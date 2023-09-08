Configuration Management Commands

Notes

+ <string> : <string> exists only in running-config, but not in the saved filename (or active config file if no <filename> is specified)

- <string> : <string> does not exist in running-config, but exists in the saved filename (or active config file if no <filename> is specified)

! <string> : <string> exists in both running-config and the saved filename, but it is out of order. This should not impact the user, but may impact scripts or applications that are parsing the output of the command