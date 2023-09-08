On This Page
Term
|
Description
|
AAA
|
Authentication, Authorization, and Accounting:
|
ARP
|
Address Resolution Protocol. A protocol that translates IP addresses into MAC addresses for communication over a local area network (LAN).
|
CLI
|
Command Line Interface. A user interface in which you type commands at the prompt
|
DHCP
|
The Dynamic Host Configuration Protocol (DHCP) is an automatic configuration protocol used on IP networks.
|
DNS
|
Domain Name System. A hierarchical naming system for devices in a computer network.
|
Fabric management
|
The use of a set of tools (APIs) to configure, discover, and manage and a group of devices organized as a connected fabric.
|
FTP/TFTP/sFTP
|
File Transfer Protocol (FTP) is a standard network protocol used to transfer files from one host to another over a TCP-based network, such as the Internet.
|
Gateway
|
A network node that interfaces with both InfiniBand and Ethernet, using different network protocols
|
GID
|
Global Identifier. A 128-bit number used to identify a Port on a network adapter (see below), a port on a Router, or a Multicast Group.
|
GUID
|
Globally Unique Identifier. A 64-bit number that uniquely identifies a device or component in a subnet.
|
HA
|
High Availability. A system design protocol that provides redundancy of system components, thus enables overcoming single or multiple failures in minimal downtime.
|
Host
|
A computer platform executing an Operating System which may control one or more network adapters
|
IB
|
InfiniBand
|
LDAP
|
The Lightweight Directory Access Protocol is an industry standard application protocol for accessing and maintaining distributed directory information services over an IP network.
|
LID
|
Local Identifier. A 16 bit address assigned to end nodes by the subnet manager. Each LID is unique within its subnet.
|
MAC
|
A Media Access Control address (MAC address) is a unique identifier assigned to network interfaces for communications on the physical network segment. MAC addresses are used for numerous network technologies and most IEEE 802 network technologies including Ethernet.
|
MTU
|
Maximum Transfer Unit. The maximum size of a packet payload (not including headers) that can be sent /received from a port.
|
Network Adapter
|
A hardware device that allows for communication between computers in a network.
|
RADIUS
|
Remote Authentication Dial In User Service. A networking protocol that enables AAA centralized management for computers to connect and use a network service.
|
SA
|
Subnet Administrator (SA) is the interface for querying and manipulating subnet management data.
|
SCP
|
Secure Copy or SCP is a means of securely transferring computer files between a local and a remote host or between two remote hosts. It is based on the Secure Shell (SSH) protocol.
|
SNMP
|
Simple Network Management Protocol. A network protocol for the management of a network and the monitoring of network devices and their functions.
|
SOL
|
Serial Over LAN
|
NTP
|
Network Time Protocol. A protocol for synchronizing computer clocks in a network.
|
SSH
|
Secure Shell. A protocol (program) for securely logging in to and running programs on remote machines across a network. The program authenticates access to the remote machine and encrypts the transferred information through the connection.
|
syslog
|
A standard for forwarding log messages in an IP network.
|
TACACS+
|
Terminal Access Controller Access-Control System Plus. A networking protocol that enables access to a network of devices via one or more centralized servers. TACACS+ provides separate AAA services.
|
