Technical Specifications
Physical
Dimensions (HxWxD):
1.7" x 18.97" x 31.85"
42.8mm x 482mm x 809mm (822.84 mm/32.39" including bezel)
Weight: 17kg
Mounting: 19” Rack mount
Protocol Support
InfiniBand: IBTA v1.5a
Auto-Negotiation: NDR200 (2 lanes x 100Gb/s per lane) port, HDR (50Gb/s per lane) port, HDR100 (2 lane x 50Gb/s per lane), EDR (25Gb/s per lane) port, FDR (14.0625Gb/s per lane), 1X/2X/4X SDR (2.5Gb/s per lane)
Ethernet Protocols: 200GAUI-4 C2M, 200GBASE-CR4, 100GAUI-2 C2M, 100GBASE-CR4, 100GBASE-CR, 100GBASE-CR1, 50GAUI-2 C2M, 50GAUI-1 C2M, 50GBASE-CR, 50GBASE-R2, 40GBASE-CR4, 40GBASE-R2, 25GBASE-R, 10GBASE-R, 10GBASE-CX4, 1000BASE-CX, CAUI-4 C2M, 25GAUI C2M, XLAUI C2M, XLPPI, SFI
Data Rate
InfiniBand
SDR/DDR/QDR/EDR/HDR100/HDR/NDR200
Ethernet
1/25/50/100/200 Gb/s
Gen3: SERDES @ 8.0GT/s, x16 lanes (2.0 and 1.1 compatible)
Power
Input Voltage:
1100W power supply module
100-240 V at 50/60 Hz 12-6.3 A
CPU:
2x Intel Xeon Gold 6336Y/2.4GHz/36 MB/24 Cores/48 Threads 185W TDP
PSU: 80 Plus Titanium 1+1 redundant power supply
1100 W @ 100-240 V
Maximum: 689W
Environmental
Temperature
Operating
0 to 35°C
Non-Operating
-20 to 60°C
Humidity
Operating Relative Humidity
10~85% @ 40°C (non-condensing)
Non-operating Relative Humidity
10~95% @ 40°C (non-condensing)
Vibration (5 ~ 500 Hz)
0.25 Grms
Shock
10G (with 11ms duration, half sine wave)
Thermal
Airflow
52.1 CFM
Maximum heat dissipation
2241.8 BTU/hr
Reliability, Availability and Serviceability Features
Hot-swapability/ Redundancy
Hot-swappable: 1+1 power supplies
N+N redundant
a The ConnectX-7 adapters supplement the IBTA auto-negotiation specification to get better bit error rates and longer cable reaches. This supplemental feature only initiates when connected to another NVIDIA InfiniBand product.