mlxdpa – DPA Applications Sign Tool

The mlxdpa tool allows the user to sign DPA applications, which are given to the tool as part of a Host ELF file.

The tool generates the signatures using a provided private key PEM file.

Tool Requirements:

Supported operating systems: Linux

Supported platforms: x86-64

mlxdpa Synopsis

Copy Copied! # mlxdpa --host_elf <ELF file> --cert_chain <certificate chain> --private_key <key .pem file> --output_file <output file path> sign_dpa_apps

Where: