Booting HCA Device in Livefish Mode

In case a MLNX HCA fails to boot properly, and is not being identified by the system due to a corrupt firmware, the user is able to boot the card in livefish mode, which allows re-burning of the flash device in order to restore the device into functional mode.

The device can also be forced into booting in livefish mode (only when supported on the board). To do so, a direct access to the card is needed. By connecting the two flash present pins using a jumper while the machine is powered off, the card will boot in "flash not present" mode (the firmware will not be loaded from the flash) i.e livefish.