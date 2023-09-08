Cluster Bring-Up Web Installation Steps

This section describes how to deploy Cluster Bring-Up WEB in Kubernetes cluster.

The installation is performed by using a virtual machine (VM) image which includes COT with all its dependencies.

This section shows how to install the and deploy the cluster-bring up in offline mode which requires the user to download and restore a machine image with most of the dependencies already located on the machine.

The following is a list of requirements that must be met:

Clonezilla version 3.0.1.8

For offline installation, perform the following steps:

Download the tar image file located here. Move the download file to the data center and untar the file. Restore the image on your machine via Clonezilla. See section Restore Image for procedure. Log into the installation machine as the root user with the password " password ". Make sure Kubernetes is running in Ready status: Copy Copied! $ kubectl get nodes NAME STATUS ROLES AGE VERSION ib-node-01-cot Ready control-plane,master 39m v1.24.2+k3s1 Change directory to the location of the installation script located under /cot : Copy Copied! $ pwd /cot $ ls -la total 24 drwxr-xr-x 4 root root 4096 Jul 21 14:36 . drwxr-xr-x 21 root root 4096 Jul 21 15:03 .. drwxr-xr-x 3 root root 4096 Jul 21 14:35 ansible drwxr-xr-x 5 root root 4096 Jul 21 14:36 installer -rwxr-xr-x 1 root root 583 Jul 21 14:36 install.sh -rwxr-xr-x 1 root root 393 Jul 21 14:36 uninstall.sh Run the installation script with the --offline-mode flag: Copy Copied! $ ./install.sh --offline-mode Installing cluster-bringup-service Installing awx-operator Installing awx-cluster-bringup AWX is currently upgrading Importing AWX resources Installation finished successfully AWX interface URL: http://10.43.144.44:80 AWX username: admin AWX password: SxFLNsjpjAuoUICJDl0XUvdjDDmQmBWf AWX OAuth token: jacb63Ac3bzyXXTTzsYbzAdA1mymaP API URL: http://cluster-bringup:5000/api PyPI URL: http://cluster-bringup:5000/pypi/simple/ Downloads URL: http://cluster-bringup:5000/downloads/ Files folder: /opt/nvidia/cot/files

As part of the installation process, an image with Kubernetes and AWX-Operator already present must be restored on a machine. To restore, the Clonezilla software must be utilized.

The Clonezeilla restoration procedure can also be used for virtualization.

The following subsections provide the list of virtualization solutions that are supported.

Kernel-based Virtual Machine, or KVM, is a full virtualization solution for Linux on x86 hardware containing virtualization extensions. Using KVM, users can run multiple VMs running unmodified Linux or Windows images. Each VM has private virtualized hardware: A network card, disk, graphics adapter, etc.

The following is a list of required dependencies:

virt-manager application

Follow these steps to restore the image on a VM. Each step has a name prepended to the step which indicated from which machine to perform the action:

