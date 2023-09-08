On This Page
- NTP Authenticate
- NTP Authentication Key
- NTP Commands
- clock set
- clock timezone
- ntp
- ntpdate
- ntp authenticate
- ntp authentication-key
- ntp peer disable
- ntp peer keyID
- ntp peer version
- ntp server disable
- ntp server keyID
- ntp server-role disable
- ntp server trusted-enable
- ntp server version
- ntp trusted-key
- show clock
- show ntp
- show ntp configured
- show ntp keys
NTP and Clock
Network Time Protocol (NTP) is a networking protocol for clock synchronization between computer systems over variable-latency data networks. NTP is intended to synchronize all participating computers to within a few milliseconds of Coordinated Universal Time (UTC) and is designed to mitigate the effects of variable network latency. NTP can usually maintain time to within tens of milliseconds over the public Internet, and can achieve better than one millisecond accuracy in local area networks under ideal conditions.
When authentication of incoming NTP packets is enabled, the appliance ensures that they come from an authenticated time source before using them for time synchronization on the appliance. Authentication keys are created and added to the trusted list.
To add a key to be used for authentication, take the following steps.
Create the key.
metrox (config)# ntp authentication-key
1md5 password
Add the key to the trusted list.
metrox (config)# ntp trusted-key
1
Assign the key to the server/peer.
metrox (config)# ntp server
10.34.
1.1keyID
1
An authentication key may be created and used to authenticate incoming NTP packets. For the key to be used, make sure the following is in place.
It should be shared with the NTP server/peer sending the NTP packet.
It should be added to the trusted list.
NTP authenticate should be enabled on the system
clock set
|
clock set <hh:mm:ss> [<yyyy/mm/dd>]
Sets the time and date.
|
Syntax Description
|
hh:mm:ss
|
Time
|
yyyy/mm/dd
|
Date
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
18.01.5002
|
Example
|
metrox (config) # clock set 23:23:23 2010/08/19
|
Related Commands
|
show clock
|
Notes
|
If not specified, the date will be left the same.
clock timezone
|
clock timezone [<zone-word> [<zone-word> [<zone-word>] [<zone-word>]]]
Sets the system time zone. The time zone may be specified in one of three ways:
The no form of the command resets time zone to its default (GMT).
|
Syntax Description
|
zone-word
|
Possible forms this could take include: continent, city, continent, country, city, continent, region, country, city, ocean, and/or island.
|
Default
|
GMT
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
18.01.5002
|
Example
|
metrox (config) # clock timezone America North United_States Other New_York
|
Related Commands
|
show clock
|
Notes
ntp
|
Configures NTP.
|
Syntax Description
|
disable
|
Disables NTP.
|
enable
|
Enables NTP.
|
peer | server
|
Configures an NTP peer or server node.
|
IP address
|
IPv4 or IPv6 address.
|
version <number>
|
Specifies the NTP version number of this peer.
|
Default
|
NTP is enabled
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
18.01.5002
|
Example
|
metrox (config) # no ntp peer 192.168.10.24 disable
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
ntpdate
|
ntpdate <ip-address>
Configures the system clock using the specified SNTP server.
|
Syntax Description
|
ip-address
|
IP address of SNTP server.
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
18.01.5002
|
Example
|
metrox (config) # ntpdate 192.168.10.10
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
|
This is a one-time operation and does not cause the clock to be kept in sync on an ongoing basis. It will generate an error if SNTP is enabled since the socket it requires will already be in use.
ntp authenticate
|
ntp authenticate
Enables NTP authentication.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
Disabled
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
18.01.5002
|
Example
|
metrox (config) # ntp authenticate
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
ntp authentication-key
|
ntp authentication-key <key-id> <encrypt-type> [<password>]
Enables NTP authentication.
|
Syntax Description
|
key-id
|
Specifies a key ID, whether existing or a new one to be added.
