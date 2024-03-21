On This Page
mstflint: Flash Operations
To read one dword from Flash memory, use the following command line:
# mstflint -d <device> rw addr
where:
|
device
|
The device the dword is read from.
|
addr
|
The address of the word to read.
Example:
# mstflint -d
41:
00.0 rw
0x20
To write one dword to Flash memory, use the following command line:
# mstflint -d <device> ww addr data
where:
|
device
|
The device the dword is written to.
|
addr
|
The address of the word to write.
|
data
|
The value of the word.
Example:
# mstflint -d
41:
00.0 ww
0x10008
0x5a445a44
To write one dword to Flash memory without sector erase , use the following command line:
# mstflint -d <device> wwne addr data
where:
|
device
|
The device the dword is written to..
|
addr
|
The address of the word to write.
|
data
|
The value of the word.
Example:
# mstflint -d
41:
00.0 wwne
0x10008
0x5a445a44
Note that the result may be dependent on the Flash type. Usually, bitwise and between the specified word and the previous Flash contents will be written to the specified address.
To erase a sector that contains a specified address, use the following command line:
# mstflint -d <device> e addr
where:
|
device
|
The device the dword is erased from.
|
addr
|
The address of a word in the sector that you want to erase.
Example:
# mstflint -d
41:
00.0/mtusb-
1 e
0x1000
To query flash parameters use the following command line:
# mstflint -d <device> [-ocr] hw query
where:
|
device
|
The device to query.
Example:
# mstflint -d
41:
00.0 hw query