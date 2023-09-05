Linux Kernel Upstream Release Notes v6.4

Overview
Supported Uplinks to Servers
These release notes provide information on new features and supported NICs in Linux Kernel Upstream.
Uplink/Adapter Card
Driver Name
Uplink Speed
BlueField-2
mlx5
BlueField
ConnectX-7
ConnectX-6 Lx
ConnectX-6 Dx
ConnectX-6
ConnectX-5/ConnectX-5 Ex
ConnectX-4 Lx
ConnectX-4
56GbE is an NVIDIA proprietary link speed and can be achieved while connecting an NVIDIA adapter card to NVIDIA SX10XX switch series or when connecting an NVIDIA adapter card to another NVIDIA adapter card.
Speed that supports both NRZ and PAM4 modes in Force mode and Auto-Negotiation mode.
Speed that supports PAM4 mode only.
Supported HCAs Firmware Versions
Linux Kernel Upstream supports the following NVIDIA network adapter cards firmware versions:
Adapter Card
Recommended Firmware Version
ConnectX-7
28.37.1014
ConnectX-6 Lx
26.37.1014
ConnectX-6 Dx
22.37.1014
ConnectX-6
20.37.1014
BlueField-2
24.37.1014
BlueField
18.33.1048
ConnectX-5
16.34.1002
ConnectX-4 Lx
14.33.1048
ConnectX-4
12.28.2006