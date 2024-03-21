mstflint Bug Fixes History

3582574 Description: Fixed an issue that prevented ConnectX-5 EX reset using the fastfwreset tool.

Keywords: fastfwreset

Discovered in Version: 4.25.0

Fixed in Release: 4.26.0

3582575 Description: Fixed an issue that caused incorrect enumeration in NVIDIA devices.

Keywords: incorrect enumeration

Discovered in Version: 4.25.0

Fixed in Release: 4.26.0

3613010 Description: Fixed an issue where mstdump did not work with Quantum-2 switches due to the absence of the Quantum2.csv file from the C:\Program Files\Mellanox\WinMFT\mstdump_dbs\ folder.

Keywords: mstdump, Quantum-2

Discovered in Version: 4.25.0

Fixed in Release: 4.26.0

3471307 Description: Fixed an issue where incorrect eye information was displayed for 10G speed over ConnectX-7 devices.

Keywords: Eye information, ConnectX-7

Discovered in Version: 4.23.0

Fixed in Release: 4.25.0

3272703 Description: Fixed an issue that prevented the RM loopback for ConnectX6/Dx from being applicable over 50G\lane link speeds.

Keywords: mftlink

Discovered in Version: 4.20.0

Fixed in Release: 4.23.0

3255683 Description: Fixed an issue that caused multiple InfiniBand devices to be accessed in the same run.

Keywords: IB devices

Discovered in Version: 4.21.0

Fixed in Release: 4.23.0

3236623 Description: Fixed an issue that prevented the "mlxlink_ext" tool from properly running when an ADB file had Windows-style line endings.

Keywords: mftlink

Discovered in Version: 4.16.3

Fixed in Release: 4.23.0

3179769 Description: Removed dl_down counter information from the PCIe show_counter command.

Keywords: mftlink, PCIe

Discovered in Version: 4.21.0

Fixed in Release: 4.22.0

2834389 Description: Limited the SET operations on IB devices to registers of up to 240 bytes.

Keywords: mlxreg

Discovered in Version: 4.18.0

Fixed in Release: 4.20.0

2274123 Description: mstfwreset is supported on SmartNic devices on Windows OS only if the device's name format is "mt*_pciconf*" and not "**:**.*".

Keywords: mstfwreset

Discovered in Version: 4.16.0

Fixed in Release: 4.20.0

2871042 Description: mstfwmanager default query on switches will take pci_cr0 instead of pciconf0, which is expected to fail in secure-fw switches.

Keywords: mstfwmanager, pci_cr0, pciconf

Discovered in Version: 4.18.0

Fixed in Release: 4.20.0

2578580 Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in getting MVPD read errors from the mstfwmanager during fast reboot.

Keywords: mstfwmanager, MVPD_READ4 failed, fast reboot

Discovered in Version: 4.16.0

Fixed in Release: 4.17.0

2628490 Description: Fixed inconsistent flashing of the firmware when using the IPMB service.

Keywords: mstflint

Discovered in Version: 4.16.0

Fixed in Release: 4.17.0

2395589 Description: Changed the mstflint "--activate" flag behavior to include a minimal delay of 1 second to avoid disconnections if the connected port is being activated. To use the "legacy" activation flow, use the "--activate_delay_sec 0" command.

Keywords: "--activate" flag, mstflint

Discovered in Version: 4.16.0

Fixed in Release: 4.17.0

2494596 Description: mstflint now supports the "--activate_delay_sec" flag which performs the activation on the newly burned firmware after the specified delay. Note: The burn flow will be locked after this command has been sent for a couple of minutes, until activation flow is done.

Keywords: "--activate_delay_sec" flag, mstflint

Discovered in Version: 4.16.0

Fixed in Release: 4.17.0

2443427 Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in "--json" flag not working with features that require a user confirmation. Note: Despite the fix, it is recommended to use the "--json" flag with the force flag set to yes.

