i2c Utility

The mst driver must be started prior to running i2c tool.

To start i2c:

Start the mst driver (mst start or mst restart). Note: This step in not required in Windows. Run i2c with the following command line syntax: Copy Copied! # i2c [OPTIONS] <device> <cmd> <i2c_addr> <addr> [<data>]

where:

-h Prints this message. -a <addr_width> Sets address width (in bytes) to the specified value. May be 0, 1, 2 or 4. Default: 1. -d <data_width> Sets data width (in bytes) to the specified value. May be 1, 2 or 4s. Default is 1. -x <data_len> Presents each byte of data as two hexadecimal digits (such as 013C20343B). Note that this option is mutually exclusive with the "-d" option.

The remaining parameters are:

<device> Valid mst device. <cmd> Command. May be "r[ead]" or "w[rite]". <i2c_addr> I2C slave address. <addr> Address (of length addr_width) inside I2C target device to read/write operation. Note that the <addr> value is ignored if <addr_witdh> = 0. <data> Data (bytes of length data_width) to write to target device.

Warning All parameters are interpreted as hexadecimal values.

Examples:

Read two bytes from address 0 of target I2C slave address 0x56:

# i2c -a 2 -d 2 /dev/mst/mtusb- 1 r 0x56 0x00 0000

Write two bytes to the address above then read them:

# i2c -a 2 -d 2 /dev/mst/mtusb- 1 w 0x56 0x00 0x1234 # i2c -a 2 -d 2 /dev/mst/mtusb- 1 r 0x56 0x00 3412

Read (as separate) 16 bytes in hexadecimal format starting from address 0 of the target device above: