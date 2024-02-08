On This Page
Burning/Querying a Component
Clock Synchronizer Images
The flint utility enables the user to burn the Clock Synchronizer firmware from a binary image.
# flint --device <mst device> --image <clock synchronizer image> burn
Where:
|
-d|--device
|
mst device
|
-i|--image
|
Specified component firmwarew image file to use.
To query the Clock Synchronizer image on a device, use the following command line:
# flint --device <mst device> --component_type sync_clock query_components
To query the Clock Synchronizer image in a file, use the following command line:
# flint --image <image file> query