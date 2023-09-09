On This Page
Firmware Compatible Products
These are the release notes for the NVIDIA® Mellanox Switch-IB® firmware. This firmware complements the Switch-IB silicon architecture with a set of advanced features, allowing easy and remote management of the switch.
This firmware supports the devices and protocols listed in the table below.
|
Device Part Number
|
PSID
|
Description
|
MSB7890
|
MT_1880110032
|
Switch-IB based EDR InfiniBand switch; 36 QSFP28 ports; externally managed
Firmware Interoperability
This firmware version has been validated to work against platforms with the following software versions.
|
HCA/Switch
|
Firmware Version
|
Switch-IB 2
|
15.2008.3000
|
SwitchX®-2
|
9.4.2000
|
ConnectX®-5 (Ex)
|
16.30.1004
|
ConnectX-4
|
12.28.2006
|
Connect-IB®
|
10.16.6000
|
ConnectX-3 (Pro)
|
2.42.5000
|
MFT
|
4.15.1
Firmware upgrade may be performed directly from any previous version to this version. To upgrade firmware, please refer to the Mellanox Firmware Tools (MFT) package at: http://www.mellanox.com/page/management_tools
This firmware version complies with the Mellanox Switches Programmer’s Reference Manual (PRM), Rev 1.45 or later.