NVIDIA Switch-IB Firmware v11.2008.2102 Release Notes
Known Issues

The following sections describe known issues in firmware releases and possible workarounds.

Internal Ref.

Issue

955641

Description: VL_HIGH_LIMIT is not affecting the VL arbiter as expected.

Workaround: Arbitration table should be set using only the low priority VL arbitration table

Keywords: VL Arbitration

1249608

Description: Configuring weight “0” for VL, results in unexpected behavior.

Workaround: Arbitration table should be configured with weights other than “0”.

Keywords: VL Arbitration

982005

Description: When connecting 6 & 7 meters, link may raise DDR instead of QDR against GD4000/IS5000 switches.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Link

-

Description: Congestion Control 1.3 supports congestion log only.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: QoS

-

Description: Port LEDs do not flash on system boot.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: LEDs

-

Description: Link width reduction is not supported in this release.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Power Management

-

Description: If QDR is not enabled for the switch's InfiniBand Port Speed while connected to ConnectX-3/Pro or Connect-IB® FDR adapters or to SwitchX® /SwitchX®-2 FDR switches, links will rise at SDR or DDR (even if FDR is enabled).

Workaround: Enable QDR (in addition to FDR) when connecting to peer ports running at FDR

Keywords: Interoperability

-

Description: Force FDR10 is not supported on EDR products.

Workaround: To raise link with an FDR10 device, make sure all speeds, including EDR, are configured on Switch-IB.

Keywords: Interoperability

-

Description: Fallback Routing is not supported for DF+ topology. Fallback Routing Notifications and Adaptive Routing notifications are not supported for topologies others then trees.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Network

697149

Description: Link rises at DDR speed instead of FDR10 when using 100m QDR/FDR10 optical cables.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Link

-

Description: FDR link may rise with symbol errors on optic EDR cable longer than 30M.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Link

-

Description: Fan LEDs may behave unexpectedly in the first 5 seconds of system boot.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: LEDs

-

Description: Module info page in Diagnostics Data VS-MAD is not supported

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Diagnostics Data VS-MAD