Keywords: mstlink

Discovered in Version: 4.16.0

Fixed in Release: 4.17.0

2071210 Description: mstconfig query for the BOOT_INTERRUPT_DIS TLV shows a wrong value in the "current value" field.

Keywords: mstconfig

Discovered in Version: 4.14.0-1

Fixed in Release: 4.17.0

2224507 Description: mstflint is currently not in ConnectX-6 Lx adapter cards.

Keywords: mstflint

Discovered in Version: 4.15.0

Fixed in Release: 4.17.0

2183083 Description: mstflint does not support using combined short flags without a separation between them. For example: Not recommended: -emc

Recommended: -e -m -c

Keywords: Short flags

Discovered in Version: 4.16.0

Fixed in Release: 4.17.0

2391274 Description: mstfwreset is not supported in SmartNIC devices.

Keywords: mstfwreset, SmartNIC devices.

Discovered in Version: 4.16.3

Fixed in Release: 4.17.0

2060223 Description: Performing a driver restart while burning the firmware results in firmware burning failure, and occasionally in device being inaccessible.

Keywords: Firmware burning, driver restart

Discovered in Version: 4.15.0

Fixed in Release: 4.17.0

1918749 Description: mstlink tool displays a wrong speed when using ETH cables on ConnectX-6 adapter cards.

Keywords: mstlink

Discovered in Version: 4.13.0

Fixed in Release: 4.16.0

1755062 Description: To execute firmware reset on a multi-host card, mstfwreset must be run simultaneously on each one of the hosts. Running mstfwreset simultaneously on the same host is incorrect and may result in server hanging.

Keywords: mstfwreset

Discovered in Version: 4.12.0

Fixed in Release: 4.16.0

1747607 Description: When using the mstfwreset tool to reset the firmware on the BlueField card, the firmware is not synchronized between the host (SmartNIC device) and the Arm side.

Keywords: mstfwreset, BlueField

Discovered in Version: 4.11.0

Fixed in Release: 4.16.0

2125012 Description: In case a device enters the livefish mode and all the information on the flash including write-protected manufacturing information is lost, mstflint might not be able to recover the device.

Keywords: mstflint

Discovered in Version: 4.14.0-1

Fixed in Release: 4.16.0

2110890 Description: If there is a json-c library installed on the machine, some of mstflint tools like mstflint and mstfwmanager will not be compiled successfully unless the installed library is removed.

Keywords: mstlink

Discovered in Version: 4.14.0-1

Fixed in Release: 4.16.0

2297524 Description: Fixed an issue that caused lifecycle to be wrongly reported in ConnectX-6 adapter cards.

Keywords: Lifecycle, ConnectX-6

Discovered in Version: 4.14.0-105

Fixed in Release: 4.16.0

2319179 Description: Fixed an issue that caused HMAC not to be written in livefish. Note: HMAC is now supported only from the Arm side and only if not in secure mode.

Keywords: mstlink

Discovered in Version: 4.14.0-105

Fixed in Release: 4.16.0

2125012 Description: In case a device enters the livefish mode and all the information on the flash including write-protected manufacturing information is lost, flint might not be able to recover the device.

Keywords: mstflint

Discovered in Version: 4.14.0-105

Fixed in Release: 4.16.0

2151018 Description: Occasionally, when burning MFA2 using mstflint, it might get stuck if in the middle of the process mstfwreset is executed.

Keywords: MFA2, mstflint

Discovered in Version: 4.15.0

Fixed in Release: 4.16.0

2193807 Description: Cable firmware burning capability is not supported.

Keywords: mlxcables

Discovered in Version: 4.15.0

Fixed in Release: 4.16.0

2319984 Description: Fixed an issue that caused the margin scan to fail with the following message: Eye scan not completed.

Keywords: mstlink

Discovered in Version: 4.15.0

Fixed in Release: 4.16.0

2259628 Description: Wrong supported cable speed is displayed when using cable with P/N MCP2M00-A01A on a BlueField device.

