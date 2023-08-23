HPE & NVIDIA Networking OEM Solutions Reference Guide
Introduction

NVIDIA Networking is a leading supplier of end-to-end Ethernet and InfiniBand intelligent interconnect solutions and services for servers, storage, and hyper-converged infrastructure. NVIDIA intelligent interconnect solutions increase data center efficiency by providing the highest throughput and lowest latency, delivering data faster to applications and unlocking system performance. NVIDIA offers a choice of high-performance solutions: network and multicore processors, network adapters, switches, cables, software and silicon, that accelerate application runtime and maximize business results for a wide range of markets including high-performance computing, enterprise data centers, Web 2.0, cloud, storage, network security, telecom and financial services. More information is available at: www.nvidia.com/en-us/networking

This reference guide lists available joint solutions by HPE and NVIDIA.

Switches and Switch Accessories

Product Family

Product Description

Based on PN

NVIDIA SKU

HPE SKU

InfiniBand Switches

NVIDIA InfiniBand NDR 64-port OSFP Power to Connector Airflow Switch

MQM9790-NS2F

P45691-B21

P45691-B21

NVIDIA InfiniBand NDR 64-port OSFP Managed Power to Connector Airflow Switch

MQM9700-NS2F

P45692-B21

P45692-B21

Mellanox InfiniBand HDR 40 port QSFP56 externally managed 1U switch with rear to front airflow

MQM8790-HS2F

P10774-B21

P10774-B21

Mellanox InfiniBand HDR 40 port QSFP56 internally managed 1U switch with rear to front airflow

MQM8700-HS2F

P06249-B21

P06249-B21

Ethernet Switches

HPE SN3700M 200GbE 32QSFP56 Power to Connector Airflow Switch

MSN3700-VS2F

R5Z74-63001

R5Z74A

HPE SN3700M 200GbE 32QSFP56 ONIE Power to Connector Airflow Switch

MSN3700-VS2FO

R5Z75-63001

R5Z75A

HPE SN2700M 100GbE 32QSFP28 P2C Airflow Switch

MSN2700-CS2F

Q2F21-63001

Q2F21A

HPE SN2100M 100GbE 16QSFP28 P2C Airflow Half Width Switch

MSN2100-CB2F

Q2F23-63001

Q2F23A

HPE SN2700M 100GbE 16QSFP28 P2C Airflow Switch

MSN2700-CS2F

Q6M26-63001

Q6M26A

HPE SN2100M 100GbE 8QSFP28 P2C Airflow Half Width Switch

MSN2100-CB2F

Q2F24-63001

Q2F24A

HPE SN4600cM 100GbE 64QSFP28 Power to Connector Airflow Switch

MSN4600-CS2F

R6R24-63001

R6R24A

HPE SN4600cM 100GbE 64QSFP28 ONIE Power to Connector Airflow Switch

MSN4600-CS2FO

R6R26-63001

R6R26A

HPE StoreFabric SN2100M 100GbE 16QSFP28 ONIE Power to Connector Airflow Half Width Switch

MSN2100-CB2FO

R0P82-63001

R0P82A

HPE StoreFabric SN2700M 100GbE 32QSFP28 ONIE Power to Connector Airflow Switch

MSN2700-CS2FO

R0P80-63001

R0P80A

HPE SN3700cM 100GbE 32QSFP28 ONIE Connector to Power Airflow Switch

MSN3700-CS2RO

R3A98-63001

R3A98A

HPE SN3700cM 100GbE 32QSFP28 ONIE Power to Connector Airflow Switch

MSN3700-CS2FO

R3A97-63001

R3A97A

HPE SN2100M 100GbE 16QSFP28 ONIE Connector to Power Airflow Switch

MSN2100-CB2RO

R3B06-63001

R3B06A

HPE SN3700cM 100GbE 32QSFP28 Power to Connector Airflow Switch

MSN3700-CS2F

R3B14-63001

R3B14A

HPE SN2410M 25GbE 48SFP28 8QSFP28 P2C Airflow Switch

MSN2410-CB2F

Q2F22-63001

Q2F22A

HPE SN2010M 25GbE 18SFP28 4QSFP28 P2C Half Width Switch

MSN2010-CB2F

Q9E63-63001

Q9E63A

HPE SN2410M 25GbE 24SFP28 4QSFP28 P2C Airflow Switch

MSN2410-CB2F

Q6M27-63001

Q6M27A

HPE StoreFabric SN2410M 25GbE 48SFP28 8QSFP28 ONIE Power to Connector Airflow Switch

