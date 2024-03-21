mstflint Known Issues
The following table provides a list of known issues and limitations of mstflint. For a list of old Known Issues, please see Archived Known Issues file.
|
Internal Ref. No.
|
Issue
|
3641618
|
Description: Running a command triggers the following error message:
/lib/libgcc_s.so.1: version GCC_4.5.0 required by /usr/local/lib/gcc12/libstdc++.so.6 not found
|
Workaround: Run the following command:
export LD_LIBRARY_PATH=/usr/local/lib/gcc12:$LD_LIBRARY_PATH
|
Keywords: libstd, gcc, mft, libgcc
|
Discovered in Version: 4.26.0
|
3446066
|
Description: When using ConnectX-7 and later cards, the link should be fully down (not in polling state) for the loopback configuration can be applied.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: mstlink
|
Discovered in Version: 4.23.0
|
3418112
|
Description: Loading a new firmware may require running mlxfwreset, and in some cases rebooting or initiating a power-cycle.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: mstfwreset
|
Discovered in Version: 4.24.0
|
3292150
|
Description: The mstfwreset tool does not support Cedar system.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: mstfwreset, Cedar, ConnectX-7
|
Discovered in Version: 4.23.0
|
3188577
|
Description: Some firmware scratchpad registers have been moved to a different location. Therefore, if you use your own utility to dump mstregdumps, you must update your CSV file with the latest CSV, CSV2 files that are included in the MFT package.
Otherwise, the mstregdumps device will not retrieve the firmware version, and the FAEs will not be able to use NVIDIA internal tools to debug the error.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: CSV, mstregdump
|
Discovered in Version: 4.22.0
|
2829041
|
Description: Running mstlink on LID devices when the OpenSM is not enabled, can cause the machine to hang.
|
Workaround: To resolve the issue, run the following:
|
Keywords: mstlink, LID, InBand, OpenSM
|
Discovered in Version: 4.20.0
|
2823492
|
Description: mstfwreset is not supported on DPU with GPU boards.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: mstfwreset
|
Discovered in Version: 4.18.0
|
2715716
|
Description: mstfwreset is not supported on secure-boot host devices.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: mstfwreset
|
Discovered in Version: 4.18.0
|
2752916
|
Description: The information of the IB/ETH protocols should not be stored on the same CSV file. Doing so will result in a mismatch on the columns of CSV file.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: mstlink
|
Discovered in Version: 4.18.0
|
2838222
|
Description: mstfwreset is not supported on kernel 3.10.0-1062.el7.x86_64 due to a kernel bug that leads to 'rescan' PCI operation to take a few minutes.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: mstfwreset
|
Discovered in Version: 4.18.0
|
2670833
|
Description: Burning firmware using DMA might fail on virtual FreeBSD machines.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: Firmware burning, DMA, FreeBS, VM
|
Discovered in Version: 4.17.0
|
2484780
|
Description: Configuring TX/RX_rate to 200GbE in test mode fails.
|
Workaround: To work with the new speeds specify the number of lanes as shown below:
|
Keywords: 200GbE, Tx/Rx
|
Discovered in Version: 4.17.0
|
2208845/2099263
|
Description: mstlink does not support test mode for 50GE-KR4 speed.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: mstlink
|
Discovered in Version: 4.16.0
|
2001890
|
Description: The argparse module is installed by default in Python versions =>2.7 and >=3.2. In case an older Python version is used, the argparse module is not installed by default and therefore must be manually installed.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: Python, argparse module
|
Discovered in Version: 4.13.3-2
|
1923665
|
Description: Force Mode does not work when using mstlink in ConnectX-6 InfiniBand adapter cards.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: mstlink, Force Mode, ConnectX-6 IB
|
Discovered in Version: 4.13.3-2
|
1431471
|
Description: In ConnectX-5 adapter cards, the time-stamp capability using mstflint, is supported only on the device using the "-d" flag, and not on the binary using the "-i" flag.
|
Workaround: Use the “-d” flag to set the time-stamp.
|
Keywords: mstflint
|
Discovered in Version: 4.11.0
|
1442454
|
Description: Occasionally, when running mstfwreset over a Multi-Host device, the driver remains down if the mstfwreset operation fails.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: mstfwreset
|
Discovered in Version: 4.11.0