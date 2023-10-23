NVIDIA Firmware Tools (MFT) Documentation v4.25.1
Working with Cables

The following are the tools that can work with cables: mstdump, mlxdump and mlxcables.

The below are examples using the tools mentioned above.

mstdump

mstdump mt4115_pciconf0_cable_0
0x00000000 0x0002060d
0x00000004 0x00000000
0x00000008 0x00000000
0x0000000c 0x00000000
0x00000010 0x00000000
0x00000014 0x4a340000
0x00000018 0x8b7f0000
0x0000001c 0x00000000
0x00000020 0xc0210000
0x00000024 0x901aa61d
0x00000028 0x6dc9521c
0x0000002c 0xe2d12fca
…
…
…

mlxdump

# mlxdump -d mt4115_pciconf0_cable_0 snapshot
-I- Dumping crspace...
-I- crspace was dumped successfully
-I- Dump file "mlxdump.udmp" was generated successfully

For the mlxcables example, refer to section mlxcables.
