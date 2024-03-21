mstflint: Secure Host

Secure Host feature is supported for all NVIDIA network adapters (listed in Group 1 and group 2). For group 1 network adapters, the user is required to generate and burn a firmware image that supports the feature (see “Generating/Burning a Firmware Supporting Secure Host” below).

For Group 2 network adapters, the feature is supported on firmware version 1x.22.1002 or newer.

Make sure you have INI and mlx files suitable for the device. Both files are available for download at: http://www.mellanox.com/page/custom_firmware_table Add cr_protection_en=true under [HCA] section in the INI file. Burn the image on the device using mstflint: Copy Copied! # mstflint -d 41 : 00.0 -i fw- 4099 .secure.bin b For changes to take effect, reboot is required.

To set the key, run:

Copy Copied! # mstflint -d 41 : 00.0 set_key 22062011 Setting the HW Key - OK Restoring signature - OK

Warning A driver restart is required to activate the new key.



