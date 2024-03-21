mstflint User Manual Revision History
|
Revision
|
Date
|
Description
|
4.26.0
|
November 9, 2023
|
Updated:
|
4.25.1
|
October 22, 2023
|
Added:
|
4.24.0
|
May 4, 2023
|
Updated:
Added:
|
4.23.0
|
January 31, 2023
|
Updated:
|
4.22.0
|
October 31, 2022
|
In the mstlink Utility chapter:
|
In mstresourcedump Utility, added a note.
|
4.21.0
|
July 30, 2022
|
Updated mstflint: Burning a Firmware Image, added "Querying Vendor Specific Firmware Information from a NVIDIA AOC / Transceiver"
|
Updated the "-l |--loopback <loopback> " description in mstlink Utility
|
4.20.0
|
April 30, 2022
|
|
4.18.0
|
November 30, 2021
|
|
4.17.0
|
June 30, 2021
|
|
4.16.0
|
January 31, 2021
|
|
4.15.0
|
September 15, 2020
|
|
4.14.0-1
|
March 20, 2020
|
Added Querying the MFA2 File.
|
4.13.3
|
December 12, 2019
|
|
4.13.0
|
September 26, 2019
|
|
4.12.0
|
April 30, 2019
|
|
3.4
|
Mar. 2019
|
Converted to online html format; some reorganization.
|
Dec. 2, 2018
|
|
3.3
|
Sept. 26, 2018
|
|
July 4, 2018
|
|
3.2
|
Mar. 1, 2018
|