NVIDIA Firmware Tools (MFT) Documentation v4.25.1
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Firmware Tools (MFT) Documentation v4.25.1  MTUSB Cable Board

MTUSB Cable Board

The mlxcables tool supports reading cable data directly via i2c when the cable is connected to a dedicated board. The board is connected to the host with an MTUSB adapter.

Examples on a Windows machine:

After adding the cables using 'mst cable add' the following mst status is presented:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
mst status
MST devices:
------------
  mtusb-1
Cable MST devices:
-------------------
  mtusb-1_cable

Query the cable:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
mlxcables -d mtusb-1_cable
Querying Cables ....
Cable #1:
---------
Cable name    : mtusb-1_cable
FW version    : 2.0.208
FW Dev ID     : 0x20
FW GW version : Legacy
-------- Cable EEPROM --------
Identifier    : QSFP+ (0dh)
Technology    : 850 nm VCSEL (00h)
Compliance    : 40G Active Cable (XLPPI), 100G AOC (Active Optical Cable) or 25GAUI C2M AOC.
Wavelength    : 850 nm
OUI           : 0x0002c9
Vendor        : Mellanox
Serial number : MT1707FT01544
Part number   : MFA1A00-E001
Revision      : A1
Temperature   : 31 C
Length        : 1 m

Read from a specific address:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
mlxcables -d mtusb-1_cable -r -p 0 -o 165 -l 3
Page[0].Byte[165] = 0x00
Page[0].Byte[166] = 0x02
Page[0].Byte[167] = 0xc9

© Copyright 2024, NVIDIA. Last updated on Oct 23, 2023
content here