Supported Workflow Templates

This section describes how to deploy InfiniBand network.

This procedure is a sequence of the following workflow and job templates:

Host Package Deployment IB Network Discovery IB Switch System Alignment IB HCA Firmware Alignment IB Cable Firmware Alignment IB Network Discovery

These workflow templates and job templates are linked together to deploy the InfiniBand cluster:

Ensure software packages are installed on the hosts. Discover InfiniBand topology and update the database with the discovered topology. Update system firmware/MLNX-OS software on InfiniBand switches. Update firmware on InfiniBand HCAs. Update cables' transceivers' firmware on InfiniBand cable devices. Discover InfiniBand topology and update the database with the discovered topology.

The following diagram shows the nodes of this workflow:

The following instructions describe how to run this workflow:

Go to Resources > Templates. Click the "Launch Template" button on the "IB Network Deployment".