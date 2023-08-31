Bug Fixes History

1786686 Description: Wrong behavior of ARGroupTableCopy MAD.

Keywords: Adaptive Routing

Discovered in Release: 11.2000.1142

Fixed in Release: 11.2000.1600

1730194 Description: In rare cases, when connecting between Switch-IB/Switch-IB 2 and Quantum switch systems, traffic lose might occur.

Keywords: Traffic, Switch-IB/Switch-IB 2, Quantum

Discovered in Release: 11.2000.1000

Fixed in Release: 11.2000.1142

1337469 Description: in rare cases, when a receiver’s electrical eye is narrow, link might raise with BER higher (worse) than 10^-12.

Keywords: Link

Discovered in Release: 11.1500.0034

Fixed in Release: 11.1630.0206

1092005 Description: Enable SDR speed regardless of cable supported speeds

Keywords: Link

Discovered in Release: 11.1400.0102

Fixed in Release: 11.1500.0106

- Description: VL arbitration does not distribute traffic as expected in case of multiple VLs.

Keywords: General

Discovered in Release: 11.1200.0102

Fixed in Release: 11.1300.0100

- Description: In rare cases, FDR links may rise with errors. (Improved BER performance.)

Keywords: Link

Discovered in Release: 11.1.1002

Fixed in Release: 11.1200.0102

- Description: Insertion of QDR cables into a Switch-IB™ based switch overwrites non-volatile fields (rx_output_amp/emp).

Keywords: System Managem ent

Discovered in Release: 11.1100.0072

Fixed in Release: 11.1200.0102

- Description: Bubbles appear as symbol errors when link raises FDR 1x.

Keywords: Link

Discovered in Release: 11.1.1002

Fixed in Release: 11.1200.0102

- Description: PSU fans set to work with 60% max speed by default.

Keywords: Chassis Management

Discovered in Release: 11.0350.0394

Fixed in Release: 11.1100.0072

- Description: The command “show interfaces ib * transceiver” shows no cable is connected while link is up.

Keywords: Chassis Management

Discovered in Release: 11.0350.0394

Fixed in Release: 11.1100.0072

690231 Description: Fixed MSGI data reading.

Keywords: General

Discovered in Release: 11.1.1002

Fixed in Release: 11.0350.0394

- Description: In rare cases, link may degrade speed from EDR or FDR to a lower speed. In other cases physical errors may increment.

Keywords: Link

Discovered in Release: 11.0350.0372