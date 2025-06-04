Troubleshooting
As soon as the appliance is plugged in, make sure that the green power LEDs on the power supply units are on.
Issue
Resolution
System Status LED is RED
Unplug the appliance and call your NVIDIA representative.
Power Supply Unit Status LED is not lit or is RED
1. Check that the power cable is plugged into a working outlet.
2. Check that the power cable has a voltage within the range of 100 - 240 volts AC.
3. Remove and reinstall the power cable.
4. Remove and reinstall the power supply unit.
The Power Button w/Integrated LED for the appliance shuts off
1. Check that there is adequate ventilation.
2. Make sure that there is nothing blocking the front or rear of the chassis and that the fan modules and ventilation holes are not blocked (especially dust over the holes).
3. If you find dust blocking the holes it is recommended to clean the fan unit and remove the dust from the front and rear panels of the appliance using a vacuum cleaner.
The activity LEDs do not come on
Check if the appliance has been started.
The appliance is off