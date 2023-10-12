NVIDIA Firmware Tools (MFT) Documentation v4.23.0
mlxdpa – DPA Applications Sign Tool

The mlxdpa tool allows the user to sign DPA applications, which are given to the tool as part of a Host ELF file.

The tool generates the signatures using a provided private key PEM file.

Tool Requirements:

  • Supported operating systems: Linux

  • Supported platforms: x86-64

mlxdpa Synopsis

# mlxdpa --host_elf <ELF file> --cert_chain <certificate chain> --private_key <key .pem file> --output_file <output file path> sign_dpa_apps

Where:

-e|--host_elf

Path to the Host ELF file containing DPA applications

-c|--cert_chain

Path to a certificate chain file to embed in the crypto data

-p|--private_key

Path to a private key PEM file for signature generation

-o|--output_file

Path to output signed Host ELF

-h|--help

Show help message

-v|--version

Show tool version
