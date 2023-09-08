Upgrading Operating System Software

metrox (config) # show images Installed images: Partition 1 : <old_image> Partition 2 : <old_image> Last boot partition: 1 Next boot partition: 1 Images available to be installed: webimage.tbz <new_image> Serve image files via HTTP/HTTPS: no No image install currently in progress. Boot manager password is set. Image signing: trusted signature always required Admin require signed images: yes Settings for next boot only: Fallback reboot on configuration failure: yes ( default )