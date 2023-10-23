NVIDIA Firmware Tools (MFT) Documentation v4.25.1
Supported Operating Systems and Platforms

MFT is supported on the following platforms:

Table Legend:

+ (Green)

Supported and tested

** (Orange)

Supported but not tested

*** Blue

Partially tested

OS

Platform

Status

RHEL 7.2​​

x86_64

+

RHEL 7.4​​

x86_64

+

RHEL 7.4​​

PPC64

+

RHEL 7.4​​

PPC64LE

+

RHEL 7.5​​ Alt - Community

ARM

**

RHEL 7.6 Alt - Community

ARM

+

RHEL 7.6

PPC64 (Power 9)​​

+

RHEL 7.6

x86_64

+

RHEL 7.7

x86_64

+

RHEL 7.8

x86_64

+

RHEL 7.9

x86_64

+

RHEL 7.9

PPC64

**

RHEL 7.9

PPC64LE

+

RHEL 8

ARM

**

RHEL 8

PPC64LE

**

RHEL 8

x86_64

+

RHEL 8.1

PPC64LE

**

RHEL 8.1

x86_64

+

RHEL 8.2

x86_64

+

RHEL 8.2

PPC64LE

**

RHEL 8.3

PPC64LE

**

RHEL 8.3

x86_64

+

RHEL 8.4

PPC64LE

**

RHEL 8.4

x86_64

+

RHEL 8.5

PPC64LE

**

RHEL 8.5

x86_64

+

RHEL 8.6

x86_64

+

RHEL 8.6

PPC64LE

**

RHEL 8.7

x86_64

**

RHEL 8.7

PPC64LE

+

RHEL 8.8

x86_64

+

RHEL 8.8

PPC64LE

**

RHEL 8.8

ARM64

+

RHEL 9.0

x86_64

+

RHEL 9.0

PPC64LE

+

RHEL 9.1

x86_64

**

RHEL 9.1

PPC64LE

+

RHEL 9.2

x86_64

+

RHEL 9.2

PPC64LE

+

RHEL 9.2

ARM64

+

Centos Stream v8 - Community

x86_64

**

Centos Stream v8 - Community

PPC64LE

**

Centos Stream v9 - Community

x86_64

+

Centos Stream v9 - Community

PPC64LE

**

OEL 7.9

x86_64

+

OEL 8.4

x86_64

+

OEL 8.6

x86_64

+

OEL 8.7

x86_64

+

OEL 9.0

x86_64

+

OEL 9.1

x86_64

+

Fedora 32 - Community

X86_64​​

+

Fedora 35 - Community

X86_64​​

**

Sles12 SP2 - Community

PPC64LE

**

Sles12 SP2 - Community

x86_64

**

Sles12 SP3 - Community

x86_64

+

Sles12 SP3 - Community

ppc64LE

**

Sles12 SP4 - Community

ARM64

**

Sles12 SP4 - Community

PPC64LE

**

Sles12 SP4 - Community

x86_64

+

Sles12 SP5

ARM64

**

Sles12 SP5

x86_64

+

Sles12 SP5

PPC64LE

+

Sles15 SP2

x86_64

+

Sles15 SP2

PPC64LE

+

Sles15 SP3

PPC64LE

+

Sles15 SP3

x86_64

+

Sles15 SP4

PPC64LE

+

Sles15 SP4

x86_64

+

Sles15 SP5

PPC64LE

+

Sles15 SP5

x86_64

+

EulerOS V2.0 SP8 - Community

x86_64​

**

EulerOS V2.0 SP9 - Community

x86_64​

**

EulerOS V2.0 SP10

x86_64​

+

EulerOS V2.0 SP11

x86_64​

+

OpenEuler 20.3 SP1 - Community

x86_64​

**

OpenEuler 20.3 SP3

x86_64

+

OpenEuler 22.3 LTS

x86_64

+

Ubuntu 16.04 - Community

x86_64

**

Ubuntu 16.04 - Community

PPC64LE

+

Ubuntu 18.04

x86_64

+

Ubuntu 18.04

PPC64LE

+

Ubuntu 18.04

ARM64

+

Ubuntu 20.04

PPC64LE

+

Ubuntu 20.04

ARM64

+

Ubuntu 20.04

x86_64

+

Ubuntu 22.04

x86_64

+

Ubuntu 23.04

x86_64

**

BCLinux 21.10 SP2

x86_64

+

BCLinux 21.10 SP2

ARM

+

Debian 9.13

x86_64​​

**

Debian 10.8

x86_64​​

+

Debian 10.9

x86_64

+

Debian 10.13

x86_64

+

Debian 10.13

ARM

**

Debian 11.3

Arm

+

Debian 11.3

x86_64

+

Citrix server 8.2

x86_64

+

Anolis 8.4 - Community

x86_64

**

Anolis 8.6

x86_64

+

Anolis 8.6

ARM

**

Korg 6.4

x86_64

+

Korg 6.4

ARM

**

OpenSUSE 15.3 - Community

x86_64

**

Photon 3.0 - Community

x86_64

**

Xen 7.1.2

x86_64

+

CTYunOS2

x86_64

+

CTYunOS2

ppc64le

**

Alma 8.5

x86_64

**

KylinOS v10 SP2

x86_64

+

KylinOS v10 SP3

x86_64

+

KylinOS v10 SP3

ARM

**

Allinux 3.2

x86_64

+

Allinux 3.2

ppc64le

**

DriveOS 6.0.5.0

x86_64

**

DriveOS 6.0.5.0

ARM

**

UOS v20 1021e

x86_64

+

UOS v20 1021e

ARM

**

UOS v20 1040d

x86_64

**

Windows 10 1809

64 Bit​

+

Windows Server 2012​ R2

64 Bit​

+

Windows Server 2016

64 Bit​

+

Windows Server 2019

64 Bit

+

Windows Server 2022

64 Bit

+

Windows Server AH2023

64 Bit

+

Windows Server AH2022

64 Bit

**

Windows Server AH2021

64 Bit

+

Windows Server AH2020

64 Bit

+

Windows 10 21H2

64 Bit​

+

Windows 10 22H2

64 Bit

+

Windows 11

64 Bit​

+

Windows 11 22H2

64 Bit​

+

WinPE 4.0​

32 Bit​

+

WinPE 4.0​

64 Bit

+

WinPE 5.0​

32 Bit​

+

WinPE 5.0​

64 Bit

+

WinPE 5.1​

32 Bit

+

WinPE 5.1​

64 Bit

+

WinPE 10​

32 Bit​

**

WinPE 10​

64 Bit

**

VMware ESXi 7.0 u3 Native​ (Vsphere 2021)

64 Bit​

+

VMware ESXi 8.0 Native​ (Vsphere 2022)

64 Bit​

+

VMware ESXi 8.0 Native​ (Vsphere 2022)

ARM

+

VMware ESXi 8.0 u1 Native​ (Vsphere 2022)

64 Bit​

+

VMware ESXi 8.0 u1 Native​ (Vsphere 2022)

ARM

+

VMware ESXi 8.0 u2 Native​ (Vsphere 2022)

x86_64​​

+

VMware ESXi 8.0 u2 Native​ (Vsphere 2022)

ARM

+

FreeBSD 13.0-STABLE​

x86_64​​

+

FreeBSD 14-CURRENT

x86_64​​

+

SONiC 202211_1

64 Bit

+

MLNX-OS 3.11.1000

64 Bit

+

Cumulus 5.6

64 Bit

**

NV-OS 25.01.2000

64 Bit

**

DVS 4.6.1000

64 Bit

+
