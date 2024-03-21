mstprivhost - NIC Configuration by the Host Restriction Tool

NVIDIA Firmware Tools (MFT) Documentation v4.26.1-3 LTS (2023 LTS U1)
mstprivhost enables the user to restrict the hosts from configuring the NIC. Meaning, only the Arm side will have the privilege to configure the NIC.

Warning

This utility is only supported in BlueField devices.

mstprivhost Synopsis

mstprivhost [-h] [-v] --device DEVICE {r,restrict,p,privilege,q,query}

Warning

  • New configurations take effect immediately.

  • A restricted host is not allowed to be port_owner, to own the tracer and to read physical port counters.

  • Without performing privilege, the host can be re-restricted from the Arm side with new disable parameters [disable_rshim, disable_tracer, etc].

where:

-h, --help

Shows this help message and exit

-v, --version

Shows program's version number and exit

--device DEVICE, -d DEVICE

Device to work with.

--disable_rshim

When TRUE, the host does not have an RSHIM function to access the embedded CPU registers

--disable_tracer

When TRUE, the host will not be allowed to own the Tracer

--disable_counter_rd

When TRUE, the host will not be allowed to read Physical port counters

--disable_port_owner

When TRUE, the host will not be allowed to be Port Owner

r,restrict

Set host 1 (Arm) privileged, host 0 (x86_64) restricted.

p,privilege

Set host 1 (Arm) privileged, host 0 (x86_64) privileged (back to default).

q,query

Query current host configuration

-f, --full

Run with query command for high verbosity level - valid from embedded ARM CPU only.

Example of mstprivhost:

  • Enabling Full Host Restriction (Embedded ARM CPU Only):

    mstprivhost –d 03:00.0 r --disable_rshim --disable_tracer --disable_counter_rd --disable_port_owner

  • Disabling Host Restriction (Embedded ARM CPU Only): :

    mstprivhost –d 03:00.0 p

  • Query the status of the host\hosts (the full flag valid for embedded ARM CPU Only):

    mstprivhost -d 03:00.0 q --full
Host configurations
-------------------
host index			: 0				1			2			3
level				: PRIVILEGED	PRIVILEGED	PRIVILEGED	PRIVILEGED
 
Port functions status:
-----------------------
disable_rshim		: FALSE			FALSE		FALSE		FALSE
disable_tracer		: FALSE			FALSE		FALSE		FALSE
disable_port_owner	: FALSE			FALSE		FALSE		FALSE
disable_counter_rd	: FALSE			FALSE		FALSE		FALSE

