HPE InfiniBand NDR 8 Fiber MPO to 8 Fiber MPO Multi-mode 20m Cable
MFP7E10-N020
P49391-001
P49765-B25
HPE InfiniBand NDR 8 Fiber MPO to 8 Fiber MPO Multi-mode 30m Cable
MFP7E10-N030
P49392-001
P49765-B26
HPE InfiniBand NDR 2x400Gb OSFP Single-mode 100m Transceiver
MMS4X00-NL
P45669-001
P45693-B21
HPE InfiniBand NDR 2x400Gb OSFP Multi-mode 50m Switch-side Transceiver
MMA4Z00-NS
P49384-001
P49762-B21
HPE InfiniBand NDR200 8 Fiber MPO to 2x4 Fiber MPO Multi-mode 3m Splitter Cable
MFP7E20-N003
P49393-001
P49766-B21
HPE InfiniBand NDR200 8 Fiber MPO to 2x4 Fiber MPO Multi-mode 5m Splitter Cable
MFP7E20-N005
P49394-001
P49766-B22
HPE InfiniBand NDR200 8 Fiber MPO to 2x4 Fiber MPO Multi-mode 10m Splitter Cable
MFP7E20-N010
P49395-001
P49766-B23
HPE InfiniBand NDR200 8 Fiber MPO to 2x4 Fiber MPO Multi-mode 15m Splitter Cable
MFP7E20-N015
P49396-001
P49766-B24
HPE InfiniBand NDR200 8 Fiber MPO to 2x4 Fiber MPO Multi-mode 20m Splitter Cable
MFP7E20-N020
P49397-001
P49766-B25
HPE InfiniBand NDR200 8 Fiber MPO to 2x4 Fiber MPO Multi-mode 30m Splitter Cable
MFP7E20-N030
P49398-001
P49766-B26
HPE InfiniBand HDR OSFP to 2xQSFP56 10m Splitter Active Optical Cable
MFA7U10-H010
P45711-001
P45733-B21
HPE InfiniBand HDR OSFP to 2xQSFP56 30m Splitter Active Optical Cable
MFA7U10-H030
P45712-001
P45733-B22
HPE InfiniBand NDR200 OSFP to 4xOSFP 4m Splitter Active Copper Cable
MCA7J70-N004
P50390-001
P50397-B21
HPE InfiniBand NDR200 OSFP to 4xOSFP 5m Splitter Active Copper Cable
MCA7J70-N005
P50391-001
P50397-B22
Software
Product
Description
NVIDIA SKU
HPE SKU
M-Series Port
Count Upgrade
HPE SN2100M 100GbE 8-port Upgrade E-LTU
S0N95AAE
S0N95AAE
HPE SN2700M 100GbE 16-port Upgrade E-LTU
S0N96AAE
S0N96AAE
HPE SN2410M 25GbE 24-port Upgrade E-LTU
S0N97AAE
S0N97AAE
HPE SN2410bM 10GbE 24-port Upgrade E-LTU
S0N98AAE
S0N98AAE
UFM Software
NVIDIA UFM Ent 1yr Sub E-LTU
S1D73AAE
S1D73AAE
NVIDIA UFM Ent 3yr Sub E-LTU
S1D74AAE
S1D74AAE
NVIDIA UFM Ent 5yr Sub E-LTU
S1D75AAE
S1D75AAE
NVIDIA Email Contact Information for HPE Sales and Technical Assistance
NVIDIANetworkingforHPE@nvidia.com