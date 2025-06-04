NVIDIA MetroX-3 XC TQ8400 Long-haul 1U Appliance User Manual
About this Manual
This manual describes the installation and basic use of NVIDIA® MetroX®-3 XC long-haul 1U appliance.
Ordering Part Numbers
The table below provides the ordering part number (OPN) for the available NVIDIA MetroX-3 XC systems.
NVIDIA SKU
Legacy OPN
Marketing Description
Lifecycle Phase
920-9B020-00FA-0DZ
MTQ8400-HS2R
NVIDIA MetroX-3 XC long-haul 100Gb/s bandwidth, 1U system, ready for DWDM systems, 2x long-haul QSFP112 ports, secured boot, 2x power supplies (AC), standard depth, rail kit.
Engineering Samples
920-9B020-00FA-6DZ
MTQ8400-HS2RC
NVIDIA MetroX-3 XC long-haul 100Gb/s bandwidth, 1U system ready for DWDM systems, 2x long-haul QSFP112 ports, secured boot, crypto-enabled, 2x power supplies (AC), standard depth, rail kit.
Engineering Samples
Intended Audience
This manual is intended for IT managers and system administrators.
Related Documentation
Document
Description
NVIDIA NVDA-OS-XC User Manual for NVIDIA MetroX-3 XC Appliance
This document contains information regarding the configuration and management of the MetroX-3 XC appliance software.
Revision History
A list of the changes made to this document are provided in Document Revision History.