On the machine running a hypervisor, check if there is enough space in the root and /images directories. Copy Copied! $ df -h Filesystem Size Used Avail Use% Mounted on devtmpfs 91G 0 91G 0% /dev tmpfs 91G 0 91G 0% /dev/shm tmpfs 91G 35M 91G 1% /run tmpfs 91G 0 91G 0% /sys/fs/cgroup /dev/sda2 44G 8.1G 33G 20% / /dev/sda1 2.0G 226M 1.6G 13% /boot /dev/sda5 392G 99G 274G 27% /images tmpfs 19G 4.0K 19G 1% /run/user/0 l1:/vol/s1 2.9T 2.0T 931G 69% /auto/s1 On the machine running the hypervisor, download Clonezilla ISO and move it to the /tmp directory. Copy Copied! $ ll /tmp total 396484 -rw-r--r-- 1 qemu qemu 379584512 Jul 17 16:06 clonezilla-live-3.0.1-8-amd64.iso On the machine running the hypervisor, create a new directory in the /images directory with the name of the newly created machine. On the machine running the hypervisor, create a disk image with 65G. null On the machine running the hypervisor, open the Virtual Manager GUI. Copy Copied! $ virt-manager In the Virtual Manager GUI, click the "Create a virtual machine" icon on the top left. Create a new VM (5 steps): Select "Local install media". For "Choose ISO", select the Clonezilla ISO placed in /tmp , uncheck "Automatically detect from the installation media", type and select the OS of choice (must be supported). Memory: 4096; CPUs: 2 For "Select or create custom storage" and browse to the image disk created earlier. Type in a unique machine name and check the "Customize configuration before install" box Click "Finish". In the Virtual Manager GUI, change the boot order: Open the settings of the VM you are restoring on. Boot Options. Check the "Clonezilla CDROM" box which is linked to the Clonezilla ISO from step 2 above. Click the up arrow to move it up in the boot order. Click "Apply". Click "Begin Installation". After restarting the machine, the Clonezilla software will boot. Follow these steps to successfully restore the image: Clonezilla live. English. Keep. Start. device-image. ssh_server. dhcp. Type the IP address of the machine which stores the untar file from step 2 of section "Installation Steps". Port stays at "22" (default ssh). Keep "root" as user. Type the directory path which stores the untar file from step 2 of section "Installation Steps". Type password to root user. Mode: Beginner. restoredisk. Select the name of your image. Select the name of your storage. Yes, check. Power off. In the Virtual Manager GUI, select "Change Boot Order". Then move disk image created in step 4 to the top of the list ahead of Clonezilla (CDROM). In the Virtual Manager GUI, select "Force off" and "Start VM". After booting, log in as root user with the password "password". (Restore) Change the name of the machine since it has the cloned machine name configured. Copy Copied! $ vi /etc/hostname $ vi /etc/hosts (Restore) If no Internet access is available on the machine, change the network interface in use. Copy Copied! $ ifconfig -a $ ethtool ens3 # Link detected: no $ dhclient $ ethtool ens3 $ ifconfig -a $ vim /etc/netplan/00-installer-config.yaml (Restore) Reboot machine → reboot.

This section explains how to restore the image on a physical computer server.

ProLiant DL380p Gen8

Connect to machine's remote management, ILO for HPE. Mount/add Clonezilla ISO via: Virtual Drives → Image File CDROM → Select Clonezilla ISO Reset the machine: Power Switch → Reset. Boot via Clonezilla ISO: Press F11 on startup → select CDROM Clonezilla ISO for boot. Continue from step 9 of section Restore on VM Machine to the end.

Warning For additional information on HPE's remote management, visit HPE's support website.

The installation script, install.sh , performs the following operations:

Creates a new virtual environment for installation

Ensures the dependencies for the installer are installed

Deploys cluster bring-up WEB framework on Kubernetes platform

Deploys cluster bring-up AWX framework on Kubernetes platform

Configures AWX resources for cluster orchestration

Usage:

Warning Make sure to be located in the folder of the installation script (under /cot ).

Copy Copied! ./install.sh [OPTIONS]

The following options are available for the installation script:

Option Description --hostfile Specify path to hosts file that contains hostnames for the inventory --hostname Specify end-host list expression that represents hostnames for the inventory --ib-host-manager Specify hostname to be a member of the ib_host_manager group --username Specify username to authenticate against the hosts --password Specify password (encoded in base64) to authenticate against the hosts --offline-mode Specify to run the installation script in offline mode. Supported only when using COT image. --config_file Specify the path to the configuration file to incorporate into the installation

For example:

Copy Copied! $ ./install.sh --hostname ib-node-0[1-2,5] --ib-host-manager ib-node-01 Installing cluster-bringup-web Installing awx-operator Installing awx-cluster-bringup AWX is currently upgrading Importing AWX resources Installation finished successfully AWX interface URL: http://cluster-bringup:31873 AWX username: admin AWX password: NDaXP7ULFjoHdxNwEYxLPRYx6PNWxwoX AWX OAuth token: ihj219yX6w5cpmgqvHy923nyQTjuoB API URL: http://cluster-bringup:5000/api PyPI URL: http://cluster-bringup:5000/pypi/simple/ Downloads URL: http://cluster-bringup:5000/downloads/ Files folder: /opt/nvidia/cot/files

In this example, 3 hosts named ib-node-01 , ib-node-02 , and ib-node-05 are added to the inventory.

In addition, the ib-node-01 host configured to be a member of the ib_host_manager group for the In-Band operations.

This section provides the required information to add a YAML configuration file during the installation process.

Warning Currently, the configuration file only supports adding inventory variables so that they are included in the IB Cluster Inventory variable list when AWX loads for the first time.

The YAML file must consist of an extra_variables parent key paired with a dictionary value. That dictionary must include an inventory_vars key which also has its own dictionary value. It will consist of a list of key-value pairs that are added to the inventory variables.

