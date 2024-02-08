Changes and New Features
|
Component/ Tool
|
Description
|
Operating System
|
Rev. 4.27.0-83
|
General
|
When using the TACACS protocol to check scripts that are being run during login, the MFT auto-completion generation is activated. The auto-complete files are now available in a separate package, which is an optional installation.
|
All
|
Added flint support for querying and upgrading firmware on new modules of part number MMA4Z00-NS.
|
All
|
mlxlink
|
Added mlxlink support for read/write/dump actions via direct EEPROM. This is a Beta level support feature that is currently limited to IEI file-systems
|
All