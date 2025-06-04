What can I help you with?
NVIDIA MetroX-3 XC TQ8400 Long-haul 1U Appliance User Manual
Thermal Threshold Definitions

There are two thermal threshold definitions for MetroX-3 XC which impact the overall system operation state:

  • Critical – When the device crosses this temperature, the firmware will automatically shut down the device. This temperature threshold is set from the BIOS (Advanced > IT8528 HW Monitor > CPU ACPI Shutdown Temperature). The temperature threshold can be configured from 50-110°C.

  • Emergency – The temperature threshold is set by the CPU's internal thermal trip. It is impossible to change the temperature value through a software interface.
