NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  Cluster Bring-Up Web Installation Steps

On This Page

Cluster Bring-Up Web Installation Steps

Deploying Cluster Bring-Up WEB Framework

This section describes how to deploy Cluster Bring-Up Web on a Linux machine.

Prerequisites

Python 3.6 or greater is required on the host where the framework is to be deployed.

System Requirements

The system that runs the cluster bring-up framework must satisfy the following requirements:

  • At least 4GB of memory

  • At least 2 CPU cores

  • At least 30GB of space

  • Running Kubernetes

Supported Operating Systems

  • CentOS 8 or later 64-bit (x86)

  • Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.2 or later 64-bit (x86)

  • Ubuntu 20.04 or later 64-bit (x86)

Supported Deployment Platforms

NVIDIA currently supports running cluster bring-up framework as a containerized application using Docker images deployed to a Kubernetes cluster.

In the following sections, you'll find deployment details and instructions for a Kubernetes platform.

Deploying via Kubernetes

This section describes how to deploy Cluster Bring-Up WEB in Kubernetes cluster.

Installation

The installation is performed by using a virtual machine (VM) image which includes COT with all its dependencies.

Installation with Image

This section shows how to install the and deploy the cluster-bring up in offline mode which requires the user to download and restore a machine image with most of the dependencies already located on the machine.

Prerequisites

The following is a list of requirements that must be met:

  • Clonezilla version 3.0.1.8

Installation Steps

For offline installation, perform the following steps:

  1. Download the tar image file located here.

  2. Move the download file to the data center and untar the file.

  3. Restore the image on your machine via Clonezilla. See section Restore Image for procedure.

  4. Log into the installation machine as the root user with the password "password".

  5. Make sure Kubernetes is running in Ready status:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    $ kubectl get nodes
NAME                 STATUS   ROLES                  AGE   VERSION
ib-node-01-cot       Ready    control-plane,master   39m   v1.24.2+k3s1

  6. Change directory to the location of the installation script located under /cot:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    $ pwd
/cot
$ ls -la
total 24
drwxr-xr-x  4 root root 4096 Jul 21 14:36 .
drwxr-xr-x 21 root root 4096 Jul 21 15:03 ..
drwxr-xr-x  3 root root 4096 Jul 21 14:35 ansible
drwxr-xr-x  5 root root 4096 Jul 21 14:36 installer
-rwxr-xr-x  1 root root  583 Jul 21 14:36 install.sh
-rwxr-xr-x  1 root root  393 Jul 21 14:36 uninstall.sh

  7. Run the installation script with the --offline-mode flag:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    $ ./install.sh --offline-mode
Installing cluster-bringup-service
Installing awx-operator
Installing awx-cluster-bringup
AWX is currently upgrading
Importing AWX resources
Installation finished successfully
AWX interface URL: http://10.43.144.44:80
AWX username: admin
AWX password: SxFLNsjpjAuoUICJDl0XUvdjDDmQmBWf
AWX OAuth token: jacb63Ac3bzyXXTTzsYbzAdA1mymaP
API URL: http://cluster-bringup:5000/api
PyPI URL: http://cluster-bringup:5000/pypi/simple/
Downloads URL: http://cluster-bringup:5000/downloads/
Files folder: /opt/nvidia/cot/files

Restore Image

As part of the installation process, an image with Kubernetes and AWX-Operator already present must be restored on a machine. To restore, the Clonezilla software must be utilized.

Restore VM Using Hypervisor

The Clonezeilla restoration procedure can also be used for virtualization.

The following subsections provide the list of virtualization solutions that are supported.

KVM

Kernel-based Virtual Machine, or KVM, is a full virtualization solution for Linux on x86 hardware containing virtualization extensions. Using KVM, users can run multiple VMs running unmodified Linux or Windows images. Each VM has private virtualized hardware: A network card, disk, graphics adapter, etc.

