mlxdpa – DPA Applications Sign Tool
The mlxdpa tool allows the user to sign DPA applications, which are given to the tool as part of a Host ELF file.
The tool generates the signatures using a provided private key PEM file.
Tool Requirements:
Supported operating systems: Linux
Supported platforms: x86-64
mlxdpa Synopsis
# mlxdpa --host_elf <ELF file> --cert_chain <certificate chain> --private_key <key .pem file> --output_file <output file path> sign_dpa_apps
Where:
|
-e|--host_elf
|
Path to the Host ELF file containing DPA applications
|
-c|--cert_chain
|
Path to a certificate chain file to embed in the crypto data
|
-p|--private_key
|
Path to a private key PEM file for signature generation
|
-o|--output_file
|
Path to output signed Host ELF
|
-h|--help
|
Show help message
|
-v|--version
|
Show tool version