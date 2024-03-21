mstflint: Verifying the Firmware Image

To verify the FW image on the Flash, use the following command line:

# mstflint -d <device> verify

To verify the FW image in a file, use the following command line:

# mstflint -i <image file> v

where:

device Flash device to verify. image file Image file to verify.

Examples:

# mstflint -d 41:00.0 v

# mstflint -i ./image_file.bin verify