NVIDIA Switch-IB Firmware v11.2008.3000 Release Notes
Firmware Compatible Products

These are the release notes for the NVIDIA® Mellanox Switch-IB® firmware. This firmware complements the Switch-IB silicon architecture with a set of advanced features, allowing easy and remote management of the switch.

Supported Systems

This firmware supports the devices and protocols listed in the table below.

Device Part Number

PSID

Description

MSB7890

MT_1880110032

Switch-IB based EDR InfiniBand switch; 36 QSFP28 ports; externally managed

Firmware Interoperability

This firmware version has been validated to work against platforms with the following software versions.

HCA/Switch

Firmware Version

Switch-IB 2

15.2008.3000

SwitchX®-2

9.4.2000

ConnectX®-5 (Ex)

16.30.1004

ConnectX-4

12.28.2006

Connect-IB®

10.16.6000

ConnectX-3 (Pro)

2.42.5000

MFT

4.15.1

Supported Cables and Modules

Firmware Upgrade

Firmware upgrade may be performed directly from any previous version to this version. To upgrade firmware, please refer to the Mellanox Firmware Tools (MFT) package at: http://www.mellanox.com/page/management_tools

PRM Revision Compatibility

This firmware version complies with the Mellanox Switches Programmer’s Reference Manual (PRM), Rev 1.45 or later.
