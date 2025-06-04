NVIDIA MetroX-3 XC TQ8400 Long-haul 1U Appliance User Manual

About this Manual

This manual describes the installation and basic use of NVIDIA® MetroX®-3 XC long-haul 1U appliance.

Ordering Part Numbers

The table below provides the ordering part number (OPN) for the available NVIDIA MetroX-3 XC systems.

NVIDIA SKU Legacy OPN Marketing Description Lifecycle Phase 920-9B020-00FA-0DZ MTQ8400-HS2R NVIDIA MetroX-3 XC long-haul 100Gb/s bandwidth, 1U system, ready for DWDM systems, 2x long-haul QSFP112 ports, secured boot, 2x power supplies (AC), standard depth, rail kit. Engineering Samples 920-9B020-00FA-6DZ MTQ8400-HS2RC NVIDIA MetroX-3 XC long-haul 100Gb/s bandwidth, 1U system ready for DWDM systems, 2x long-haul QSFP112 ports, secured boot, crypto-enabled, 2x power supplies (AC), standard depth, rail kit. Engineering Samples

Intended Audience

This manual is intended for IT managers and system administrators.

Related Documentation

Document Description NVIDIA NVDA-OS-XC User Manual for NVIDIA MetroX-3 XC Appliance This document contains information regarding the configuration and management of the MetroX-3 XC appliance software.

Revision History

A list of the changes made to this document are provided in Document Revision History.