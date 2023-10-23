mst Synopsis - VMware
mst <command> [switches]
mst start
Create special files that represent NVIDIA devices in directory/dev. Load appropriate modules. After successfully completing this command, the mst driver will be ready to work.
mst stop
Stop NVIDIA mst driver service and unload the kernel modules.
mst restart
"mst stop" followed by "mst start"
mst server start [-p|--port portport] [-s <passphrase>]
Start the MST server to allow incoming connection. The default port is 23108.
Use the '-s' flag to define the passphrase used by the server.
If no passphrase is provided, a random one will be generated.
mst server stop
Stop the mst server.
mst status
Print current status of NVIDIA devices
Options:
-v run with a high verbosity level (print more info on each device)
mst version
Print the version info
To print the current status of NVIDIA devices:
Native
# /opt/mellanox/bin/mst status
MST devices:
------------
mt4099_pciconf0
mt4099_pci_cr0
VMK Linux
# /opt/mellanox/bin/mst status
MST devices:
/dev/mt4099_pciconf0
/dev/mt4099_pci_cr0
To show the devices status with detailed information:
# /opt/mellanox/bin/mst status -vv
PCI devices:
DEVICE_TYPE MST PCI RDMA NET NUMA
ConnectX4(rev:
0) mt4115_pciconf0
03:
00.0 net-vmnic4
ConnectX4(rev:
0) mt4115_pciconf0.
1
03:
00.1 net-vmnic5
ConnectX3Pro(rev:
0) mt4103_pci_cr0
05:
00.0 net-vmnic1,netvmnic1000102
ConnectX3Pro(rev:
0) mt4103_pciconf0
05:
00.0 net-vmnic1,netvmnic1000102
For further information on In-Band and Remote Access, please refer to In-Band Access to Multiple IB Subnets, Accessing Remote InfiniBand Device by Direct Route MADs, and Remote Access to Device by Sockets.