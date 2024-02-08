NVIDIA Firmware Tools (MFT) Documentation v4.27.0
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Firmware Tools (MFT) Documentation v4.27.0  Changes and New Features

Changes and New Features

Component/ Tool

Description

Operating System

Rev. 4.27.0-83

General

When using the TACACS protocol to check scripts that are being run during login, the MFT auto-completion generation is activated. The auto-complete files are now available in a separate package, which is an optional installation.

All

Added flint support for querying and upgrading firmware on new modules of part number MMA4Z00-NS.

All

mlxlink

Added mlxlink support for read/write/dump actions via direct EEPROM. This is a Beta level support feature that is currently limited to IEI file-systems

All

© Copyright 2023, NVIDIA. Last updated on Feb 8, 2024
content here