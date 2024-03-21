mstflint User Manual Revision History

NVIDIA Firmware Tools (MFT) Documentation v4.26.1-3 LTS (2023 LTS U1)
4.26.0

November 9, 2023

Updated:

4.25.1

October 22, 2023

Added:

  • Advance Options to "Generating an XML Template for the Configurations" under mstconfig Commands.

4.24.0

May 4, 2023

Updated:

Added:

4.23.0

January 31, 2023

Updated:

4.22.0

October 31, 2022

In the mstlink Utility chapter:

In mstresourcedump Utility, added a note.

4.21.0

July 30, 2022

Updated mstflint: Burning a Firmware Image, added "Querying Vendor Specific Firmware Information from a NVIDIA AOC / Transceiver"

Updated the "-l |--loopback <loopback> " description in mstlink Utility

4.20.0

April 30, 2022

4.18.0

November 30, 2021

  • Updated mstlink Utility

    • Added "--tx_prbs <tx_prbs_mode>" & "--rx_prbs <rx_prbs_mode>" flags

    • Added "--amber_collect" flag

4.17.0

June 30, 2021

4.16.0

January 31, 2021

4.15.0

September 15, 2020

4.14.0-1

March 20, 2020

Added Querying the MFA2 File.

4.13.3

December 12, 2019

4.13.0

September 26, 2019

4.12.0

April 30, 2019

3.4

Mar. 2019

Converted to online html format; some reorganization.

Dec. 2, 2018

  • Added the following sections:

    • mstarchive - Binary Files Compression Tool

    • Using mstconfig to Split a Port in a Remotely Managed Switch

    • mstcongestion - Tool for Setting Congestion Mode and Action

    • mstprivhost

3.3

Sept. 26, 2018

  • Updated section “Command Parameters” on page 80. Added the following note to the “bb” option:

    Note: The MFT 'bb' option is an advanced flag used ONLY for production flows. It is NOT recommend to use it as it can cause unrecoverable firmware burning failures.

July 4, 2018

  • Updated the following sections:

    • Examples of mst Usage - FreeBSD

    • Supported Configurations and their Parameters:

      Added the following parameters: BOOT_UNDI_NETWORK_WAIT, MKEY_BY_NAME, ECPF_ESWITCH_MANAGER, ECPF_PAGE_SUPPLIER, FLEX_PARSER_PROFILE_ENABLE, FLEX_IPV4_OVER_VXLAN_PORT, SAFE_MODE_THRESHOLD and SAFE_MODE_ENABLE

  • Updated mstfwreset Synopsis

  • Added table Impact of Secure Firmware on MFT to section Secure Firmware Update

  • Added the following sections:

    • Re-Signing a Binary Image File

    • mstfwreset for SmartNICs

  • Added items to section mstfwreset Limitations

3.2

Mar. 1, 2018

  • Added the following sections:

    • For 5th Generation Devices

  • Updated the following sections:

    • Querying the Device Configuration

    • mstconfig create_conf Command

    • Signing Binary Image Files

    • mstlink Usage

    • Supported Configurations and their Parameters: Added the following parameters: SW_RECOVERY_ON_ERRORS RESET_WITH_HOST_ON_ERRORS IBM_TUNNELED_ATOMIC_EN EXP_ROM_PXE_ENABLE EXP_ROM_UEFI_x86_ENABLE EXP_ROM_UEFI_ARM_ENABLE HOST_CHAINING_MODE HOST_CHAINING_DESCRIPTORS HOST_CHAINING_TOTAL_BUFFER_SIZE

    • Using Secure Host

