Supported Job Templates

Create, update, or destroy one or more hosts on a specific AWX inventory.

To run this job template:

Go to Resources > Templates. Click the "Launch Template" button on "AWX Inventory Host Update".

Warning Make sure that all required variables described below are defined before running this job. You can define these variables either as inventory variables or as job template variables.

The following variables are required to update inventory:

Variable Default Type controller_host URL to the AWX controller instance String controller_oauthtoken OAuth token for the AWX controller instance String hostname URL to the AWX controller instance String

Alternatively, you can specify the following variables for update inventory:

Variable Default Type controller_host URL to the AWX controller instance String controller_username Username for the AWX controller instance String controller_password Password for the AWX controller instance String hostname Hostname or a hostname expression of the host(s) to update String

The following variables are available to update inventory:

Variable Description api_url URL to your cluster bring-up REST API. This variable item is required when the hostname_regex_enabled is set to true. description Description to use for the host(s) host_enabled Determine whether the host(s) should be enabled hostname_regex_enabled Determine whether to use hostname expression to create the hostnames host_state State of the hosts resources. Options: present; or absent. inventory Name of the inventory the host(s) should be made a member of

The following are variable definitions and default values to update inventory: