Technical Specifications

Physical Dimensions (HxWxD): 1.7" x 18.97" x 31.85" 42.8mm x 482mm x 809mm (822.84 mm/32.39" including bezel) Weight: 17kg Mounting: 19” Rack mount Protocol Support InfiniBand: IBTA v1.5a Auto-Negotiation: NDR200 (2 lanes x 100Gb/s per lane) port, HDR (50Gb/s per lane) port, HDR100 (2 lane x 50Gb/s per lane), EDR (25Gb/s per lane) port, FDR (14.0625Gb/s per lane), 1X/2X/4X SDR (2.5Gb/s per lane) Ethernet Protocols: 200GAUI-4 C2M, 200GBASE-CR4, 100GAUI-2 C2M, 100GBASE-CR4, 100GBASE-CR, 100GBASE-CR1, 50GAUI-2 C2M, 50GAUI-1 C2M, 50GBASE-CR, 50GBASE-R2, 40GBASE-CR4, 40GBASE-R2, 25GBASE-R, 10GBASE-R, 10GBASE-CX4, 1000BASE-CX, CAUI-4 C2M, 25GAUI C2M, XLAUI C2M, XLPPI, SFI Data Rate InfiniBand SDR/DDR/QDR/EDR/HDR100/HDR/NDR200 Ethernet 1/25/50/100/200 Gb/s Gen3: SERDES @ 8.0GT/s, x16 lanes (2.0 and 1.1 compatible) Power Input Voltage: 1100W power supply module 100-240 V at 50/60 Hz 12-6.3 A CPU: 2x Intel Xeon Gold 6336Y/2.4GHz/36 MB/24 Cores/48 Threads 185W TDP PSU: 80 Plus Titanium 1+1 redundant power supply 1100 W @ 100-240 V Maximum: 689W Environmental Temperature Operating 0 to 35°C Non-Operating -20 to 60°C Humidity Operating Relative Humidity 10~85% @ 40°C (non-condensing) Non-operating Relative Humidity 10~95% @ 40°C (non-condensing) Vibration (5 ~ 500 Hz) 0.25 Grms Shock 10G (with 11ms duration, half sine wave) Thermal Airflow 52.1 CFM Maximum heat dissipation 2241.8 BTU/hr Reliability, Availability and Serviceability Features Hot-swapability/ Redundancy Hot-swappable: 1+1 power supplies N+N redundant

a The ConnectX-7 adapters supplement the IBTA auto-negotiation specification to get better bit error rates and longer cable reaches. This supplemental feature only initiates when connected to another NVIDIA InfiniBand product.