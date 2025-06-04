Troubleshooting

The Power Button w/Integrated LED for the appliance shuts off

1. Check that there is adequate ventilation.

2. Make sure that there is nothing blocking the front or rear of the chassis and that the fan modules and ventilation holes are not blocked (especially dust over the holes).

3. If you find dust blocking the holes it is recommended to clean the fan unit and remove the dust from the front and rear panels of the appliance using a vacuum cleaner.