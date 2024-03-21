NVIDIA Firmware Tools (MFT) Documentation v4.26.1-3 LTS (2023 LTS U1)
Using mstconfig

Using mstconifg with PCI Device in Bus Device Function (BDF) Format

# mstconfig -d 41:00.0
 
Device 1:
----------
Device type:     ConnectX-3
PCI Device:      41:00.0
Configurations:      Next Boot
  SRIOV_EN           True(1)
  NUM_OF_VFS         16
  WOL_MAGIC_EN_P1    False(0)
  WOL_MAGIC_EN_P2    False(0)

Using mstconfig to Set VPI Parameters

In order to set VPI parameters through mstconfig, use the following command line:

# mstconfig -d <device> set [LINK_TYPE_P1=<link_type>] [LINK_TYPE_P2=<link_type>]

Example: Configuring both ports as InfiniBand:

# mstconfig 41:00.0 set LINK_TYPE_P1=1 LINK_TYPE_P2=1
 
Device #1:
----------
Device type:   ConnectX3Pro
PCI device:    41:00.0
Configurations:        Next Boot        New
  LINK_TYPE_P1         ETH(2)           IB(1)
  LINK_TYPE_P2         ETH(2)           IB(1)
 
Apply new Configuration? ? (y/n) [n] : y
Applying... Done!
-I- Please reboot machine to load new configurations.

Using mstconfig to Set SR-IOV Parameters

In order to set SR-IOV parameters through mstconfig, use the following command line:

# mstconfig -d <device> set [SRIOV_EN=<0|1>] [NUM_OF_VFS=<NUM>]

Example: Turning on SR-IOV and enabling 8 Virtual Functions per Physical Function:

# mstconfig -d 41:00.0 set SRIOV_EN=1 NUM_OF_VFS=8
 
Device #1:
----------
Device type:    ConnectX4
PCI device:     41:00.0
Configurations:     Next Boot      New
  SRIOV_EN          0              1
  NUM_OF_VFS        0              8
 
Apply new Configuration? ? (y/n) [n] : y Applying... Done!
-I- Please reboot machine to load new configurations.

Using mstconfig to Set Preboot Settings

For a full description of the preboot configurable parameters refer to Supported Configurations and their Parameters under "Preboot Settings".

Example: Enable boot option ROM on port 1, set boot retries to 3 and set the boot protocol to PXE.

# mstconfig -d 41:00.0 set BOOT_OPTION_ROM_EN_P1=1 BOOT_RETRY_CNT_P1=3 LEGACY_BOOT_PROTOCOL_P1=1
 
Device #1:
----------
Device type:   ConnectX3Pro
PCI device:    41:00.0
Configurations:             Next Boot     New
  BOOT_OPTION_ROM_EN_P1     False(0)      True(1)
  BOOT_RETRY_CNT_P1         0             3
  LEGACY_BOOT_PROTOCOL_P1   2             1
 
Apply new Configuration? ? (y/n) [n] : y
Applying... Done!
-I- Please reboot machine to load new configurations.

Example: Configure VLAN ID to 3 on port 2

# mstconfig -d 41:00.0 set BOOT_VLAN_P2=3
 
Device #1:
----------
Device type: ConnectX3Pro
PCI device:  41:00.0
Configurations:     Next Boot    New
  BOOT_VLAN_P2      1            3
 
Apply new Configuration? ? (y/n) [n] : y
Applying... Done!
-I- Please reboot machine to load new configurations.

mstconfig Raw Configuration Files

mstconfig allows applying raw configuration file for a pre-set configuration. Raw configuration files are intended for advanced users. This document does not cover the generation of such files.

Set the raw configuration file:

# mstconfig -f ./tlv_file.conf -d 41:00.0 set_raw
 
Raw TLV #1 Info:
Length: 0xc
Version: 0
OverrideEn: 1
Type: 0x00000080
Data: 0xa0000000 0xa0020010 0x00000000
 
Raw TLV #2 Info:
Length: 0x4
Version: 0
OverrideEn: 1
Type: 0x01020012
Data: 0x0000000b
 
Raw TLV #3 Info:
Length: 0x8
Version: 0
OverrideEn: 1
Type: 0x00000190
Data: 0x00000010 0x00007d00
 
Raw TLV #4 Info:
Length: 0x4
Version: 0
OverrideEn: 1
Type: 0x00000082
Data: 0x0000000c
Operation intended for advanced users.
 
Are you sure you want to apply raw TLV file? ? (y/n) [n] : y
Applying... Done!
-I- Please reboot machine to load new configurations.

Warning

Never apply files from an unreliable source.
