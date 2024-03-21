mstflint Bug Fixes History
The table below lists the history of bugs fixed.
|
Internal Ref. No.
|
Issue
|
3582574
|
Description: Fixed an issue that prevented ConnectX-5 EX reset using the fastfwreset tool.
|
Keywords: fastfwreset
|
Discovered in Version: 4.25.0
|
Fixed in Release: 4.26.0
|
3582575
|
Description: Fixed an issue that caused incorrect enumeration in NVIDIA devices.
|
Keywords: incorrect enumeration
|
Discovered in Version: 4.25.0
|
Fixed in Release: 4.26.0
|
3613010
|
Description: Fixed an issue where mstdump did not work with Quantum-2 switches due to the absence of the Quantum2.csv file from the C:\Program Files\Mellanox\WinMFT\mstdump_dbs\ folder.
|
Keywords: mstdump, Quantum-2
|
Discovered in Version: 4.25.0
|
Fixed in Release: 4.26.0
|
3471307
|
Description: Fixed an issue where incorrect eye information was displayed for 10G speed over ConnectX-7 devices.
|
Keywords: Eye information, ConnectX-7
|
Discovered in Version: 4.23.0
|
Fixed in Release: 4.25.0
|
3272703
|
Description: Fixed an issue that prevented the RM loopback for ConnectX6/Dx from being applicable over 50G\lane link speeds.
|
Keywords: mftlink
|
Discovered in Version: 4.20.0
|
Fixed in Release: 4.23.0
|
3255683
|
Description: Fixed an issue that caused multiple InfiniBand devices to be accessed in the same run.
|
Keywords: IB devices
|
Discovered in Version: 4.21.0
|
Fixed in Release: 4.23.0
|
3236623
|
Description: Fixed an issue that prevented the "mlxlink_ext" tool from properly running when an ADB file had Windows-style line endings.
|
Keywords: mftlink
|
Discovered in Version: 4.16.3
|
Fixed in Release: 4.23.0
|
3179769
|
Description: Removed dl_down counter information from the PCIe show_counter command.
|
Keywords: mftlink, PCIe
|
Discovered in Version: 4.21.0
|
Fixed in Release: 4.22.0
|
2834389
|
Description: Limited the SET operations on IB devices to registers of up to 240 bytes.
|
Keywords: mlxreg
|
Discovered in Version: 4.18.0
|
Fixed in Release: 4.20.0
|
2274123
|
Description: mstfwreset is supported on SmartNic devices on Windows OS only if the device's name format is "mt*_pciconf*" and not "**:**.*".
|
Keywords: mstfwreset
|
Discovered in Version: 4.16.0
|
Fixed in Release: 4.20.0
|
2871042
|
Description: mstfwmanager default query on switches will take pci_cr0 instead of pciconf0, which is expected to fail in secure-fw switches.
|
Keywords: mstfwmanager, pci_cr0, pciconf
|
Discovered in Version: 4.18.0
|
Fixed in Release: 4.20.0
|
2578580
|
Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in getting MVPD read errors from the mstfwmanager during fast reboot.
|
Keywords: mstfwmanager, MVPD_READ4 failed, fast reboot
|
Discovered in Version: 4.16.0
|
Fixed in Release: 4.17.0
|
2628490
|
Description: Fixed inconsistent flashing of the firmware when using the IPMB service.
|
Keywords: mstflint
|
Discovered in Version: 4.16.0
|
Fixed in Release: 4.17.0
|
2395589
|
Description: Changed the mstflint "--activate" flag behavior to include a minimal delay of 1 second to avoid disconnections if the connected port is being activated.
To use the "legacy" activation flow, use the "--activate_delay_sec 0" command.
|
Keywords: "--activate" flag, mstflint
|
Discovered in Version: 4.16.0
|
Fixed in Release: 4.17.0
|
2494596
|
Description: mstflint now supports the "--activate_delay_sec" flag which performs the activation on the newly burned firmware after the specified delay.
Note: The burn flow will be locked after this command has been sent for a couple of minutes, until activation flow is done.
|
Keywords: "--activate_delay_sec" flag, mstflint
|
Discovered in Version: 4.16.0
|
Fixed in Release: 4.17.0
|
2443427
|
Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in "--json" flag not working with features that require a user confirmation.
