HPE & NVIDIA Networking Ethernet and InfiniBand Adapters and HPE Platform Support

This reference guide lists available joint solutions by HPE and NVIDIA Networking.

ConnectX Form Factor Data Rate Number of Ports

and Type PCIe Support NVIDIA SKU Based on HPE SKU Gen 10 Plus

Gen 11

ConnectX-7 PCIe Standup NDR Single-port OSFP PCIe 5.0 x16 P45645-001 MCX75310AAS-NEAT P45641-B21 P45641-H21 ✓

PCIe Standup NDR200 Single-port OSFP PCIe 5.0 x16 P45646-001 MCX75310AAS-HEAT P45642-B21 P45642-H21 ✓

✓



ConnectX Form Factor Data Rate Number of Ports

and Type PCIe Support NVIDIA SKU Based on HPE SKU Gen 10

Gen 10 Plus

Gen 11

ConnectX-6 Lx

PCIe Standup 25GbE Dual-port SFP28 PCIe 4.0 x8 P42046-001 MCX631102AS-ADAT P42044-B21 ✓

✓

OCP 3.0 25GbE Dual-port SFP28 PCIe 4.0 x8 P42043-001 MCX631432AS-ADAI P42041-B21 ✓ ✓ PCIe Standup

25GbE

Dual-port SFP28

PCIe 4.0 x8(Crypto)

S2A69-63001

MCX631102AC-ADAT

S2A69A

✓

✓

ConnectX-6 Dx PCIe Standup 100GbE Dual-port QSFP56 PCIe 4.0 x16 P25962-001 MCX623106AS-CDAT P25960-B21 ✓

✓

PCIe Standup

100GbE Dual-port QSFP56 PCIe 4.0 x16

(Crypto) R8M41-63001 MCX623106AC-CDAT R8M41A ✓

✓

PCIe Standup 200GbE Single-port QSFP56 PCIe 4.0 x16 P10178-001 MCX623105AS-VDAT P10180-B21 ✓

✓

OCP 3.0 100GbE Dual-port QSFP56 PCIe 4.0 x16

(Crypto) P58296-001 MCX623436AC-CDAB R7C84A ✓ ConnectX-5 PCIe Standup 100GbE Single-port QSFP28 PCIe 3.0 x16 P36056-001 MCX515A-CCAT P31246-B21 ✓

PCIe Standup 100GbE Single-port QSFP28 PCIe 3.0 x16 874251-001 N/A-Custom 874253-B21 ✓

PCIe Standup 10/25GbE Dual-port SFP28 PCIe 3.0 x16 P13186-001 MCX512F-ACHT P13188-B21 ✓

PCIe Standup 10/25GbE Dual-port SFP28 PCIe 3.0 x16 P10107-001 N/A-Custom P10109-B21 ✓

✓

PCIe Standup 10/25GbE Dual-port SFP28 PCIe 3.0 x8 P24839-001 MCX512A-ACAT P24837-B21 ✓

OCP 3.0 10/25GbE Dual-port SFP28 PCIe 3.0 x16 P10110-001 MCX562A-ACAI P10112-B21 ✓ ConnectX-4 Lx PCIe Standup 10/25GbE Dual-port SFP28 PCIe 3.0 x8 817751-001 N/A-Custom 817753-B21 ✓

FlexibleLOM 10/25GbE Dual-port SFP28 PCIe 3.0 x8 817747-001 N/A-Custom 817749-B21 ✓



ConnectX Form Factor Data Rate Number of Ports

and Type PCIe Support NVIDIA SKU Based on HPE SKU Gen 10 Gen 10 Plus Gen 11 ConnectX-7

PCIe Standup

NDR200 and 200GbE

Single-port OSFP

PCIe 5 x16

P45646-002

MCX75310AAS-HEAT

P45642-B22 / H22

✓

✓

PCIe Standup

NDR and 400GbE

Single-port OSFP

PCIe 5 x16

P45645-002

MCX75310AAS-NEAT

P45641-B23 / H23

✓

✓

PCIe Standup

NDR200 and 200GbE

Dual-port OSFP

PCIe 5 x16

P65324-001

MCX755106AC-HEAT

P65333-B21 / H21

✓

✓

ConnectX-6

PCIe Standup

HDR and 200GbE

Single-port QSFP56

PCIe 4.0 x16

P24247-001

MCX653105A-HDAT

P23664-B21 / H21

✓

✓

PCIe Standup

HDR and 200GbE

Dual-port QSFP56

PCIe 4.0 x16

P36055-001

MCX653106A-HDAT

P31324-B21 / H21

✓

✓

PCIe Standup

HDR and 200GbE

Single-port QSFP56

PCIe 4.0 x16

P08238-001

MCX653105A-HDAT

P06154-B21

✓

PCIe Standup

HDR100 and 100GbE

Single-port QSFP56

PCIe 4.0 x16

P08254-001

MCX653105A-ECAT

P06250-B21 / H21

✓

PCIe Standup

HDR100 and 100GbE

Dual-port QSFP56

PCIe 4.0 x16

P08256-001

MCX653106A-ECAT

P06251-B21 / H21

✓

PCIe Standup

HDR100 and 100GbE

Single-port QSFP56

PCIe 4.0 x16

P24248-001

MCX653105A-ECAT

P23665-B21 / H21

✓

✓

PCIe Standup

HDR100 and 100GbE

Dual-port QSFP56

PCIe 4.0 x16

P24249-001

MCX653106A-ECAT

P23666-B21 / H21

✓

✓

OCP 3.0

HDR and 200GbE

Single-port QSFP56

PCIe 4.0 x16

P36057-001

MCX653435A-HDAI

P31323-B21 / H21

✓

✓

OCP 3.0

HDR and 200GbE

Dual-port QSFP56

PCIe 4.0 x16

P36058-001

MCX653436A-HDAI

P31348-B21 / H21

✓

✓