MSN2410-CB2FO

R0P81-63001

R0P81A

HPE SN2410M 25GbE 48SFP28 8QSFP28 ONIE Connector to Power Airflow Switch

MSN2410-CB2RC

R3B09-63001

R3B09A

HPE StoreFabric SN2010M 25GbE 18SFP28 4QSFP28 Power to Connector Airflow Half Width TAA Switch

MSN2010-CB2F

R0P77-63001

R0P77A

HPE StoreFabric SN2010M 25GbE 18SFP28 4QSFP28 Connector to Power Airflow Half Width TAA Switch

MSN2010-CB2R

R0P78-63001

R0P78A

Switch Accessories

SPS-1U systems 850W AC Power Supply w/ P2C air flow

MTEF-PSF-AC-C

P10613-001

P10613-001

SPS-1U systems fan module w/ P2C air flow

MTEF-FANF-C

P10612-001

P10612-001

HPE StoreFabric SN2100M Rack Installation Kit

MTEF-KIT-D

Q2F25-63001

Q2F25A

Adapters

Product Family

Product Description

Based on PN

NVIDIA SKU

HPE SKU

InfiniBand Adapters

HPE InfiniBand NDR 1-port OSFP PCIe5 x16 MCX75310AAS-NEAT Adapter

MCX75310AAS-NEAT

P45645-001

P45641-B21

HPE InfiniBand NDR200 1-port OSFP PCIe5 x16 MCX75310AAS-HEAT Adapter

MCX75310AAS-HEAT

P45646-001

P45642-B21

InfiniBand and

Ethernet Adapters

HPE InfiniBand HDR/Ethernet 200Gb 1-port QSFP56 PCIe4 x16 OCP3 MCX653435A-HDAI Adapter

MCX653435A-HDAI

P36057-001

P31323-B21

HPE InfiniBand HDR/Ethernet 200Gb 2-port QSFP56 PCIe4 x16 OCP3 MCX653436A-HDAI Adapter

MCX653436A-HDAI

P36058-001

P31348-B21

HPE InfiniBand HDR/Ethernet 200Gb 1-port MCX653105A-HDAT QSFP56 x16 Adapter

MCX653105A-HDAT

P24247-001

P23664-B21

HPE InfiniBand HDR/Ethernet 200Gb 2-port QSFP56 PCIe4 x16 MCX653106A-HDAT Adapter

