mstflint User Manual Revision History

4.26.0 November 9, 2023 Updated: Compilation and Installation

4.25.1 October 22, 2023 Added: Advance Options to "Generating an XML Template for the Configurations" under mstconfig Commands.

In mstresourcedump Utility, added a note.

4.21.0 July 30, 2022 Updated mstflint: Burning a Firmware Image, added "Querying Vendor Specific Firmware Information from a NVIDIA AOC / Transceiver"

Updated the "-l |--loopback <loopback> " description in mstlink Utility

4.18.0 November 30, 2021 Updated mstlink Utility Added "--tx_prbs <tx_prbs_mode>" & "--rx_prbs <rx_prbs_mode>" flags Added "--amber_collect" flag



4.15.0 September 15, 2020 Added mstresourceparse Utility

Updated mstlink Utility

4.14.0-1 March 20, 2020 Added Querying the MFA2 File.

4.13.3 December 12, 2019 Added a new registry key to mstreg Utility Added section Comparing the Binary Image

3.4 Mar. 2019 Converted to online html format; some reorganization.

Dec. 2, 2018 Added the following sections: mstarchive - Binary Files Compression Tool Using mstconfig to Split a Port in a Remotely Managed Switch mstcongestion - Tool for Setting Congestion Mode and Action mstprivhost



3.3 Sept. 26, 2018 Updated section “Command Parameters” on page 80. Added the following note to the “bb” option: Note: The MFT 'bb' option is an advanced flag used ONLY for production flows. It is NOT recommend to use it as it can cause unrecoverable firmware burning failures.

July 4, 2018 Updated the following sections: Examples of mst Usage - FreeBSD Supported Configurations and their Parameters: Added the following parameters: BOOT_UNDI_NETWORK_WAIT, MKEY_BY_NAME, ECPF_ESWITCH_MANAGER, ECPF_PAGE_SUPPLIER, FLEX_PARSER_PROFILE_ENABLE, FLEX_IPV4_OVER_VXLAN_PORT, SAFE_MODE_THRESHOLD and SAFE_MODE_ENABLE

Updated mstfwreset Synopsis

Added table Impact of Secure Firmware on MFT to section Secure Firmware Update

Added the following sections: Re-Signing a Binary Image File mstfwreset for SmartNICs

Added items to section mstfwreset Limitations