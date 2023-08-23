HPE & NVIDIA Networking Ethernet and InfiniBand Adapters and HPE Platform Support
Introduction

NVIDIA Networking is a leading supplier of end-to-end Ethernet and InfiniBand intelligent interconnect solutions and services for servers, storage, and hyper-converged infrastructure. NVIDIA intelligent interconnect solutions increase data center efficiency by providing the highest throughput and lowest latency, delivering data faster to applications and unlocking system performance. NVIDIA offers a choice of high-performance solutions: network and multicore processors, network adapters, switches, cables, software and silicon, that accelerate application runtime and maximize business results for a wide range of markets including high-performance computing, enterprise data centers, Web 2.0, cloud, storage, network security, telecom, and financial services. More information is available at: www.nvidia.com/en-us/networking

This reference guide lists available joint solutions by HPE and NVIDIA Networking.

NVIDIA InfiniBand Adapters

ConnectXForm FactorData RateNumber of Ports
and Type		PCIe SupportNVIDIA SKUBased onHPE SKUGen 10 Plus
Gen 11
ConnectX-7PCIe StandupNDR Single-port OSFP PCIe 5.0 x16P45645-001MCX75310AAS-NEATP45641-B21 P45641-H21
PCIe StandupNDR200 Single-port OSFP PCIe 5.0 x16P45646-001MCX75310AAS-HEATP45642-B21 P45642-H21

NVIDIA Ethernet Adapters

ConnectXForm FactorData RateNumber of Ports
and Type		PCIe SupportNVIDIA SKUBased onHPE SKUGen 10
Gen 10 Plus
Gen 11
ConnectX-6 Lx
PCIe Standup25GbEDual-port SFP28PCIe 4.0 x8P42046-001MCX631102AS-ADATP42044-B21

OCP 3.025GbEDual-port SFP28PCIe 4.0 x8P42043-001MCX631432AS-ADAIP42041-B21
PCIe Standup
25GbE
Dual-port SFP28
PCIe 4.0 x8(Crypto)
S2A69-63001
MCX631102AC-ADAT
S2A69A



ConnectX-6 DxPCIe Standup100GbEDual-port QSFP56PCIe 4.0 x16P25962-001MCX623106AS-CDATP25960-B21

PCIe Standup
100GbEDual-port QSFP56PCIe 4.0 x16
(Crypto)		R8M41-63001MCX623106AC-CDATR8M41A

PCIe Standup200GbESingle-port QSFP56PCIe 4.0 x16P10178-001MCX623105AS-VDATP10180-B21

OCP 3.0 100GbEDual-port QSFP56PCIe 4.0 x16
(Crypto)		P58296-001 MCX623436AC-CDAB R7C84A   
ConnectX-5PCIe Standup100GbESingle-port QSFP28PCIe 3.0 x16P36056-001MCX515A-CCATP31246-B21
PCIe Standup100GbESingle-port QSFP28PCIe 3.0 x16874251-001N/A-Custom874253-B21
PCIe Standup10/25GbEDual-port SFP28PCIe 3.0 x16P13186-001MCX512F-ACHTP13188-B21
PCIe Standup10/25GbEDual-port SFP28PCIe 3.0 x16P10107-001N/A-CustomP10109-B21

PCIe Standup10/25GbEDual-port SFP28PCIe 3.0 x8P24839-001MCX512A-ACATP24837-B21 
OCP 3.0 10/25GbEDual-port SFP28PCIe 3.0 x16P10110-001MCX562A-ACAIP10112-B21
ConnectX-4 LxPCIe Standup10/25GbEDual-port SFP28PCIe 3.0 x8817751-001N/A-Custom817753-B21
FlexibleLOM10/25GbEDual-port SFP28PCIe 3.0 x8817747-001N/A-Custom817749-B21

NVIDIA Ethernet and InfiniBand Adapters

ConnectXForm FactorData RateNumber of Ports
and Type		PCIe SupportNVIDIA SKUBased onHPE SKUGen 10Gen 10 PlusGen 11
ConnectX-7
PCIe Standup
NDR200 and 200GbE
Single-port OSFP
PCIe 5 x16
P45646-002
MCX75310AAS-HEAT
P45642-B22 / H22



PCIe Standup
NDR and 400GbE
Single-port OSFP
PCIe 5 x16
P45645-002
MCX75310AAS-NEAT
P45641-B23 / H23



PCIe Standup
NDR200 and 200GbE
Dual-port OSFP
PCIe 5 x16
P65324-001
MCX755106AC-HEAT
P65333-B21 / H21



ConnectX-6
PCIe Standup
HDR and 200GbE
Single-port QSFP56
PCIe 4.0 x16
P24247-001
MCX653105A-HDAT
P23664-B21 / H21


PCIe Standup
HDR and 200GbE
Dual-port QSFP56
PCIe 4.0 x16
P36055-001
MCX653106A-HDAT
P31324-B21 / H21


PCIe Standup
HDR and 200GbE
Single-port QSFP56
PCIe 4.0 x16
P08238-001
MCX653105A-HDAT
P06154-B21

PCIe Standup
HDR100 and 100GbE 
Single-port QSFP56
PCIe 4.0 x16
P08254-001
MCX653105A-ECAT
P06250-B21 / H21

PCIe Standup
HDR100 and 100GbE 
Dual-port QSFP56
PCIe 4.0 x16
P08256-001
MCX653106A-ECAT
P06251-B21 / H21

PCIe Standup
HDR100 and 100GbE 
Single-port QSFP56
PCIe 4.0 x16
P24248-001
MCX653105A-ECAT
P23665-B21 / H21


PCIe Standup
HDR100 and 100GbE 
Dual-port QSFP56
PCIe 4.0 x16
P24249-001
MCX653106A-ECAT
P23666-B21 / H21


OCP 3.0
HDR and 200GbE
Single-port QSFP56
PCIe 4.0 x16
P36057-001
MCX653435A-HDAI
P31323-B21 / H21


OCP 3.0
HDR and 200GbE
Dual-port QSFP56
PCIe 4.0 x16
P36058-001
MCX653436A-HDAI
P31348-B21 / H21


NVIDIA Networking Email Contact Information for HPE Sales and Technical Assistance

NVIDIANetworkingforHPE@nvidia.com
