Hardware Installation

Installation Instructions Read all installation instructions before connecting the equipment to the power source.

Bodily Injury Due to Weight Use enough people to lift this product safely.

Heavy Equipment This heavy equipment should be moved using a mechanical lift to avoid injuries.

Risk of Electric Shock! With the fan module removed power pins are accessible within the module cavity. Do not insert tools or body parts into the fan module cavity. For AC powered switch systems: Disconnecting one power supply only disconnects one module. To isolate the unit completely, all connected power supplies must be disconnected. In QM97X0/HGX H100 switch systems: for 200-240Vac use only

Over-temperature This equipment should not be operated in an area with an ambient temperature exceeding the maximum value listed in the product specifications. Moreover, to guarantee proper ventilation, allow at least 8 cm (3 inches) of clearance around the ventilation openings.

Stacking the Chassis The chassis should not be stacked on any other equipment. If the chassis falls, it can cause bodily injury and equipment damage.

Redundant Power Supply Connection (OPTIONAL)—Electrical Hazard This product includes a redundant power or a blank in its place. In case of a blank power supply, do not operate the product with the blank cover removed or not securely fastened.

Double Pole/Neutral Fusing This system has double pole/neutral fusing. Remove all power cords before opening the cover of this product or touching any internal parts.

Multiple Power Inlets Risk of electric shock and energy hazard. The PSUs are all independent. Disconnect all power supplies to ensure a powered down state inside of the switch platform.

During Lightning—Electrical Hazard During periods of lightning activity, do not work on the equipment or connect or disconnect cables.

Copper Cable Connecting/Disconnecting Copper cables are heavy and not flexible, as such they should be carefully attached to or detached from the connectors. Refer to the cable manufacturer for special warnings/instructions.

Rack Mounting and Servicing When this product is mounted or serviced in a rack, special precautions must be taken to ensure that the system remains stable. In general, the rack should be filled with equipment starting from the bottom to the top.

Equipment Installation This equipment should be installed, replaced, and/or serviced only by trained and qualified personnel.

Equipment Disposal Disposal of this equipment should be in accordance to all national laws and regulations.

Local and National Electrical Codes This equipment should be installed in compliance with local and national electrical codes.

Installation Codes This device must be installed according to the latest version of the country national electrical codes. For North America, equipment must be installed in accordance to the applicable requirements in the US National Electrical Code and the Canadian Electrical Code.

Battery Replacement Warning: Replace only with UL Recognized battery, certified for maximum abnormal charging current not less than 4mA. There is a risk of explosion should the battery be replaced with a battery of an incorrect type. Dispose of used batteries according to the instructions.

UL Listed and CSA Certified Power Supply Cord For North American power connection, select a power supply cord that is UL Listed and CSA Certified, 3 - conductor, [16 AWG], terminated with a molded plug rated at 125 V, [13 A], with a minimum length of 1.5m [six feet] but no longer than 4.5m. For European connection, select a power supply cord that is internationally harmonized and marked “<HAR>”, 3 - conductor, minimum 1.0 mm2 wire, rated at 300 V, with a PVC insulated jacket. The cord must have a molded plug rated at 250 V, 10 A.

Installation Codes This device must be installed according to the latest version of the country's national electrical codes. For North America, equipment must be installed in accordance to the applicable requirements in the US National Electrical Code and the Canadian Electrical Code.

Interconnection of Units Cables for connecting to the unit RS232 and Ethernet Interfaces must be UL certified type DP-1 or DP-2. (Note: when residing in non LPS circuit.)

Overcurrent Protection A readily accessible Listed branch circuit overcurrent protective device rated 20 A must be incorporated in the building wiring. Acoustic Level Warning The acoustic level listed in Specifications section represents product noise measured in accordance with ISO 7779 under nominal conditions. The actual noise level can vary depending on the installation conditions, including but not limited to the number of racks in the installation, the overall installation size, rack and other equipment material and noise levels, fan faults, room temperature, room configuration, and employee location in relation to the equipment. The data-center owner should manage effective hearing conservation as per the OSHA standard to protect employees against over and extended exposure to noise.

Do Not Use the Switch as a Shelf or Work Space Caution: Slide/rail mounted equipment is not to be used as a shelf or a work space. The rails are not intended for sliding the unit away from the rack. It is for permanent installation at final resting place only, not used for service and maintenance.

WEEE Directive According to the WEEE Directive 2002/96/EC, all waste electrical and electronic equipment (EEE) should be collected separately and not disposed of with regular household waste. Dispose of this product and all of its parts in a responsible and environmentally-friendly way.