Dependencies

The following is a list of required dependencies:

  • virt-manager application

Restoration Steps

Follow these steps to restore the image on a VM. Each step has a name prepended to the step which indicated from which machine to perform the action:

  1. On the machine running a hypervisor, check if there is enough space in the root and /images directories.

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    $ df -h
Filesystem        Size  Used Avail Use% Mounted on
devtmpfs           91G     0   91G   0% /dev
tmpfs              91G     0   91G   0% /dev/shm
tmpfs              91G   35M   91G   1% /run
tmpfs              91G     0   91G   0% /sys/fs/cgroup
/dev/sda2          44G  8.1G   33G  20% /
/dev/sda1         2.0G  226M  1.6G  13% /boot
/dev/sda5         392G   99G  274G  27% /images
tmpfs              19G  4.0K   19G   1% /run/user/0
l1:/vol/s1        2.9T  2.0T  931G  69% /auto/s1

  2. On the machine running the hypervisor, download Clonezilla ISO and move it to the /tmp directory.

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    $ ll /tmp
total 396484
-rw-r--r--   1 qemu qemu 379584512 Jul 17 16:06 clonezilla-live-3.0.1-8-amd64.iso

  3. On the machine running the hypervisor, create a new directory in the /images directory with the name of the newly created machine.

  4. On the machine running the hypervisor, create a disk image with 65G. null

  5. On the machine running the hypervisor, open the Virtual Manager GUI.

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    $ virt-manager

  6. In the Virtual Manager GUI, click the "Create a virtual machine" icon on the top left.

  7. Create a new VM (5 steps):

    1. Select "Local install media".

    2. For "Choose ISO", select the Clonezilla ISO placed in /tmp, uncheck "Automatically detect from the installation media", type and select the OS of choice (must be supported).

    3. Memory: 4096; CPUs: 2

    4. For "Select or create custom storage" and browse to the image disk created earlier.

    5. Type in a unique machine name and check the "Customize configuration before install" box

    6. Click "Finish".

  8. In the Virtual Manager GUI, change the boot order:

    1. Open the settings of the VM you are restoring on.

    2. Boot Options.

    3. Check the "Clonezilla CDROM" box which is linked to the Clonezilla ISO from step 2 above.

    4. Click the up arrow to move it up in the boot order.

    5. Click "Apply".

    6. Click "Begin Installation".

  9. After restarting the machine, the Clonezilla software will boot. Follow these steps to successfully restore the image:

    1. Clonezilla live.

    2. English.

    3. Keep.

    4. Start.

    5. device-image.

    6. ssh_server.

    7. dhcp.

    8. Type the IP address of the machine which stores the untar file from step 2 of section "Installation Steps".

    9. Port stays at "22" (default ssh).

    10. Keep "root" as user.

    11. Type the directory path which stores the untar file from step 2 of section "Installation Steps".

    12. Type password to root user.

    13. Mode: Beginner.

    14. restoredisk.

    15. Select the name of your image.

    16. Select the name of your storage.

    17. Yes, check.

    18. Power off.

  10. In the Virtual Manager GUI, select "Change Boot Order". Then move disk image created in step 4 to the top of the list ahead of Clonezilla (CDROM).

  11. In the Virtual Manager GUI, select "Force off" and "Start VM".

  12. After booting, log in as root user with the password "password".

  13. (Restore) Change the name of the machine since it has the cloned machine name configured.

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    $ vi /etc/hostname
$ vi /etc/hosts

  14. (Restore) If no Internet access is available on the machine, change the network interface in use.

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    $ ifconfig -a
$ ethtool ens3 # Link detected: no
$ dhclient 
$ ethtool ens3
$ ifconfig -a
$ vim /etc/netplan/00-installer-config.yaml

  15. (Restore) Reboot machine → reboot.

Restore on Bare Metal

This section explains how to restore the image on a physical computer server.