YAML configuration file example:

Copy Copied! --- extra_variables: inventory_vars: - pass_fail_criteria: hca_fw_update: max_fail_percentage: 35 action: stop ib_switch_fw_update: max_fail_percentage: 0 action: stop - anotherVar: someVal

In this example, there are two variables, pass_fail_criteria and anotherVar , that will be added to the inventory variables list in AWX.

Example usage with the configuration file flag:

Copy Copied! $ ./install.sh --config_file /PATH/TO/YAML

As seen in the picture above, pass_fail_criteria and anotherVar have been added to the IB Cluster Inventory after AWX loads for the first time.

The upgrade.sh script upgrades the COT containers and configuration files, including the COT API itself, while preserving the existing data.

To upgrade the COT:

Download tar.gz upgrade file from the COT download center. Extract the upgrade file. Run the upgrade.sh script located in the extracted folder.

Example:

Copy Copied! root@cot-server:/cot/upgrade_example# ./upgrade.sh Upgrading COT API Building COT snapshot Snapshot built successfully. Path: /tmp/cot_snapshot_26-03-23_08-28.tar.gz Removing cluster-bringup-service Removing local registry Removing awx-cluster-bringup Removing awx-operator Installing awx-operator Installing local registry Installing awx-cluster-bringup AWX is currently upgrading Installing cluster-bringup-service Importing snapshot Removing snapshot /tmp/cot_snapshot_26-03-23_08-28.tar.gz Successfully upgraded using /cot/upgrade_example/upgrade_data





This section details the operations that could be performed once the installation process concludes.

The following code block demonstrates all the available actions:

Copy Copied! $ cot [-h] [-v] {install,update,show,uninstall}

Warning The install and uninstall operations must be utilized via the install.sh and uninstall.sh scripts.

The update command allows updating certain components of the Cluster Bring-up Tool.

Copy Copied! $ cot update [-h] --cot_dir <PATH> {playbooks,awx_templates,cot_client}

Warning The update command relies on the cot_dir argument, which refers to the path of the folder extracted from the tar.gz file given .

Mandatory arguments:

Arguments Description --cot_dir Specify the path of the folder extracted from the new tar.gz file. The tool uses the data inside the folder as the new data for the update operation.

Optional arguments:

Arguments Description playbooks Update the ansible playbooks awx_templates Update the AWX templates (job templates and workflows). This updates the ansible playbooks as a pre-task. cot_client Update the COT client (on the ib_host_manager specified host)

Usage:

Copy Copied! $ cot show [-h] [--awx_info] [--file_server_info] [--api_url]

Options:

Option Description --awx_info Get AWX URL and credentials --file_server_info Get file server URL and files folder --api_url Get the REST API URL

The export operation allows creating a snapshot of the data within an existing COT environment. This may be used to transport the data between environments.

Usage:

Copy Copied! cot export [-h] [--dest_path PATH] [--components {all,playbooks,file_server,database,awx} [{all,playbooks,file_server,database,awx} ...]]

Options:

Option Description --dest_path Directory path to save the snapshot. Default: /tmp . --components List of components to export, separated by spaces. Default: all .

Example:

Copy Copied! root@cot-server:/ # cot export --dest_path /tmp/example/ --components playbooks database

This command builds a snapshot containing the playbooks and the database of the current COT environment. The .tar.gz snapshot file produced is saved to /tmp/example/<snapshot_name> .

Output:

Copy Copied! Exporting playbooks Exporting database Wrapping Finished Export. File located at: /tmp/example/cot_playbooks_database_22-03-23_12-22.tar.gz





The import operation allows importing data of a given snapshot into an existing COT environment.

Usage:

Copy Copied! cot import [-h] -s PATH [-f] [--merge_file_server_files] [--components {all,playbooks,file_server,database,awx} [{all,playbooks,file_server,database,awx} ...]]

Options:

Option Description --merge_file_server_files Adds the file server files from the snapshot to the existing files in the file server of the COT environment. Warning Without this flag, the files in the file server are overridden. -s Path to snapshot file. --components List of components to import, separated by spaces. Warning If not provided, the command imports the data of all the components contained in the snapshot.

Example:

Copy Copied! root@cot-server:/# cot import -s /tmp/cot_snapshot_22-03-23_12-24.tar.gz --merge_file_server_files --components file_server database

This command imports the file server files and the database content from the snapshot into the COT environment. The file server files from the snapshot are added to the files that already exist in the file server.

Output: