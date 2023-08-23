HPE & NVIDIA Networking Ethernet and InfiniBand Adapters and HPE Platform Support

On This Page
NVIDIA Networking is a leading supplier of end-to-end Ethernet and InfiniBand intelligent interconnect solutions and services for servers, storage, and hyper-converged infrastructure. NVIDIA intelligent interconnect solutions increase data center efficiency by providing the highest throughput and lowest latency, delivering data faster to applications and unlocking system performance. NVIDIA offers a choice of high-performance solutions: network and multicore processors, network adapters, switches, cables, software and silicon, that accelerate application runtime and maximize business results for a wide range of markets including high-performance computing, enterprise data centers, Web 2.0, cloud, storage, network security, telecom, and financial services. More information is available at: www.nvidia.com/en-us/networking
This reference guide lists available joint solutions by HPE and NVIDIA Networking.
NVIDIA InfiniBand Adapters
|ConnectX
|Form Factor
|Data Rate
|Number of Ports
and Type
|PCIe Support
|NVIDIA SKU
|Based on
|HPE SKU
|Gen 10 Plus
|Gen 11
|ConnectX-7
|PCIe Standup
|NDR
|Single-port OSFP
|PCIe 5.0 x16
|P45645-001
|MCX75310AAS-NEAT
|P45641-B21 P45641-H21
|✓
|PCIe Standup
|NDR200
|Single-port OSFP
|PCIe 5.0 x16
|P45646-001
|MCX75310AAS-HEAT
|P45642-B21 P45642-H21
|✓
|✓
NVIDIA Ethernet Adapters
|ConnectX
|Form Factor
|Data Rate
|Number of Ports
and Type
|PCIe Support
|NVIDIA SKU
|Based on
|HPE SKU
|Gen 10
|Gen 10 Plus
|Gen 11
|ConnectX-6 Lx
|PCIe Standup
|25GbE
|Dual-port SFP28
|PCIe 4.0 x8
|P42046-001
|MCX631102AS-ADAT
|P42044-B21
|✓
|✓
|OCP 3.0
|25GbE
|Dual-port SFP28
|PCIe 4.0 x8
|P42043-001
|MCX631432AS-ADAI
|P42041-B21
|✓
|✓
|PCIe Standup
|25GbE
|Dual-port SFP28
|PCIe 4.0 x8(Crypto)
|S2A69-63001
|MCX631102AC-ADAT
|S2A69A
|✓
|✓
|ConnectX-6 Dx
|PCIe Standup
|100GbE
|Dual-port QSFP56
|PCIe 4.0 x16
|P25962-001
|MCX623106AS-CDAT
|P25960-B21
|✓
|✓
|PCIe Standup
|100GbE
|Dual-port QSFP56
|PCIe 4.0 x16
(Crypto)
|R8M41-63001
|MCX623106AC-CDAT
|R8M41A
|✓
|✓
|PCIe Standup
|200GbE
|Single-port QSFP56
|PCIe 4.0 x16
|P10178-001
|MCX623105AS-VDAT
|P10180-B21
|✓
|✓
|OCP 3.0
|100GbE
|Dual-port QSFP56
|PCIe 4.0 x16
(Crypto)
|P58296-001
|MCX623436AC-CDAB
|R7C84A
|✓
|ConnectX-5
|PCIe Standup
|100GbE
|Single-port QSFP28
|PCIe 3.0 x16
|P36056-001
|MCX515A-CCAT
|P31246-B21
|✓
|PCIe Standup
|100GbE
|Single-port QSFP28
|PCIe 3.0 x16
|874251-001
|N/A-Custom
|874253-B21
|✓
|PCIe Standup
|10/25GbE
|Dual-port SFP28
|PCIe 3.0 x16
|P13186-001
|MCX512F-ACHT
|P13188-B21
|✓
|PCIe Standup
|10/25GbE
|Dual-port SFP28
|PCIe 3.0 x16
|P10107-001
|N/A-Custom
|P10109-B21
|✓
|✓
|PCIe Standup
|10/25GbE
|Dual-port SFP28
|PCIe 3.0 x8
|P24839-001
|MCX512A-ACAT
|P24837-B21
|✓
|OCP 3.0
|10/25GbE
|Dual-port SFP28
|PCIe 3.0 x16
|P10110-001
|MCX562A-ACAI
|P10112-B21
|✓
|ConnectX-4 Lx
|PCIe Standup
|10/25GbE
|Dual-port SFP28
|PCIe 3.0 x8
|817751-001
|N/A-Custom
|817753-B21
|✓
|FlexibleLOM
|10/25GbE
|Dual-port SFP28
|PCIe 3.0 x8
|817747-001
|N/A-Custom
|817749-B21
|✓
NVIDIA Ethernet and InfiniBand Adapters
|ConnectX
|Form Factor
|Data Rate
|Number of Ports
and Type
|PCIe Support
|NVIDIA SKU
|Based on
|HPE SKU
|Gen 10
|Gen 10 Plus
|Gen 11
|ConnectX-7
|PCIe Standup
|NDR200 and 200GbE
|Single-port OSFP
|PCIe 5 x16
|P45646-002
|MCX75310AAS-HEAT
|P45642-B22 / H22
|✓
|✓
|PCIe Standup
|NDR and 400GbE
|Single-port OSFP
|PCIe 5 x16
|P45645-002
|MCX75310AAS-NEAT
|P45641-B23 / H23
|✓
|✓
|PCIe Standup
|NDR200 and 200GbE
|Dual-port OSFP
|PCIe 5 x16
|P65324-001
|MCX755106AC-HEAT
|P65333-B21 / H21
|✓
|✓
|ConnectX-6
|PCIe Standup
|HDR and 200GbE
|Single-port QSFP56
|PCIe 4.0 x16
|P24247-001
|MCX653105A-HDAT
|P23664-B21 / H21
|✓
|✓
|PCIe Standup
|HDR and 200GbE
|Dual-port QSFP56
|PCIe 4.0 x16
|P36055-001
|MCX653106A-HDAT
|P31324-B21 / H21
|✓
|✓
|PCIe Standup
|HDR and 200GbE
|Single-port QSFP56
|PCIe 4.0 x16
|P08238-001
|MCX653105A-HDAT
|P06154-B21
|✓
|PCIe Standup
|HDR100 and 100GbE
|Single-port QSFP56
|PCIe 4.0 x16
|P08254-001
|MCX653105A-ECAT
|P06250-B21 / H21
|✓
|PCIe Standup
|HDR100 and 100GbE
|Dual-port QSFP56
|PCIe 4.0 x16
|P08256-001
|MCX653106A-ECAT
|P06251-B21 / H21
|✓
|PCIe Standup
|HDR100 and 100GbE
|Single-port QSFP56
|PCIe 4.0 x16
|P24248-001
|MCX653105A-ECAT
|P23665-B21 / H21
|✓
|✓
|PCIe Standup
|HDR100 and 100GbE
|Dual-port QSFP56
|PCIe 4.0 x16
|P24249-001
|MCX653106A-ECAT
|P23666-B21 / H21
|✓
|✓
|OCP 3.0
|HDR and 200GbE
|Single-port QSFP56
|PCIe 4.0 x16
|P36057-001
|MCX653435A-HDAI
|P31323-B21 / H21
|✓
|✓
|OCP 3.0
|HDR and 200GbE
|Dual-port QSFP56
|PCIe 4.0 x16
|P36058-001
|MCX653436A-HDAI
|P31348-B21 / H21
|✓
|✓
NVIDIA Networking Email Contact Information for HPE Sales and Technical Assistance
NVIDIANetworkingforHPE@nvidia.com