Supported Hardware

ProLiant DL380p Gen8

Restoration Steps

  1. Connect to machine's remote management, ILO for HPE.

  2. Mount/add Clonezilla ISO via: Virtual Drives → Image File CDROM → Select Clonezilla ISO

  3. Reset the machine: Power Switch → Reset.

  4. Boot via Clonezilla ISO: Press F11 on startup → select CDROM Clonezilla ISO for boot.

  5. Continue from step 9 of section Restore on VM Machine to the end.

Warning

For additional information on HPE's remote management, visit HPE's support website.

Installation Script

The installation script, install.sh, performs the following operations:

  • Creates a new virtual environment for installation

  • Ensures the dependencies for the installer are installed

  • Deploys cluster bring-up WEB framework on Kubernetes platform

  • Deploys cluster bring-up AWX framework on Kubernetes platform

  • Configures AWX resources for cluster orchestration

Usage:

Warning

Make sure to be located in the folder of the installation script (under /cot).

Copy
Copied!
            

            
./install.sh [OPTIONS]

The following options are available for the installation script:

Option

Description

--hostfile

Specify path to hosts file that contains hostnames for the inventory

--hostname

Specify end-host list expression that represents hostnames for the inventory

--ib-host-manager

Specify hostname to be a member of the ib_host_manager group

--username

Specify username to authenticate against the hosts

--password

Specify password (encoded in base64) to authenticate against the hosts

--offline-mode

Specify to run the installation script in offline mode. Supported only when using COT image.

--config_file

Specify the path to the configuration file to incorporate into the installation

For example:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
$ ./install.sh --hostname ib-node-0[1-2,5] --ib-host-manager ib-node-01
 
Installing cluster-bringup-web
Installing awx-operator
Installing awx-cluster-bringup
AWX is currently upgrading
Importing AWX resources
Installation finished successfully
AWX interface URL: http://cluster-bringup:31873
AWX username: admin
AWX password: NDaXP7ULFjoHdxNwEYxLPRYx6PNWxwoX
AWX OAuth token: ihj219yX6w5cpmgqvHy923nyQTjuoB
API URL: http://cluster-bringup:5000/api
PyPI URL: http://cluster-bringup:5000/pypi/simple/
Downloads URL: http://cluster-bringup:5000/downloads/
Files folder: /opt/nvidia/cot/files

In this example, 3 hosts named ib-node-01, ib-node-02, and ib-node-05 are added to the inventory.

In addition, the ib-node-01 host configured to be a member of the ib_host_manager group for the In-Band operations.

Configuration File

This section provides the required information to add a YAML configuration file during the installation process.

Warning

Currently, the configuration file only supports adding inventory variables so that they are included in the IB Cluster Inventory variable list when AWX loads for the first time.

The YAML file must consist of an extra_variables parent key paired with a dictionary value. That dictionary must include an inventory_vars key which also has its own dictionary value. It will consist of a list of key-value pairs that are added to the inventory variables.

YAML configuration file example:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
---
extra_variables:
  inventory_vars:
    - pass_fail_criteria:
        hca_fw_update:
          max_fail_percentage: 35
          action: stop
        ib_switch_fw_update:
          max_fail_percentage: 0
          action: stop
     - anotherVar: someVal

In this example, there are two variables, pass_fail_criteria and anotherVar, that will be added to the inventory variables list in AWX.

Example usage with the configuration file flag:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
$ ./install.sh --config_file /PATH/TO/YAML

two-variables-added.png

As seen in the picture above, pass_fail_criteria and anotherVar have been added to the IB Cluster Inventory after AWX loads for the first time.

Upgrading Framework Script

The upgrade.sh script upgrades the COT containers and configuration files, including the COT API itself, while preserving the existing data.

