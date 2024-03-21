mstregdump Utility

NVIDIA Firmware Tools (MFT) Documentation v4.26.1-3 LTS (2023 LTS U1)
The mstdump utility dumps device internal configuration registers. The dump file is used by NVIDIA Support for hardware troubleshooting purposes. It can be applied on all NVIDIA devices.

mstdregump Usage

To run mstregdump:

mstregdump [-full] <device> [i2c-slave] [-v[ersion] [-h[elp]]]

where

-full

Dump an expanded list of addresses.

Note: Use this flag carefully. Non-safe addresses might be read.

<device>

The device name

-v | --version

Display version info

-h | --help

Print this help message

i2c_slave

I2C slave [0-127]

Example:

[root@mymach]# mstregdump 41:00.0 > mt4099.dmp

This dumps the internal configuration data of the device into the mt4099.dmp file.
