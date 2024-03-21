mstregdump Utility
The mstdump utility dumps device internal configuration registers. The dump file is used by NVIDIA Support for hardware troubleshooting purposes. It can be applied on all NVIDIA devices.
To run mstregdump:
mstregdump [-full] <device> [i2c-slave] [-v[ersion] [-h[elp]]]
where
|
-full
|
Dump an expanded list of addresses.
Note: Use this flag carefully. Non-safe addresses might be read.
|
<device>
|
The device name
|
-v | --version
|
Display version info
|
-h | --help
|
Print this help message
|
i2c_slave
|
I2C slave [0-127]
Example:
[root
@mymach]# mstregdump
41:
00.0 > mt4099.dmp
This dumps the internal configuration data of the device into the mt4099.dmp file.