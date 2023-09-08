NVIDIA NVDA-OS XC User Manual for NVIDIA MetroX-3 XC Appliance v18.02.1000
Upgrading Operating System Software

To upgrade MetroX XC, perform the following steps.

  1. Enter Config mode.

    metrox > enable 
metrox # configure terminal 
metrox (config) #

  2. Display the currently available image (.img file). null

  3. Delete the image listed under “Images available to be installed” prior to fetching the new image. Use the command “image delete” for this purpose.

    metrox (config) # image delete <old_image>

    Warning

    When deleting an image, it is recommended to delete the file, but not the partition, so as to not overload system resources.

  4. Fetch the new software image.

    metrox (config) # image fetch scp://<username>:<password>@<ip-address>/var/www/html/<new_image>
Password (if required): ****** 100.0%[##################################################################]

  5. Display the available images again and verify that the new image now appears under “Images available to be installed”.

    Warning

    To recover from image corruption (e.g., due to power interruption), there are two installed images on the system. See the commands “image boot next” and “image boot location” for more information.

    metrox (config) # show images
Installed images:
 
  Partition 1:
  <old_image>
 
  Partition 2:
  <old_image>
 
Last boot partition: 1
Next boot partition: 1
 
Images available to be installed:
 webimage.tbz
  <new_image>
 
Serve image files via HTTP/HTTPS: no
 
No image install currently in progress.
 
Boot manager password is set.
 
Image signing: trusted signature always required
Admin require signed images: yes
 
Settings for next boot only:
   Fallback reboot on configuration failure: yes (default)

  6. Install the new image.

    metrox (config) # image install <new_image>
Step 1 of 4: Verify Image
 100.0%  [#############################################################]
Step 2 of 4: Uncompress Image
 100.0%  [#############################################################]
Step 3 of 4: Create Filesystems
 100.0%  [#############################################################]
Step 4 of 4: Extract Image
 100.0%  [#############################################################]

    Warning

    CPU utilization may go up to 100% during image upgrade.

  7. Have the new image activate during the next boot.

    metrox (config) # image boot next

  8. Run “show images” to review your images.

    metrox (config) # show images
Installed images:
 
  Partition 1:
  <new_image>
 
  Partition 2:
  <old_image>
 
Last boot partition: 1
Next boot partition: 1
 
Images available to be installed:
 webimage.tbz
  <new_image>
 
Serve image files via HTTP/HTTPS: no
 
No image install currently in progress.
 
Boot manager password is set.
 
Image signing: trusted signature always required
Admin require signed images: yes
 
Settings for next boot only:
   Fallback reboot on configuration failure: yes (default)

  9. Save current configuration.

    metrox (config) # configuration write

  10. Reboot to run the new image.

    metrox (config) # reload
Configuration has been modified; save first? [yes] yes
Configuration changes saved.
Rebooting... 
metrox (config)#

    Warning

    After software reboot, the software upgrade will also automatically upgrade the firmware version.