To upgrade the COT:

  1. Download tar.gz upgrade file from the COT download center.

  2. Extract the upgrade file.

  3. Run the upgrade.sh script located in the extracted folder.

Example:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
root@cot-server:/cot/upgrade_example# ./upgrade.sh 
Upgrading COT API
Building COT snapshot
Snapshot built successfully. Path: /tmp/cot_snapshot_26-03-23_08-28.tar.gz
Removing cluster-bringup-service
Removing local registry
Removing awx-cluster-bringup
Removing awx-operator
Installing awx-operator
Installing local registry
Installing awx-cluster-bringup
AWX is currently upgrading
Installing cluster-bringup-service
Importing snapshot
Removing snapshot /tmp/cot_snapshot_26-03-23_08-28.tar.gz
Successfully upgraded using /cot/upgrade_example/upgrade_data


COT API

This section details the operations that could be performed once the installation process concludes.

The following code block demonstrates all the available actions:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
$ cot [-h] [-v] {install,update,show,uninstall}

Warning

The install and uninstall operations must be utilized via the install.sh and uninstall.sh scripts.

Update

The update command allows updating certain components of the Cluster Bring-up Tool.

Copy
Copied!
            

            
$ cot update [-h] --cot_dir <PATH> {playbooks,awx_templates,cot_client}

Warning

The update command relies on the cot_dir argument, which refers to the path of the folder extracted from the tar.gz file given .

Mandatory arguments:

Arguments

Description

--cot_dir

Specify the path of the folder extracted from the new tar.gz file.

The tool uses the data inside the folder as the new data for the update operation.

Optional arguments:

Arguments

Description

playbooks

Update the ansible playbooks

awx_templates

Update the AWX templates (job templates and workflows). This updates the ansible playbooks as a pre-task.

cot_client

Update the COT client (on the ib_host_manager specified host)

Show

Usage:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
$ cot show [-h] [--awx_info] [--file_server_info] [--api_url]

Options:

Option

Description

--awx_info

Get AWX URL and credentials

--file_server_info

Get file server URL and files folder

--api_url

Get the REST API URL

Export

The export operation allows creating a snapshot of the data within an existing COT environment. This may be used to transport the data between environments.

Usage:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
cot export [-h] [--dest_path PATH] [--components {all,playbooks,file_server,database,awx} [{all,playbooks,file_server,database,awx} ...]]

Options:

Option

Description

--dest_path

Directory path to save the snapshot. Default: /tmp.

--components

List of components to export, separated by spaces. Default: all.

Example:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
root@cot-server:/ # cot export --dest_path /tmp/example/ --components playbooks database

This command builds a snapshot containing the playbooks and the database of the current COT environment. The .tar.gz snapshot file produced is saved to /tmp/example/<snapshot_name>.

Output:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
Exporting playbooks
Exporting database
Wrapping
Finished Export. File located at: /tmp/example/cot_playbooks_database_22-03-23_12-22.tar.gz


Import

The import operation allows importing data of a given snapshot into an existing COT environment.

Usage:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
cot import [-h] -s PATH [-f] [--merge_file_server_files] [--components {all,playbooks,file_server,database,awx} [{all,playbooks,file_server,database,awx} ...]]

Options:

Option

Description

--merge_file_server_files

Adds the file server files from the snapshot to the existing files in the file server of the COT environment.

Warning

Without this flag, the files in the file server are overridden.

-s

Path to snapshot file.

--components

List of components to import, separated by spaces.

Warning

If not provided, the command imports the data of all the components contained in the snapshot.

Example:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
root@cot-server:/# cot import -s /tmp/cot_snapshot_22-03-23_12-24.tar.gz --merge_file_server_files --components file_server database

This command imports the file server files and the database content from the snapshot into the COT environment. The file server files from the snapshot are added to the files that already exist in the file server.

Output:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
Importing File Server
Importing database
Import finished successfully from snapshot: /tmp/cot_snapshot_22-03-23_12-24.tar.gz

© Copyright 2023, NVIDIA. Last updated on Sep 8, 2023
content here