Keywords: BlueField, cables

Discovered in Version: 4.15.0

Fixed in Release: 4.16.0

2288076 Description: Fixed an issue that caused the device to be inaccessible for 3 minutes when applied bad tokens.

Keywords: mstconfig

Discovered in Version: 4.15.1

Fixed in Release: 4.16.0

1797470 Description: Fixed an issue that prevented the mstflint tools from recognizing the second port on dual port devices.

Keywords: mstflint, dual port devices

Discovered in Version: 4.12.0

Fixed in Release: 4.13.0

1791107 Description: In mstlink, the option of showing SLTP for 16nm technology is supported only when in Advanced mode.

Keywords: mstlink

Discovered in Version: 4.12.0

Fixed in Release: 4.13.0

1572590 Description: swreset is currently not supported on the managed Mellanox Quantum switch systems.

Keywords: swreset, Mellanox Quantum

Discovered in Version: 4.11.0

Fixed in Release: 4.13.0

1608671/1523443 Description: mstfwmanager "–download" command is currently not functional on PPC64/PPC64le and aarch64 platforms.

Keywords: mstfwmanager, PPC64/PPC64le/aarch64

Discovered in Version: 4.11.0

Fixed in Release: 4.13.0

1655224 Description: Decreased mstflint query timeout from 80 seconds to 8 seconds. In case the tool does not get a response from the device after 8 seconds, the following error message is displayed: "Cannot open Device: /dev/mst/mt4117_pciconf0. Resource unavailable".

Keywords: mstflint query

Discovered in Version: 4.11.0

Fixed in Release: 4.12.0

1307423 Description: Execution of the mstfwreset utility on a device with VFs configured may take longer than expected to be completed.

Keywords: mstfwreset

Discovered in Version: 4.9.0

Fixed in Release: 4.11.0

1406842 Description: mst tools run slower on Bluefield devices. Firmware burning may take up to 20 minutes.

Keywords: BlueField, firmware burn

Discovered in Version: 4.10.0

Fixed in Release: 4.11.0

1336170 Description: mstfwreset is not supported in Secure Boot systems.

Keywords: mstfwreset

Discovered in Version: 4.10.0

Fixed in Release: 4.11.0

1213983 Description: Connect-IB function per port (FPP_EB) is not exposed at mstconfig.

Keywords: mstfwreset, Connect-IB

Discovered in Version: 4.7.0

Fixed in Release: 4.9.0

1064918/ 1069102 Description: mstfwreset does not load the firmware properly on a Socket-Direct card.

Keywords: mstfwreset

Discovered in Release: 4.7.0

Fixed in Release: 4.8.0

1097425 Description: mstfwmanager does not handle Socket Direct adapters correctly.

Keywords: mstfwmanager

Discovered in Release: 4.7.0

Fixed in Release: 4.8.0

907531 Description: mstfwreset is not functional on MultiHost and Socket Direct NICs.

Keywords: mstfwreset

Discovered in Release: 4.6.0

Fixed in Release: 4.7.0

969322/ 969566 Description: mstfwreset may fail to reset the device on Ubuntu PPC64LE systems when multiple kernels are installed.

Keywords: kernel module, mstfwreset, Ubuntu PPC64LE

Discovered in Release: 4.6.0

Fixed in Release: 4.7.0

795226/ 795657/ 862607 Description: Occasionally, mst tools (driver mode) do not function after running mstfwreset in PowerPC machines.

Keywords: mstfwreset

Discovered in Release: 4.4.0

Fixed in Release: 4.6.0

795756/ 795916 Description: mstfwreset disables and enables all Mellanox devices’ Network Interfaces when resetting the firmware on a device that at least one of its network interfaces is up.

Keywords: mstfwreset

Discovered in Release: 4.4.0

Fixed in Release: 4.5.0

795479/ 795521 Description: Running mstfwreset against OEM devices may enter the device to a undefined state.

Keywords: mstfwreset

Discovered in Release: 4.4.0