Note: Despite the fix, it is recommended to use the "--json" flag with the force flag set to yes.
|
Keywords: mstlink
|
Discovered in Version: 4.16.0
|
Fixed in Release: 4.17.0
|
2071210
|
Description: mstconfig query for the BOOT_INTERRUPT_DIS TLV shows a wrong value in the "current value" field.
|
Keywords: mstconfig
|
Discovered in Version: 4.14.0-1
|
Fixed in Release: 4.17.0
|
2224507
|
Description: mstflint is currently not in ConnectX-6 Lx adapter cards.
|
Keywords: mstflint
|
Discovered in Version: 4.15.0
|
Fixed in Release: 4.17.0
|
2183083
|
Description: mstflint does not support using combined short flags without a separation between them.
For example:
|
Keywords: Short flags
|
Discovered in Version: 4.16.0
|
Fixed in Release: 4.17.0
|
2391274
|
Description: mstfwreset is not supported in SmartNIC devices.
|
Keywords: mstfwreset, SmartNIC devices.
|
Discovered in Version: 4.16.3
|
Fixed in Release: 4.17.0
|
2060223
|
Description: Performing a driver restart while burning the firmware results in firmware burning failure, and occasionally in device being inaccessible.
|
Keywords: Firmware burning, driver restart
|
Discovered in Version: 4.15.0
|
Fixed in Release: 4.17.0
|
1918749
|
Description: mstlink tool displays a wrong speed when using ETH cables on ConnectX-6 adapter cards.
|
Keywords: mstlink
|
Discovered in Version: 4.13.0
|
Fixed in Release: 4.16.0
|
1755062
|
Description: To execute firmware reset on a multi-host card, mstfwreset must be run simultaneously on each one of the hosts. Running mstfwreset simultaneously on the same host is incorrect and may result in server hanging.
|
Keywords: mstfwreset
|
Discovered in Version: 4.12.0
|
Fixed in Release: 4.16.0
|
1747607
|
Description: When using the mstfwreset tool to reset the firmware on the BlueField card, the firmware is not synchronized between the host (SmartNIC device) and the Arm side.
|
Keywords: mstfwreset, BlueField
|
Discovered in Version: 4.11.0
|
Fixed in Release: 4.16.0
|
2125012
|
Description: In case a device enters the livefish mode and all the information on the flash including write-protected manufacturing information is lost, mstflint might not be able to recover the device.
|
Keywords: mstflint
|
Discovered in Version: 4.14.0-1
|
Fixed in Release: 4.16.0
|
2110890
|
Description: If there is a json-c library installed on the machine, some of mstflint tools like mstflint and mstfwmanager will not be compiled successfully unless the installed library is removed.
|
Keywords: mstlink
|
Discovered in Version: 4.14.0-1
|
Fixed in Release: 4.16.0
|
2183083
|
Description: MFT tools do not support using combined short flags without a separation between them.
For example:
|
Keywords: Short flags
|
Discovered in Version: 4.15.0
|
Fixed in Release: 4.16.0
|
2297524
|
Description: Fixed an issue that caused lifecycle to be wrongly reported in ConnectX-6 adapter cards.
|
Keywords: Lifecycle, ConnectX-6
|
Discovered in Version: 4.14.0-105
|
Fixed in Release: 4.16.0
|
2319179
|
Description: Fixed an issue that caused HMAC not to be written in livefish.
Note: HMAC is now supported only from the Arm side and only if not in secure mode.
|
Keywords: mstlink
|
Discovered in Version: 4.14.0-105
|
Fixed in Release: 4.16.0
|
2151018
|
Description: Occasionally, when burning MFA2 using mstflint, it might get stuck if in the middle of the process mstfwreset is executed.
|
Keywords: MFA2, mstflint
|
Discovered in Version: 4.15.0
|
Fixed in Release: 4.16.0
|
2193807
|
Description: Cable firmware burning capability is not supported.
|
Keywords: mlxcables
|
Discovered in Version: 4.15.0
|
Fixed in Release: 4.16.0
|
2319984
|
Description: Fixed an issue that caused the margin scan to fail with the following message: Eye scan not completed.
|
Keywords: mstlink
|
Discovered in Version: 4.15.0
|
Fixed in Release: 4.16.0
|
2259628
|
Description: Wrong supported cable speed is displayed when using cable with P/N MCP2M00-A01A on a BlueField device.
