System Maintenance

MetroX-3 XC is equipped with two replaceable power supply units that work in a redundant configuration. The below figure shows the power side of the system which includes a hot-swap power supply unit (PSU).

Note The power supply is only hot-swappable if you have a redundant system with two power supplies installed. If you only have one power supply installed, before removing or replacing the power supply, you must first take the appliance out of service, turn off all peripheral devices connected to the system, turn off the system by pressing the power button, and unplug the AC power cord from the system or wall outlet.

The power supply can be replaced in case it fails.

To extract a power supply unit:

Step 1. If a filler panel is installed, remove the filler panel.

Step 2. If a power supply is installed, grab the handle with your thumb pointing toward the latch. Push the latch with your thumb towards the handle while you pull the power supply out of the appliance.

To insert a power supply unit:

Step 1. Make sure the mating connector of the new unit is free of any dirt and/or obstacles.

Warning Do not run the appliance with openings due to missing parts. This may cause overheating due to improper airflow.

Step 2. Insert the power supply unit by sliding it into the opening, until a slight resistance is felt.

Step 3. Continue pressing the power supply unit until it seats completely. The latch will snap into place, confirming the proper installation.

Step 4. Insert the power cord into the supply connector.

Step 5. Insert the other end of the power cord into an outlet of the correct voltage.