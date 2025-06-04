System Layout and Interfaces

There is one I/O LED (green) on the front panel, to indicate whether the system is powered.

For Power-On LEDs definitions, please refer to Power-On LEDs Specifications.

MetroX-3 XC offers four USB 3.0 ports on the system's front panel, and two USB 2.0 ports on the system's rear panel.

The USB interfaces can be used to provide bandwidth of up to 500MB/s to shorten the time of data transmission.

Warning Do not use excessive force when inserting or extracting the USB disk to and from the connector.





MetroX-3 XC is shipped assembled with three ConnectX-7 VPI cards that enable the hardware-based forwarding of IP packets from InfiniBand to Ethernet, and vice versa.

The appliance has two 10G Base-T Ethernet LAN 1/2 connections - Intel X557 PHY (2* 10GbE) and two GbE LAN 3/4 - Intel I210 (2* 10/100/1000 Base-T GbE). They eliminate bottlenecks in network data flow. The ports are accessible from the rear panel.

In addition, the appliance is equipped with ASPEED 2500 BMC chip that supports IPMI 2.0 (Intelligent Platform Management Interface 2.0) via LAN1 and LAN4 ports.

The recommended cabling when connecting LAN4 and LAN1 (for 10G LAN) is Cat. 6 (< 55m) or Cat. 6A (<100m) for which both cross and straight cables are supported.

LAN3 (X557-AT2 controller) has an internal signal connected to BMC LAN2.

Note If any of the LAN ports does not move to "Link Up" state automatically, it is required to set it manually.





NVIDIA MetroX-3 XC is equipped with two redundant power supply units at the rear of the appliance. The PSUs are housed in a 2U canister containing the power supplies. Each PSU has an extraction handle, PSU status LED, and a power socket.

80 PLUS Platinum 1+1 redundant power supply

1000 W @ 100 ~ 127 V

2000 W @ 200 ~ 240 V

For the redundant power module LEDs definitions, please refer to Power Module LED Specifications.

NVIDIA MetroX-3 XC is equipped with one fan per power supply unit on the rear panel of the appliance.

NVIDIA MetroX-3 XC system has an extensive collection of sensors that automatically track thermal activity, which helps regulate temperature, thereby reducing server noise and power consumption. The thermal management of MetroX-3 XC delivers high performance for the right amount of cooling to components at the lowest fan speeds across a wide range of ambient temperatures from 10°C to 35°C (50°F to 86°F) and to extended ambient temperature ranges (see Environmental Specifications). The benefits are lower fan power consumption (lower server system power and data center power consumption) and greater acoustical versatility.