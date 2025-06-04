On This Page
System Layout and Interfaces
The figures below show the front and rear sides of NVIDIA Metro3-2 XC. Each numbered interface that is referenced in the figures is described in the following table.
For additional information on the monitoring interfaces in the front and rear panel, see System Monitoring.
Item
Interface
Description
1
Left control panel
Contains the system health, system ID, and status LED
2
Right control panel
Contains the power button
3
Pull-tab
A slide-out label panel containing system information (e.g., MAC address, serial number, etc.)
4
SSD (FRU)
SSD number 1
5
SSD (FRU)
SSD number 0
Item
Interface
Description
1
Power supply unit (FRU)
PSU 1
2
PCIe expansion card riser (slot 1)
The expansion card riser enables to connect PCIe expansion cards
3
PCIe expansion card riser (slot 2)
The expansion card riser enables to connect PCIe expansion cards
4
USB 2.0 port
USB 2.0-compliant
5
Power supply unit (FRU)
PSU 2
6
USB 3.0 port
USB 3.0-compliant
7
remote management dedicated port
The remote management is designed for secure local and remote server management, and helps IT administrators deploy, update and monitor the device.
8
System identification button
Press the system ID button:
Note
To reset remote management using system ID, ensure that the system ID button is enabled in the remote management setup.
Note
If the system stops responding during POST, press and hold the system ID button (for more than 5 seconds) to enter the BIOS progress mode.
9
Adapter cards ports
3x ConnectX-7 adapter cards
10
OCP NIC ports
2x 10GbE Base-T ports
11
NIC ports
2x 1GbE Base-T ports
Power-On LED
There is one I/O LED (green) on the front panel, to indicate whether the system is powered.
For Power-On LEDs definitions, please refer to Power-On LEDs Specifications.
USB 2.0 and 3.0 Interfaces
MetroX-3 XC offers four USB 3.0 ports on the system's front panel, and two USB 2.0 ports on the system's rear panel.
The USB interfaces can be used to provide bandwidth of up to 500MB/s to shorten the time of data transmission.
Do not use excessive force when inserting or extracting the USB disk to and from the connector.
PCIe Gen 4.0 Slots
MetroX-3 XC is shipped assembled with three ConnectX-7 VPI cards that enable the hardware-based forwarding of IP packets from InfiniBand to Ethernet, and vice versa.
LAN Interfaces
The appliance has two 10G Base-T Ethernet LAN 1/2 connections - Intel X557 PHY (2* 10GbE) and two GbE LAN 3/4 - Intel I210 (2* 10/100/1000 Base-T GbE). They eliminate bottlenecks in network data flow. The ports are accessible from the rear panel.
In addition, the appliance is equipped with ASPEED 2500 BMC chip that supports IPMI 2.0 (Intelligent Platform Management Interface 2.0) via LAN1 and LAN4 ports.
The recommended cabling when connecting LAN4 and LAN1 (for 10G LAN) is Cat. 6 (< 55m) or Cat. 6A (<100m) for which both cross and straight cables are supported.
LAN3 (X557-AT2 controller) has an internal signal connected to BMC LAN2.
For LAN1 and LAN2 LED definitions, please refer to LAN1 / LAN 2 Rear I/O LED Specifications.
For LAN3 and LAN4 LEDs definitions, please refer to LAN3 / LAN4 Rear I/O LED Specifications.
If any of the LAN ports does not move to "Link Up" state automatically, it is required to set it manually.
Redundant Power Module
NVIDIA MetroX-3 XC is equipped with two redundant power supply units at the rear of the appliance. The PSUs are housed in a 2U canister containing the power supplies. Each PSU has an extraction handle, PSU status LED, and a power socket.
80 PLUS Platinum 1+1 redundant power supply
1000 W @ 100 ~ 127 V
2000 W @ 200 ~ 240 V
For the redundant power module LEDs definitions, please refer to Power Module LED Specifications.
Fans
Power Supply Fans
NVIDIA MetroX-3 XC is equipped with one fan per power supply unit on the rear panel of the appliance.
Internal Fans
NVIDIA MetroX-3 XC system has an extensive collection of sensors that automatically track thermal activity, which helps regulate temperature, thereby reducing server noise and power consumption. The thermal management of MetroX-3 XC delivers high performance for the right amount of cooling to components at the lowest fan speeds across a wide range of ambient temperatures from 10°C to 35°C (50°F to 86°F) and to extended ambient temperature ranges (see Environmental Specifications). The benefits are lower fan power consumption (lower server system power and data center power consumption) and greater acoustical versatility.
4 dual set hot swappable internal fans for CPU and expansion cards cooling