|
Keywords: BlueField, cables
|
Discovered in Version: 4.15.0
|
Fixed in Release: 4.16.0
|
2288076
|
Description: Fixed an issue that caused the device to be inaccessible for 3 minutes when applied bad tokens.
|
Keywords: mstconfig
|
Discovered in Version: 4.15.1
|
Fixed in Release: 4.16.0
|
1797470
|
Description: Fixed an issue that prevented the mstflint tools from recognizing the second port on dual port devices.
|
Keywords: mstflint, dual port devices
|
Discovered in Version: 4.12.0
|
Fixed in Release: 4.13.0
|
1791107
|
Description: In mstlink, the option of showing SLTP for 16nm technology is supported only when in Advanced mode.
|
Keywords: mstlink
|
Discovered in Version: 4.12.0
|
Fixed in Release: 4.13.0
|
1572590
|
Description: swreset is currently not supported on the managed Mellanox Quantum switch systems.
|
Keywords: swreset, Mellanox Quantum
|
Discovered in Version: 4.11.0
|
Fixed in Release: 4.13.0
|
1608671/1523443
|
Description: mstfwmanager "–download" command is currently not functional on PPC64/PPC64le and aarch64 platforms.
|
Keywords: mstfwmanager, PPC64/PPC64le/aarch64
|
Discovered in Version: 4.11.0
|
Fixed in Release: 4.13.0
|
1655224
|
Description: Decreased mstflint query timeout from 80 seconds to 8 seconds. In case the tool does not get a response from the device after 8 seconds, the following error message is displayed:
"Cannot open Device: /dev/mst/mt4117_pciconf0. Resource unavailable".
|
Keywords: mstflint query
|
Discovered in Version: 4.11.0
|
Fixed in Release: 4.12.0
|
1307423
|
Description: Execution of the mstfwreset utility on a device with VFs configured may take longer than expected to be completed.
|
Keywords: mstfwreset
|
Discovered in Version: 4.9.0
|
Fixed in Release: 4.11.0
|
1406842
|
Description: mst tools run slower on Bluefield devices. Firmware burning may take up to 20 minutes.
|
Keywords: BlueField, firmware burn
|
Discovered in Version: 4.10.0
|
Fixed in Release: 4.11.0
|
1336170
|
Description: mstfwreset is not supported in Secure Boot systems.
|
Keywords: mstfwreset
|
Discovered in Version: 4.10.0
|
Fixed in Release: 4.11.0
|
1213983
|
Description: Connect-IB function per port (FPP_EB) is not exposed at mstconfig.
|
Keywords: mstfwreset, Connect-IB
|
Discovered in Version: 4.7.0
|
Fixed in Release: 4.9.0
|
1064918/
1069102
|
Description: mstfwreset does not load the firmware properly on a Socket-Direct card.
|
Keywords: mstfwreset
|
Discovered in Release: 4.7.0
|
Fixed in Release: 4.8.0
|
1097425
|
Description: mstfwmanager does not handle Socket Direct adapters correctly.
|
Keywords: mstfwmanager
|
Discovered in Release: 4.7.0
|
Fixed in Release: 4.8.0
|
907531
|
Description: mstfwreset is not functional on MultiHost and Socket Direct NICs.
|
Keywords: mstfwreset
|
Discovered in Release: 4.6.0
|
Fixed in Release: 4.7.0
|
969322/
969566
|
Description: mstfwreset may fail to reset the device on Ubuntu PPC64LE systems when multiple kernels are installed.
|
Keywords: kernel module, mstfwreset, Ubuntu PPC64LE
|
Discovered in Release: 4.6.0
|
Fixed in Release: 4.7.0
|
795226/
795657/
862607
|
Description: Occasionally, mst tools (driver mode) do not function after running mstfwreset in PowerPC machines.
|
Keywords: mstfwreset
|
Discovered in Release: 4.4.0
|
Fixed in Release: 4.6.0
|
795756/
795916
|
Description: mstfwreset disables and enables all Mellanox devices’ Network Interfaces when resetting the firmware on a device that at least one of its network interfaces is up.
|
Keywords: mstfwreset
|
Discovered in Release: 4.4.0
|
Fixed in Release: 4.5.0
|
795479/
795521
|
Description: Running mstfwreset against OEM devices may enter the device to a undefined state.
|
Keywords: mstfwreset
|
Discovered in Release: 4.4.0
|
Fixed in Release: 4.5.0