NVIDIA NVDA-OS XC User Manual for NVIDIA MetroX-3 XC Appliance v18.01.5002
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  NVIDIA NVDA-OS XC User Manual for NVIDIA MetroX-3 XC Appliance v18.01.5002  Deleting Unused Images

Deleting Unused Images

To delete unused images, conduct the following steps.

  1. Get a list of the unused images. null
  2. Delete the unused images. null 0000018a-4d32-d6f7-ad8a-5fbe69f00003
© Copyright 2023, NVIDIA. Last updated on Sep 8, 2023
content here