MCX653106A-HDAT

P36055-001

P31324-B21

HPE InfiniBand HDR/Ethernet 200Gb 1-port 940QSFP56 x16 Adapter

MCX653105A-HDAT

P08238-001

P06154-B21

HPE InfiniBand HDR100/Ethernet 100Gb 1-port MCX653105A-ECAT QSFP56 x16 Adapter

MCX653105A-ECAT

P24248-001

P23665-B21

HPE InfiniBand HDR100/Ethernet 100Gb 2-port MCX653106A-ECAT QSFP56 x16 Adapter

MCX653106A-ECAT

P24249-001

P23666-B21

HPE InfiniBand HDR100/Ethernet 100Gb 1-port 940QSFP56 x16 Adapter

MCX653105A-ECAT

P08254-001

P06250-B21

HPE InfiniBand HDR100/Ethernet 100Gb 2-port 940QSFP56 x16 Adapter

MCX653106A-ECAT

P08256-001

P06251-B21

Ethernet Adapters

Mellanox MCX623105AS-VDAT Eth 200Gb 1p QSFP56 for HPE

MCX623105AS-VDAT

P10178-001

P10180-B21

Mellanox MCX623106AS-CDAT Eth 100Gb 2p QSFP56 for HPE

MCX623106AS-CDAT

P25962-001

P25960-B21

HPE Ethernet 100Gb 1-port 842QSFP28 Adapter

MCX515A-CCAT

874251-001

874253-B21

HPE Ethernet 100Gb 1-port QSFP28 PCIe3 x16 MCX515A-CCAT Adapter

MCX515A-CCAT

P36056-001

P31246-B21

HPE NV60100M 100Gb 2-port Storage Offload Adapter

MCX623106AC-CDAT

R8M41-63001

R8M41A

HPE Storage 100GbE 2-port Ethernet Host Bus Adapter

MCX623436AC-CDAB

P58296-001

R7C84A

MLX MCX6314 10/25GbE 2p SFP28 OCP3 Adptr

MCX631432AS-ADAI

P42043-001

P42041-B21

MLX MCX631102 10/25GbE 2p SFP28 Adptr

MCX631102AS-ADAT

P42046-001

P42044-B21

HPE Ethernet 10/25Gb 2-port 641SFP28 Adapter

N/A

P10107-001

P10109-B21

HPE Ethernet 10/25Gb 2-port SFP28 MCX512F-ACHT Adapter

NA

P13186-001

P13188-B21

HPE Ethernet 10/25Gb 2-port SFP28 MCX562A-ACAI OCP3 Adapter

MCX562A-ACAI

P10110-001

P10112-B21

HPE Ethernet 10/25Gb 2-port 640FLR-SFP28 Adapter

N/A

817747-001

817749-B21

HPE Ethernet 10/25Gb 2-port 640SFP28 Adapter

N/A

817751-001

817753-B21

Interconnect Products

Product Family

Product Description

Based on PN

NVIDIA SKU

HPE SKU

Ethernet Cables

HPE 200GbE QSFP56/2xQSFP56 2m DAC

MCP7H50-V002R26

R8M57-63001

R8M57A

HPE 200GbE QSFP56/2xQSFP56 2.5m DAC

MCP7H50-V02AR26

R8M58-63001

R8M58A

HP QSFP/SFP+ Adaptor

MAM1Q00A-QSA

655874-B21

655874-B21

HPE 200Gb QSFP56/QSFP56 0.5m DAC

MCP1650-V00AE30

R5Z76-63001

R5Z76A

HPE 200Gb QSFP56/QSFP56 1m DAC

MCP1650-V001E30

R5Z77-63001

R5Z77A

HPE 200Gb QSFP56/QSFP56 2m DAC

MCP1650-V002E26

R5Z78-63001

R5Z78A

HPE 200Gb QSFP56/QSFP56 2.5m DAC

MCP1650-V02AE26

R5Z79-63001

R5Z79A

HPE 200Gb QSFP56/QSFP56 5m AOC

MFS1S00-V005E

R5Z80-63001

R5Z80A

HPE 200Gb QSFP56/QSFP56 10m AOC

MFS1S00-V010E

R5Z81-63001

R5Z81A

HPE 200Gb QSFP56/QSFP56 15m AOC

MFS1S00-V015E

R5Z82-63001

R5Z82A

HPE 200Gb QSFP56/4x50/25G SFP56 2.5m DAC

MCP7H70-V02AR26

R6F27-63001

R6F27A

HPE BLc QSFP+ to SFP+ Adapter

N/A

720195-002

720193-B21

HPE BLc QSFP+ to SFP+ Adapter

