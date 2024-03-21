On This Page
Using mstconfig
Example:
# mstconfig -d
41:
00.0
Device
1:
----------
Device type: ConnectX-
3
PCI Device:
41:
00.0
Configurations: Next Boot
SRIOV_EN True(
1)
NUM_OF_VFS
16
WOL_MAGIC_EN_P1 False(
0)
WOL_MAGIC_EN_P2 False(
0)
In order to set VPI parameters through mstconfig, use the following command line:
# mstconfig -d <device> set [LINK_TYPE_P1=<link_type>] [LINK_TYPE_P2=<link_type>]
Example: Configuring both ports as InfiniBand:
# mstconfig
41:
00.0 set LINK_TYPE_P1=
1 LINK_TYPE_P2=
1
Device #
1:
----------
Device type: ConnectX3Pro
PCI device:
41:
00.0
Configurations: Next Boot New
LINK_TYPE_P1 ETH(
2) IB(
1)
LINK_TYPE_P2 ETH(
2) IB(
1)
Apply
new Configuration? ? (y/n) [n] : y
Applying... Done!
-I- Please reboot machine to load
new configurations.
In order to set SR-IOV parameters through mstconfig, use the following command line:
# mstconfig -d <device> set [SRIOV_EN=<
0|
1>] [NUM_OF_VFS=<NUM>]
Example: Turning on SR-IOV and enabling 8 Virtual Functions per Physical Function:
# mstconfig -d
41:
00.0 set SRIOV_EN=
1 NUM_OF_VFS=
8
Device #
1:
----------
Device type: ConnectX4
PCI device:
41:
00.0
Configurations: Next Boot New
SRIOV_EN
0
1
NUM_OF_VFS
0
8
Apply
new Configuration? ? (y/n) [n] : y Applying... Done!
-I- Please reboot machine to load
new configurations.
For a full description of the preboot configurable parameters refer to Supported Configurations and their Parameters under "Preboot Settings".
Example: Enable boot option ROM on port 1, set boot retries to 3 and set the boot protocol to PXE.
# mstconfig -d
41:
00.0 set BOOT_OPTION_ROM_EN_P1=
1 BOOT_RETRY_CNT_P1=
3 LEGACY_BOOT_PROTOCOL_P1=
1
Device #
1:
----------
Device type: ConnectX3Pro
PCI device:
41:
00.0
Configurations: Next Boot New
BOOT_OPTION_ROM_EN_P1 False(
0) True(
1)
BOOT_RETRY_CNT_P1
0
3
LEGACY_BOOT_PROTOCOL_P1
2
1
Apply
new Configuration? ? (y/n) [n] : y
Applying... Done!
-I- Please reboot machine to load
new configurations.
Example: Configure VLAN ID to 3 on port 2
# mstconfig -d
41:
00.0 set BOOT_VLAN_P2=
3
Device #
1:
----------
Device type: ConnectX3Pro
PCI device:
41:
00.0
Configurations: Next Boot New
BOOT_VLAN_P2
1
3
Apply
new Configuration? ? (y/n) [n] : y
Applying... Done!
-I- Please reboot machine to load
new configurations.
mstconfig allows applying raw configuration file for a pre-set configuration. Raw configuration files are intended for advanced users. This document does not cover the generation of such files.
Set the raw configuration file:
# mstconfig -f ./tlv_file.conf -d
41:
00.0 set_raw
Raw TLV #
1 Info:
Length:
0xc
Version:
0
OverrideEn:
1
Type:
0x00000080
Data:
0xa0000000
0xa0020010
0x00000000
Raw TLV #
2 Info:
Length:
0x4
Version:
0
OverrideEn:
1
Type:
0x01020012
Data:
0x0000000b
Raw TLV #
3 Info:
Length:
0x8
Version:
0
OverrideEn:
1
Type:
0x00000190
Data:
0x00000010
0x00007d00
Raw TLV #
4 Info:
Length:
0x4
Version:
0
OverrideEn:
1
Type:
0x00000082
Data:
0x0000000c
Operation intended
for advanced users.
Are you sure you want to apply raw TLV file? ? (y/n) [n] : y
Applying... Done!
-I- Please reboot machine to load
new configurations.
Never apply files from an unreliable source.