Bug Fixes History
For older releases history, please refer to the relevant firmware versions.
|
Internal Ref.
|
Issue
|
1786686
|
Description: Wrong behavior of ARGroupTableCopy MAD.
|
Keywords: Adaptive Routing
|
Discovered in Release: 11.2000.1142
|
Fixed in Release: 11.2000.1600
|
1730194
|
Description: In rare cases, when connecting between Switch-IB/Switch-IB 2 and Quantum switch systems, traffic lose might occur.
|
Keywords: Traffic, Switch-IB/Switch-IB 2, Quantum
|
Discovered in Release: 11.2000.1000
|
Fixed in Release: 11.2000.1142
|
1337469
|
Description: in rare cases, when a receiver’s electrical eye is narrow, link might raise with BER higher (worse) than 10^-12.
|
Keywords: Link
|
Discovered in Release: 11.1500.0034
|
Fixed in Release: 11.1630.0206
|
1092005
|
Description: Enable SDR speed regardless of cable supported speeds
|
Keywords: Link
|
Discovered in Release: 11.1400.0102
|
Fixed in Release: 11.1500.0106
|
-
|
Description: VL arbitration does not distribute traffic as expected in case of multiple VLs.
|
Keywords: General
|
Discovered in Release: 11.1200.0102
|
Fixed in Release: 11.1300.0100
|
-
|
Description: In rare cases, FDR links may rise with errors. (Improved BER performance.)
|
Keywords: Link
|
Discovered in Release: 11.1.1002
|
Fixed in Release: 11.1200.0102
|
-
|
Description: Insertion of QDR cables into a Switch-IB™ based switch overwrites non-volatile fields (rx_output_amp/emp).
|
Keywords: System Managem
ent
|
Discovered in Release: 11.1100.0072
|
Fixed in Release: 11.1200.0102
|
-
|
Description: Bubbles appear as symbol errors when link raises FDR 1x.
|
Keywords: Link
|
Discovered in Release: 11.1.1002
|
Fixed in Release: 11.1200.0102
|
-
|
Description: PSU fans set to work with 60% max speed by default.
|
Keywords: Chassis Management
|
Discovered in Release: 11.0350.0394
|
Fixed in Release: 11.1100.0072
|
-
|
Description: The command “show interfaces ib * transceiver” shows no cable is connected while link is up.
|
Keywords: Chassis Management
|
Discovered in Release: 11.0350.0394
|
Fixed in Release: 11.1100.0072
|
690231
|
Description: Fixed MSGI data reading.
|
Keywords: General
|
Discovered in Release: 11.1.1002
|
Fixed in Release: 11.0350.0394
|
-
|
Description: In rare cases, link may degrade speed from EDR or FDR to a lower speed. In other cases physical errors may increment.
|
Keywords: Link
|
Discovered in Release: 11.0350.0372
|
Fixed in Release: 11.0350.0394