N/A

720193-B21

720193-B21

HPE QSFP28 to SFP28 Adapter

MAM1Q00A-QSA28

845970-B21

845970-B21

HPE QSFP28 to SFP28 Adapter

N/A

845969-001

845970-B21

HDR Cables

HPE 0.5 meter InfiniBand HDR 200Gbps QSFP56 Copper Cable

MCP1650-H00AE30

P08216-001

P06149-B21

HPE 1 meter InfiniBand HDR 200Gbps QSFP56 Copper Cable

MCP1650-H001E30

P08218-001

P06149-B22

HPE 1.5 meter InfiniBand HDR 200Gbps QSFP56 Copper Cable

MCP1650-H01AE30

P08220-001

P06149-B23

HPE 2 meter InfiniBand HDR 200Gbps QSFP56 Copper Cable

MCP1650-H002E26

P08222-001

P06149-B24

HPE InfiniBand HDR 200Gb to HDR100 2x100Gb QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56 3m Active Optical Splitter Cable

MFS1S50-H003V

P35349-001

P26659-B21

HPE InfiniBand HDR 200Gb to HDR100 2x100Gb QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56 5m Active Optical Splitter Cable

MFS1S50-H005V

P35350-001

P26659-B22

HPE InfiniBand HDR 200Gb to HDR100 2x100Gb QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56 10m Active Optical Splitter Cable

MFS1S50-H010V

P35351-001

P26659-B23

HPE InfiniBand HDR 200Gb to HDR100 2x100Gb QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56 15m Active Optical Splitter Cable

MFS1S50-H015V

P35352-001

P26659-B24

HPE InfiniBand HDR 200Gb to HDR100 2x100Gb QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56 20m Active Optical Splitter Cable

MFS1S50-H020V

P35353-001

P26659-B25

HPE InfiniBand HDR 200Gb to HDR100 2x100Gb QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56 30m Active Optical Splitter Cable

MFS1S50-H030V

P35354-001

P26659-B26

HPE 15 meter InfiniBand HDR QSFP56 Active Optical Cable

MFS1S00-H015E

P08232-001

P06153-B24

HPE 10 meter InfiniBand HDR QSFP56 Active Optical Cable

MFS1S00-H010E

P08230-001

P06153-B23

HPE 30 meter InfiniBand HDR QSFP56 Active Optical Cable

MFS1S00-H030E

P08236-001

P06153-B26

HPE 20 meter InfiniBand HDR QSFP56 Active Optical Cable

MFS1S00-H020E

P08234-001

P06153-B25

HPE 3 meter InfiniBand HDR QSFP56 Active Optical Cable

MFS1S00-H003E

P08226-001

P06153-B21

HPE 5 meter InfiniBand HDR QSFP56 Active Optical Cable

MFS1S00-H005E

P08228-001

P06153-B22

HPE 2 meter InfiniBand HDR 200Gbps QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56 Split Copper Cable

MCP7H50-H002R26

P08246-001

P06248-B23

HPE 1 meter InfiniBand HDR 200Gbps QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56 Split Copper Cable

MCP7H50-H001R30

P08242-001

P06248-B21

HPE 1.5 meter InfiniBand HDR 200Gbps QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56 Split Copper Cable

MCP7H50-H01AR30

P08244-001

P06248-B22

NDR Cables

HPE InfiniBand NDR/Ethernet 400G QSFP112 MPO12 850nm Multi-mode 50m APC Transceiver