|
encrypt-type
|
Specifies encryption type to use (md5, or sha1)
|
password
|
Password string
|
Default
|
Disabled
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
18.01.5002
|
Example
|
metrox (config) # ntp authentication-key 123 md5 examplepass
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
|
If a password is not entered, a prompt appears requiring that a password is introduced.
ntp peer disable
|
ntp peer <ip-address> disable
Temporarily disables this NTP peer.
|
Syntax Description
|
ip-address
|
IP address of the peer.
|
Default
|
Disabled
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
18.01.5002
|
Example
|
metrox (config) # ntp peer 10.10.10.10 disable
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
|
ntp peer keyID
|
ntp peer <ip-address> keyID <key-id>
Specifies the KeyID of the NTP peer.
|
Syntax Description
|
ip-address
|
IP address of the peer.
|
key-id
|
Range: 1-65534
|
Default
|
Disabled
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
18.01.5002
|
Example
|
metrox (config) # ntp peer 10.10.10.10 keyID 120
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
|
ntp peer version
|
ntp peer <ip-address> version <ver-num>
Specifies the NTP version number of this peer.
|
Syntax Description
|
ip-address
|
IP address of the peer.
|
ver-num
|
NTP version.
|
Default
|
4
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
18.01.5002
|
Example
|
metrox (config) # ntp peer 10.10.10.10 version 4
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
|
ntp server disable
|
ntp server <ip-address> disable
Temporarily disables this NTP server.
|
Syntax Description
|
ip-address
|
IP address of the peer.
|
Default
|
Disabled
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
18.01.5002
|
Example
|
metrox (config) # ntp server 10.10.10.10 disable
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
|
ntp server keyID
|
ntp server <ip-address> keyID <key-id>
Specifies the KeyID of the NTP server.
|
Syntax Description
|
ip-address
|
IP address of the peer.
|
key-id
|
Range: 1-65534
|
Default
|
Disabled
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
18.01.5002
|
Example
|
metrox (config) # ntp server 10.10.10.10 keyID 120
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
|
ntp server-role disable
|
ntp server-role disable
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Configure terminal
|
History
|
18.01.5002
|
Role
|
Admin
|
Example
|
metrox (config) # ntp server-role disable
|
Related Commands
|
show ntp
|
Notes
|
This command is configurable.
ntp server trusted-enable
|
ntp server <ip-address> trusted-enable
Trusts this NTP server; if authentication is configured this will additionally force all time updates to only use trusted servers.
|
Syntax Description
|
ip-address
|
IP address of the peer.
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
18.01.5002
|
Example
|
metrox (config) # ntp server 10.10.10.10 trusted-enable
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
|
ntp server version
|
ntp server <ip-address> version <ver-num>
Specifies the NTP version number of this server.
|
Syntax Description
|
ip-address
|
IP address of the peer.
|
ver-num
|
NTP version.
|
Default
|
4
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
18.01.5002
|
Example
|
metrox (config) # ntp server 10.10.10.10 version 4
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
|
ntp trusted-key
|
ntp trusted-key <key(s)>
Adds one or more keys to the trusted key list.
|
Syntax Description
|
key(s)
|
Range: 1-65534
|
Default
|
Disabled
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
18.01.5002
|
Example
|
metrox (config) # ntp trusted-key 1,3,5
metrox (config) # ntp trusted-key 1-5
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
|
Keys may be separated with commas without any space, or they may be set as a range using a hyphen.
show clock
|
show clock
Displays the current system time, date and time zone.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
18.01.5002
|
Example
|
metrox (config) # show clock
Time: 02:48:41
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
show ntp
|
show ntp
Displays the current NTP settings.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
18.01.5002
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
show ntp configured
|
show ntp configured
Displays NTP configuration.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
18.01.5002
|
Example
|
metrox (config) # show ntp configured
NTP enabled: yes
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
show ntp keys
|
show ntp configured
Displays NTP keys.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
18.01.5002
|
Example
|
metrox (config) # show ntp keys
NTP Key 1
|
Related Commands
|
Notes