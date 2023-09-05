Linux Kernel Upstream Release Notes v6.4
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  Linux Kernel Upstream Release Notes v6.4

On This Page

Overview

Supported Uplinks to Servers

These release notes provide information on new features and supported NICs in Linux Kernel Upstream.

Uplink/Adapter Card

Driver Name

Uplink Speed

BlueField-2

mlx5

  • InfiniBand: SDR, FDR, EDR, HDR

  • Ethernet: 1GbE, 10GbE, 25GbE, 40GbE, 50GbE2, 100GbE2

BlueField

  • InfiniBand: SDR, QDR, FDR, FDR10, EDR

  • Ethernet: 1GbE, 10GbE, 25GbE, 40GbE, 50GbE, 100GbE

ConnectX-7

  • InfiniBand: EDR, HDR100, HDR, NDR200, NDR

  • Ethernet: 1GbE, 10GbE, 25GbE, 40GbE, 50GbE2, 100GbE2, 200GbE 3, 400GbE

ConnectX-6 Lx

  • Ethernet: 1GbE, 10GbE, 25GbE, 40GbE, 50GbE2

ConnectX-6 Dx

  • Ethernet: 10GbE, 25GbE, 40GbE, 50GbE2, 100GbE2, 200GbE2

ConnectX-6

  • InfiniBand: SDR, FDR, EDR, HDR

  • Ethernet: 10GbE, 25GbE, 40GbE, 50GbE2, 100GbE2, 200GbE2

ConnectX-5/ConnectX-5 Ex

  • InfiniBand: SDR, QDR, FDR, FDR10, EDR

  • Ethernet: 1GbE, 10GbE, 25GbE, 40GbE, 50GbE, 100GbE

ConnectX-4 Lx

  • Ethernet: 1GbE, 10GbE, 25GbE, 40GbE, 50GbE

ConnectX-4

  • InfiniBand: SDR, QDR, FDR, FDR10, EDR

  • Ethernet: 1GbE, 10GbE, 25GbE, 40GbE, 50GbE, 56GbE1, 100GbE

  1. 56GbE is an NVIDIA proprietary link speed and can be achieved while connecting an NVIDIA adapter card to NVIDIA SX10XX switch series or when connecting an NVIDIA adapter card to another NVIDIA adapter card.

  2. Speed that supports both NRZ and PAM4 modes in Force mode and Auto-Negotiation mode.

  3. Speed that supports PAM4 mode only.

Supported HCAs Firmware Versions

Linux Kernel Upstream supports the following NVIDIA network adapter cards firmware versions:

Adapter Card

Recommended Firmware Version

ConnectX-7

28.37.1014

ConnectX-6 Lx

26.37.1014

ConnectX-6 Dx

22.37.1014

ConnectX-6

20.37.1014

BlueField-2

24.37.1014

BlueField

18.33.1048

ConnectX-5

16.34.1002

ConnectX-4 Lx

14.33.1048

ConnectX-4

12.28.2006

Networking Software Adapter Software Inbox Drivers & Upstream Kernels Networking / Communications Networking Documentation Center
© Copyright 2023, NVIDIA. Last updated on Sep 5, 2023
content here