MMA1Z00-NS400

P65325-001

P65334-B21

HPE InfiniBand NDR OSFP to 2xOSFP 4m Splitter Active Copper Cable

MCA7J60-N004

P50388-001

P50396-B21

HPE InfiniBand NDR OSFP to 2xOSFP 5m Splitter Active Copper Cable

MCA7J60-N005

P50389-001

P50396-B22

HPE InfiniBand NDR200 OSFP to 4xOSFP 2m Splitter Direct Attach Copper Cable

MCP7Y50-N002

P55155-001

P45698-B24

HPE InfiniBand NDR200 OSFP to 4xOSFP 2.5m Splitter Direct Attach Copper Cable

MCP7Y50-N02A

P55156-001

P45698-B25

HPE InfiniBand NDR200 OSFP to 4xOSFP 3m Splitter Direct Attach Copper Cable

MCP7Y50-N003

P55157-001

P45698-B26

HPE InfiniBand NDR200 OSFP to 4xOSFP 1m Splitter Direct Attach Copper Cable

MCP7Y50-N001

P45677-001

P45698-B22

HPE InfiniBand NDR200 OSFP to 4xOSFP 1.5m Splitter Direct Attach Copper Cable

MCP7Y50-N01A

P45678-001

P45698-B23

HPE InfiniBand NDR OSFP to 2xOSFP 2m Splitter Direct Attach Copper Cable

MCP7Y00-N002

P55152-001

P45697-B24

HPE InfiniBand NDR OSFP to 2xOSFP 2.5m Splitter Direct Attach Copper Cable

MCP7Y00-N02A

P55153-001

P45697-B25

HPE InfiniBand NDR OSFP to 2xOSFP 3m Splitter Direct Attach Copper Cable

MCP7Y00-N003

P55154-001

P45697-B26

HPE InfiniBand NDR OSFP to 2xOSFP 1m Splitter Direct Attach Copper Cable

MCP7Y00-N001

P45674-001

P45697-B22

HPE InfiniBand NDR OSFP to 2xOSFP 1.5m Splitter Direct Attach Copper Cable

MCP7Y00-N01A

P45675-001

P45697-B23

HPE InfiniBand NDR OSFP to OSFP 3m Switch-Switch Active Copper Cable

MCA4J80-N003

P55183-001

P55189-B21

HPE InfiniBand NDR OSFP to OSFP 4m Switch-Switch Active Copper Cable

MCA4J80-N004

P55184-001

P55189-B22

HPE InfiniBand NDR OSFP to OSFP 5m Switch-Switch Active Copper Cable

MCA4J80-N005

P55185-001

P55189-B23

HPE InfiniBand NDR OSFP to OSFP 2m Switch-Switch Direct Attach Copper Cable

MCP4Y10-N002

P55151-001

P45696-B24

HPE InfiniBand NDR OSFP to OSFP 1m Switch-Switch Direct Attach Copper Cable

MCP4Y10-N001

P55149-001

P45696-B22

HPE InfiniBand NDR OSFP to OSFP 0.5m Direct Attach Copper Cable

MCP4Y10-N00A

P45672-001

P45696-B21

HPE PASSIVE COPPER CABLE, IB TWIN PORT NDR, UP TO 800GB/S, OSFP, 1.5M

MCP4Y10-N01A

P55150-001

P45696-B23

HPE InfiniBand NDR 1x400Gb OSFP Multi-mode 50m HCA-side Transceiver

MMA4Z00-NS400

P49386-001

P49764-B21

HPE InfiniBand NDR 8 Fiber MPO to 8 Fiber MPO Single-mode 3m Cable

MFP7E30-N003

P45699-001

P45731-B21

HPE InfiniBand NDR 8 Fiber MPO to 8 Fiber MPO Single-mode 5m Cable

MFP7E30-N005

P45700-001

P45731-B22

HPE InfiniBand NDR 8 Fiber MPO to 8 Fiber MPO Single-mode 10m Cable

MFP7E30-N010

P45701-001

P45731-B23

HPE InfiniBand NDR 8 Fiber MPO to 8 Fiber MPO Single-mode 15m Cable

MFP7E30-N015

P45702-001

P45731-B24

HPE InfiniBand NDR 8 Fiber MPO to 8 Fiber MPO Single-mode 20m Cable

MFP7E30-N020

