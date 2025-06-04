What can I help you with?
NVIDIA MetroX-3 XC TQ8400 Long-haul 1U Appliance User Manual
Technical Specifications

MTQ8400 Specifications

Physical

Dimensions (HxWxD):

1.7" x 18.97" x 31.85"

42.8mm x 482mm x 809mm (822.84 mm/32.39" including bezel)

Weight: 17kg

Mounting: 19” Rack mount

Protocol Support

InfiniBand: IBTA v1.5a

Auto-Negotiation: NDR200 (2 lanes x 100Gb/s per lane) port, HDR (50Gb/s per lane) port, HDR100 (2 lane x 50Gb/s per lane), EDR (25Gb/s per lane) port, FDR (14.0625Gb/s per lane), 1X/2X/4X SDR (2.5Gb/s per lane)

Ethernet Protocols: 200GAUI-4 C2M, 200GBASE-CR4, 100GAUI-2 C2M, 100GBASE-CR4, 100GBASE-CR, 100GBASE-CR1, 50GAUI-2 C2M, 50GAUI-1 C2M, 50GBASE-CR, 50GBASE-R2, 40GBASE-CR4, 40GBASE-R2, 25GBASE-R, 10GBASE-R, 10GBASE-CX4, 1000BASE-CX, CAUI-4 C2M, 25GAUI C2M, XLAUI C2M, XLPPI, SFI

Data Rate

InfiniBand

SDR/DDR/QDR/EDR/HDR100/HDR/NDR200

Ethernet

1/25/50/100/200 Gb/s

Gen3: SERDES @ 8.0GT/s, x16 lanes (2.0 and 1.1 compatible)

Power

Input Voltage:

1100W power supply module

100-240 V at 50/60 Hz 12-6.3 A

CPU:

2x Intel Xeon Gold 6336Y/2.4GHz/36 MB/24 Cores/48 Threads 185W TDP

PSU: 80 Plus Titanium 1+1 redundant power supply

1100 W @ 100-240 V

Maximum: 689W

Environmental

Temperature

Operating

0 to 35°C

Non-Operating

-20 to 60°C

Humidity

Operating Relative Humidity

10~85% @ 40°C (non-condensing)

Non-operating Relative Humidity

10~95% @ 40°C (non-condensing)

Vibration (5 ~ 500 Hz)

0.25 Grms

Shock

10G (with 11ms duration, half sine wave)

Thermal

Airflow

52.1 CFM

Maximum heat dissipation

2241.8 BTU/hr

Reliability, Availability and Serviceability Features

Hot-swapability/ Redundancy

Hot-swappable: 1+1 power supplies

N+N redundant

a The ConnectX-7 adapters supplement the IBTA auto-negotiation specification to get better bit error rates and longer cable reaches. This supplemental feature only initiates when connected to another NVIDIA InfiniBand product.

