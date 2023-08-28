This section describes how to use the AWX web-based interface.

To log into AWX, browse to AWX interface at http://<AWX-server-name>/ and log in with a valid AWX username and password.

The default username set during installation has admin capabilities. The credentials can be accessed in the awx-cluster-bringup-admin-password secret. TBD verify

To retrieve the admin password, run the following command on your AWX host:

Copy Copied! $ kubectl get secret awx-cluster-bringup-admin-password -o jsonpath="{.data.password}" | base64 --decode