P45703-001

P45731-B25

HPE InfiniBand NDR 8 Fiber MPO to 8 Fiber MPO Single-mode 30m Cable

MFP7E30-N030

P45704-001

P45731-B26

HPE InfiniBand NDR 8 Fiber MPO to 8 Fiber MPO Multi-mode 3m Cable

MFP7E10-N003

P49387-001

P49765-B21

HPE InfiniBand NDR 8 Fiber MPO to 8 Fiber MPO Multi-mode 5m Cable

MFP7E10-N005

P49388-001

P49765-B22

HPE InfiniBand NDR 8 Fiber MPO to 8 Fiber MPO Multi-mode 10m Cable

MFP7E10-N010

P49389-001

P49765-B23

HPE InfiniBand NDR 8 Fiber MPO to 8 Fiber MPO Multi-mode 15m Cable

MFP7E10-N015

P49390-001

P49765-B24

HPE InfiniBand NDR 8 Fiber MPO to 8 Fiber MPO Multi-mode 20m Cable

MFP7E10-N020

P49391-001

P49765-B25

HPE InfiniBand NDR 8 Fiber MPO to 8 Fiber MPO Multi-mode 30m Cable

MFP7E10-N030

P49392-001

P49765-B26

HPE InfiniBand NDR 2x400Gb OSFP Single-mode 100m Transceiver

MMS4X00-NL

P45669-001

P45693-B21

HPE InfiniBand NDR 2x400Gb OSFP Multi-mode 50m Switch-side Transceiver

MMA4Z00-NS

P49384-001

P49762-B21

HPE InfiniBand NDR200 8 Fiber MPO to 2x4 Fiber MPO Multi-mode 3m Splitter Cable

MFP7E20-N003

P49393-001

P49766-B21

HPE InfiniBand NDR200 8 Fiber MPO to 2x4 Fiber MPO Multi-mode 5m Splitter Cable

MFP7E20-N005

P49394-001

P49766-B22

HPE InfiniBand NDR200 8 Fiber MPO to 2x4 Fiber MPO Multi-mode 10m Splitter Cable

MFP7E20-N010

P49395-001

P49766-B23

HPE InfiniBand NDR200 8 Fiber MPO to 2x4 Fiber MPO Multi-mode 15m Splitter Cable

MFP7E20-N015

P49396-001

P49766-B24

HPE InfiniBand NDR200 8 Fiber MPO to 2x4 Fiber MPO Multi-mode 20m Splitter Cable

MFP7E20-N020

P49397-001

P49766-B25

HPE InfiniBand NDR200 8 Fiber MPO to 2x4 Fiber MPO Multi-mode 30m Splitter Cable

MFP7E20-N030

P49398-001

P49766-B26

HPE InfiniBand HDR OSFP to 2xQSFP56 10m Splitter Active Optical Cable

MFA7U10-H010

P45711-001

P45733-B21

HPE InfiniBand HDR OSFP to 2xQSFP56 30m Splitter Active Optical Cable

MFA7U10-H030

P45712-001

P45733-B22

HPE InfiniBand NDR200 OSFP to 4xOSFP 4m Splitter Active Copper Cable

MCA7J70-N004

P50390-001

P50397-B21

HPE InfiniBand NDR200 OSFP to 4xOSFP 5m Splitter Active Copper Cable

MCA7J70-N005

P50391-001

P50397-B22

Software

Product

Description

NVIDIA SKU

HPE SKU

M-Series Port

Count Upgrade

HPE SN2100M 100GbE 8-port Upgrade E-LTU

S0N95AAE

S0N95AAE

HPE SN2700M 100GbE 16-port Upgrade E-LTU

S0N96AAE

S0N96AAE

HPE SN2410M 25GbE 24-port Upgrade E-LTU

S0N97AAE

S0N97AAE

HPE SN2410bM 10GbE 24-port Upgrade E-LTU

S0N98AAE

S0N98AAE

UFM Software

NVIDIA UFM Ent 1yr Sub E-LTU

S1D73AAE

S1D73AAE

NVIDIA UFM Ent 3yr Sub E-LTU

S1D74AAE

S1D74AAE

NVIDIA UFM Ent 5yr Sub E-LTU

S1D75AAE

S1D75AAE

NVIDIA Email Contact Information for HPE Sales and Technical Assistance

NVIDIANetworkingforHPE@nvidia.com
© Copyright 2026, NVIDIA. Last updated on Aug 23, 2023
